Police: Trick-or-treater struck by car in Schenectady remained in stable condition Tuesday morning

SCHENECTADY – The girl struck by a car Monday night while trick-or-treating Monday night in Schenectady remained at Albany Medical Center in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Police issued a ticket to the driver over a suspended license, but no tickets related to the accident, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday near the corner of Union Street and Maryland Avenue, Irwin said Monday night.

The child was taken to Albany Medical Center and listed in stable condition Monday night, Irwin said then.

The car had been traveling east on Union Street and the child had been north on Maryland when the accident happened, Irwin said.

The driver was cooperative at the scene and impairment was deemed not a factor in the incident, Irwin said.

