Two Clifton Park medical professionals receive President’s Awards

CLIFTON PARK — Two Clifton Park medical professionals were recognized by The New York State Society of Physician Assistants last weekend, and received the President’s Award for their contributions to the profession and the NYSSPA organization.

Husband and wife Cheryl and Brian Glick received NYSSPA’s President’s Award this past weekend.

“Our members tirelessly dedicate themselves to their community, making a difference in the lives of each of their patients,” Patti Cuartas, president of the New York State Society of PAs, said in a press release. “Their commitment to providing high-quality care to patients from all walks of life positively impacts the health and wellness of New Yorkers and the state as a whole.”

NYSSPA recognized the President’s Award recipients and several membership award winners at the annual Clara Vanderbilt Gala during the 2022 CME Conference in Saratoga Springs.

The President’s Awards are presented to PAs who have selflessly contributed to the profession and the NYSSPA organization and are nominated by Patti Cuartas.

“NYSSPA is an amazing organization, one I’m proud to be associated with and support since I was a PA student back in 2001,” Cheryl Glick said.

Cheryl Glick graduated from the LeMoyne College PA program in 2003, and returned to her hometown in Clifton Park to work as a PA in pediatrics. She received her master’s degree in 2020 from Pace University.

Cheryl Glick has previously volunteered in a number of areas, including as an EMT/critical care tech for Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS, and as an adviser for the Clifton Park Emergency Services Advisory Board.

She served as the secretary of NYSSPA from 2019-2022, and has served as the fall CME Conference chairperson for numerous fall conferences over the past 15 years. She is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of PAs, a fellow of NYSSPA and SPAP, as well as an affiliate member of the Advanced Practice Provider.

“It is an honor to have met so many dedicated PAs through my service to NYSSPA,” Cheryl Glick said. “And, I would like to believe that throughout these past 21 years I have made a small contribution to PA practice in NYS. I humbly thank President Cuartas for this honor.”

She has also been the recording secretary for the Orenda Elementary PTA, and currently serves as the chairperson of the board of trustees of The Sara Marie School.

Brian Glick earned his Bachelor of science degree in health science from SUNY Cortland in 1993, then attended the Albany Medical College-Hudson Valley Community College PA program and graduated in 1996. He earned a master’s of applied science degree from Albany Medical College in 2014. He then transitioned from full-time clinical provider to PA educator and worked as an assistant professor/clinical coordinator at Albany Medical College from November 2014 until January 2022.

“I’m very honored and humbled to receive this recognition from NYSSPA,” Brian Glick said. “This is quite an honor.”

He earned his doctor of health science with a concentration in health education from Nova Southeastern University in December 2019. He was inducted into the Alpha Eta Honor Society upon graduation.

Brian Glick has been a member of the AAPA and NYSSPA since he was a PA student, and has also served in many roles, such as membership Committee chairman, Capital Region director for over 10 years, as a delegate to the AAPA since 2008, and served as the president and chief delegate from 2018-2022.

“This is an award that represents teamwork among everyone, which is what PAs do,” Brian Glick said. “I was very honored to be recognized for this when I was just happy to be able to contribute and do my job, with a lot of help from a lot of people.

Brian Glick said he did not have to step down as chief delegate when his vision became impaired because of the support he had and was able to get multiple national policies passed.

He joined the Alplaus Fire Department his senior year of high school, and while a part of the department and in college he earned his emergency medical technician certificate in 1990. In 1999 he became chief. He still has a EMT card serving with the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Brian Glick was a paramedic from 2001-2017 to provide care to the residents served by the Clifton Park & Halfmoon Emergency Corp, and led that organization as the CEO/chairman of the board from 2002-2006.

Brian and Cheryl have been married for 18 years. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter.

