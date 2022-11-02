Images: Saratoga Springs boys’ soccer takes on Shaker for title (7 photos)

COLONIE – Saratoga Springs boys’s soccer took on Shaker Tuesday night for the Section II Class AA championship and came up short in overtime, 4-3.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
More: Shaker defeats Saratoga Springs, wins Class AA boys’ soccer championship
