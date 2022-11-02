EDITORIAL: State must solidify absentee voting

Absentee ballots are safe … for this election.

But the dispute over the constitutionality of New York’s covid-era changes to the absentee ballot rules is far from over.

And before legal challenges threaten another election, state lawmakers need to create a constitutionally sound law for future absentee ballots.

At issue before the Appellate Division, Third Department, were two legal challenges by Republicans to absentee ballots for this year’s general election.

One challenge involved a law allowing voters to vote by absentee ballot if they feared contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law in mid-2020, effective until 2022. Gov. Kathy Hochul in January extended it through 2022.

The other challenge related to a law passed in 2021 that allowed boards of election to inspect absentee ballots and prepare them for counting prior to Election Day.

The Appellate Division on Tuesday upheld the laws, in part, because of the major disruption they could have had on the current election, in which more than 500,000 absentee ballots have already been distributed to voters who requested them.

The rulings were correct. But they didn’t end the controversy over the constitutionality of the laws. Lawmakers now the opportunity to create a legally sound absentee ballot law that covers both excuses and counting.

It shouldn’t be a problem.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 29 states have no-excuse absentee voting and another seven have all-mail-in voting.

It’s also common for states to allow some kind of processing or counting of absentee ballots on or before Election Day.

As of July, 39 states allow for processing of ballots to begin prior to Election Day, according to the NCSL. Some states allow them to be opened upon receipt. Others establish a set number of days before Election Day that bills can be verified. As for counting of ballots, 12 states allow some form of counting before Election Day. Some states prohibit the results from being released until all votes are in. Most other states either allow counting to begin sometime during Election Day or after the polls are closed.

So there is precedent for New York to allow no-excuse absentee ballots and to allow processing or counting on or before Election Day. In addition to creating a new law to address those situations, state officials must take other necessary steps to eliminate the possibility of fraud in the mail-in voting process and to assure voters about the integrity of their votes.

It can be done. It must be done.

