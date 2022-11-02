Car rolls over in Wednesday morning Schenectady crash; One driver taken to Albany Med (2 photos)

By Steven Cook |
The scene Wednesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

The scene Wednesday

SCHENECTADY – Crews responded to the intersection of State Street and Fehr Avenue late Wednesday morning for a multi-car crash that left one vehicle on its roof.

At least one person was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection with Fehr Avenue.

The vehicle that rolled over appeared to have been speeding and ran the red light, a police spokesman said.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over then was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Two other vehicles were involved in the incident and one other person appeared to have been taken to Ellis Hospital, according to information at the scene.

