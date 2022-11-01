Weekend Images: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake field hockey takes on South Glens Falls (7 photos)

The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defensive unit looks out prior to a penalty corner against South Glens Falls Sunday.
The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake defensive unit looks out prior to a penalty corner against South Glens Falls Sunday.

GLOVERSVILLE – Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake field hockey took on South Glens Falls Sunday in the Section II Class B title game, but fell 2-1 in overtime.

Photos form the game from our Stan Hudy.

