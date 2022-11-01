Queensbury Norway Spruce selected for Rockefeller Center Christmas tree – almost by chance

QUEENSBURY – New York City’s Rockefeller Center announced it had found its 2022 Christmas tree in Queensbury – a tree chosen almost by chance.

The tree is 82 feet tall, 50 feet in diameter and weighs 14 tons, according to the center.

The Norway Spruce will also soon be transported to New York City, decorated with 50,000 LED lights and officially lit Nov. 30.

While the official details of the tree, including its owners and location, weren’t included in materials available Tuesday, the center’s official tree selector discussed how he found it, in an article on the Rockefeller Center site, RockefellerCenter.com.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe



He’d actually gone to Glens Falls in May, on a tip related to a different tree, Rockefeller Center head gardener Erik Pauze said on the site.

“This year, someone sent me a photo of a tree in Glens Falls, New York, so I went to go check it out,” Pauze is quoted as saying on the site. “On the way to go see it, I passed another tree in a vacant lot [in Queensbury], and thought to myself, ‘I need to come back to this tree.’ After I finished with the other tree, I went back, walked up and down both sides of the street, and took a few pictures. I then did some calling around to find out who the owner of the tree was and made an appointment to inspect it closer.”

As for what caught his eye? Pauze told the site the Queensbury tree fit everything they needed.

“When I saw it over the top of a couple of stores, I hoped the bottom looked as good as the top,” Pauze told the site. “When I got closer, I knew it was perfect… I figured, let’s get this one to Rockefeller Center.”

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County