Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 1 – From readers in Niskayuna, Schenectady and Middle Grove

Political signs may be on public land



A couple of days ago there was a segment on a local television newscast.

It dealt with the placement of political signs which were put as I recall on the corner of the piece of property.

The owner was complaining and demanding that the signs be taken off his property. My suspicion is it was not his property. That is a common misconception.

Many people believe that they own to the edge of the macadam. They do not.

The right-of-way of the municipality usually is in the middle of somebody’s lawn.

I suspect those signs were not on that person’s property but were on municipal property.

Peter V. Coffey

Niskayuna

Judge candidates by friends they keep



Occasionally I judge a person by the friends they keep. That’s why I can’t vote for Elise Stefanik in November.

Her friendship with Donald Trump makes me wonder if she has plans to become a future vice president or even president by selling her soul.

How she can be friends with someone who openly mocks the handicapped like Trump did in the 2016 primary.

I’m a retired special education teacher and the last thing the handicapped needs is to be mocked. People actually applauded when he did this.

How can you be a friend to someone who mocked a Vietnam war hero like John McCain?

I’m a Vietnam veteran who enlisted and would question a person avoiding military service due to bone spurs.

Your friend was caught on tape bragging he would grab women by the *** and get away with it. I have two daughters and I hope they never have contact with Trump.

Your friend is a bully. If he doesn’t like or disagrees with someone, he attacks, tries to humiliate them and encourages his followers to do the same.

With Trump as the head of the Republican Party, America seems to have lost its moral compass.

Woody Herman

Middle Grove

Santabarbara works hard, gets job done

As a newcomer to Schenectady, I quickly came to know Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and learned we have a lot in common. His parents immigrated to the United States before he was born, just as many families like ours came to call Schenectady their new home. He was the first of his family born here and grew up in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood, where he first went to school unable to speak a word of English.

As a father, Angelo is a family man, I see that in his work for our community. He knows how important our families are to all of us. That’s why he’s been working to help save us money. He’s passed legislation to remove taxes on gasoline, got us property tax rebate checks, new tax credits and help with our utility bills. He also made sure our schools got the state funding they needed to give our kids the education they deserve and lower our school taxes.

Like his parents, Angelo is a worker and gets thing done for us with determination and hard work. The most important thing I learned about Angelo is that he always makes time for us and is there to help.

Junior D. Hitlall

Schenectady

