High Schools: Galway beats Tamarac to reach Class C girls’ volleyball final

Top-seeded Galway swept fourth-seeded Tamarac in the Class C semifinals of the Section II Girls’ Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles won 25-12, 25-8, 25-16.

Amber Kolpakas and Kailey Jankowski led Galway with 13 kills each. Grace O’Brien added five kills and 14 assists, while Jayden DeVellis had 18 digs and four kills. Sophia Fasolino contributed 13 assists and four kills. Taylor Garrison and Courtney Smith each had four blocks.

Galway will play second-seeded Fonda-Fultonville in the final at 5 p.m. Friday at Saratoga Springs. The Braves defeated third-seeded Stillwater 25-18, 25-11, 25-12.

In Class AA action, No. 1 seed Shenendehowa swept fifth-seeded Shaker, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 behind Emma Paliwodzinski’s seven service points, two aces, three digs and 27 assists.

Reagan Ennist added 16 kills, three blocks and seven digs, while Sabrina Kinkaid had 10 kills and five blocks. Liana Rizzo contributed 12 points, three aces and six digs. Destiny Snyder finished with 18 points, two aces and three digs.

Shaker was led by Layla Shipley’s 11 kills and six digs. Bri Hardwick added 17 assists and one ace, while Cara Calicchia had three kills and five digs.

The Plainsmen (19-5) will play second-seeded Bethlehem in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Saratoga Springs. The Eagles topped Saratoga Springs 25-6, 25-15, 25-10. Anna Watson had six kills, two blocks and three digs for Bethlehem. Caroline Davis added eight kills, three blocks and one ace, with Bella Perrotto having eight kills and three aces. Noelle Sly had three kills for Saratoga Springs, while Lily Fros contributed a kill and two blocks.

In Class A, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (15-2) will play in its 26th consecutive final at 7 p.m. Friday after defeating Holy Names, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16. Grace Ippoliti had 25 digs. Sarah Robbins and Leah Scalise combined for 17 kills and four blocks.

The Spartans will play third-seeded South Glens Falls, which defeated Queensbury 22-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16, in the final at 7 p.m. Friday at Saratoga Springs.

Top-seeded Ichabod Crane topped fourth-seeded Schalmont 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, in Class B semifinal action. Emma Scheitinger led the Riders with 15 kills and 18 digs. Maddie Kelley had 10 kills and two blocks, while Delaney More contributed 22 assists and five aces. Bella Rivero and Ally Flint each had 20 digs. Alexa Knapik led Schalmont with 15 assists. Ava Muse added 12 digs, while Haley Rider had eight kills. Keira Noga had five digs and five kills.

Ichabod Crane will play second-seeded Hudson Falls in the 5 p.m. final Saturday at Saratoga Springs. The Tigers needed five sets to get by third-seeded Broadalbin-Perth 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12.

In Class D, second-seeded Mekeel Christian swept third-seeded Argyle, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19. Ayva Dell led the Lions with 11 kills and four aces. Gabriella Luna added 19 assists. Jahdey Jackson contributed 10 kills, with Alanah Barnhill adding six kills.

Carrie Humiston led Argyle with 10 assists, 10 digs and two kills. Kylee Humiston added 15 digs. Top-seeded Lake George defeated Maple Hill in the other semifinal. The Class D final will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Saratoga Springs.

MECHANICVILLE REACHES REGIONAL FINAL

In boys’ soccer, Luke Micklas, Mark Pingelski and Joey Devito each scored in Mechanicville’s 3-0 Class B regional semifinal win over Section X’s Salmon River. Dylan Raucci made three saves to earn the team’s 17th shutout of the season. Mechanicville will play Plattsburgh in the regional final at noon Saturday at La Salle.

Maple Hill defeated Section X’s Canton 2-1. The Wildcats will play Northeastern Clinton in a regional final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at La Salle.

Addyson Galuski scored four goals to lead Waterford-Halfmoon to a 7-1 win over Voorheesville in the Class C/CC Playoff. Payton Galuski added a goal and an assist, while Cassidy McClement had three assists. The Fordians will play Northeastern Clinton in a regional final Saturday. Time and location will be determined. Caroline Dolin had the Blackbirds’ goal.

In the Division I boys’ volleyball semifinals, Bethlehem beat Columbia, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23. Danny Battista had 39 digs and two aces to lead Bethlehem. The Eagles will play Shenendehowa in the final at 7 p.m. Friday at Rensselaer. The Plainsmen beat Saratoga Springs, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18.

In a crossover football game, Schalmont topped Cobleskill-Richmondville 26-13. Rocco Whipple had 14 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Cam Bukowski had 11 tackles and an interception.

Mohonasen beat Schenectady 20-12 in another crossover.

