Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide; Charged in Treavine Tate murder, police say

SCHENECTADY – City police have made an arrest in connection with the May shooting death of Treavine Tate, police said Wednesday.

Anthony K. Romero, 24, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force without incident in Albany, police said.

Romero is now charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned and sent to the Schenectady County Jail.

Romero is accused of shooting and killing the 21-year-old Bronx resident Tate at about 11:30 p.m. on May 30 in the area of State and Hullett streets, police said.

Officers had been called to the area for a report of shots fired and a man on the ground. They arrived to learn that Tate had already been taken to Ellis Hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

