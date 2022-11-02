Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Nov. 2

Need fairness in city infrastructure



The entire length of Ten Eyck Avenue in Mont Pleasant and Santa Fe Street from Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue are riddled with potholes and ruts, yet every intersection along Ten Eyck Avenue is getting fancy new sidewalks. It doesn’t make any sense.

Rita Smith

Schenectady

Don’t wait to keep Schenectady clean



I moved to Schenectady 43 years ago. I never thought the city was a joke. I cannot say the same for those who run it, especially the new bunch who were elected in 2021. They ran with a chip on their shoulders and personal agendas. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

As for the litter problem, it was never a priority with Mayor McCarthy or the retreads who keep getting re-elected every four years.

I often mentioned the litter problem during City Council meetings. On another occasion, I gave Marion Porterfield a list of streets that needed attention. She told me one of the listed streets was not in the Hamilton Hill area. So much for representation.

My solutions to the litter problem are:

1. The sanitation workers union contract. Change the contract.

2. Let businesses do what is done in other places. Each morning, the business owner is required to sweep the sidewalk and curb before opening its doors for business.

3. Take away the landlords’ permits if they don’t maintain clean properties.

4. Ask teachers to include monthly anti-litter lessons in their lesson plans. Indoctrination should start at K-3 and go to grade 12.

5. Lastly, do as I did. Keep a cardboard box, gloves and reacher in the trunk of the car. When you see little, pick it up.

Folks, it’s your city. Keep it clean now, not five years from now.

Mary McClaine

Schenectady

Save us all from Stefanik nightmare



Elise Stefanik does not deserve another term. Shame on The Gazette for endorsing Stefanik. She voted to overturn a free and fair election, even after over 151 police officers were injured while trying to protect her life. Trump orchestrated the insurrection. All the world knows that.

Elise and the world listened to Trump say to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State, “I just want you to find 11,780 votes,” the minimum number needed to overcome Biden’s advantage in Georgia.

In other words, commit fraud for me by moving 11,780 votes for Biden into Trump’s column.

Yet, Elise continues to support him and his hate-filled, violence-filled rhetoric fueled by lies upon lies.

Here is a small sampling of what Stefanik has done for her constituents. She voted against: capping the cost of insulin; the bi-partisan infrastructure bill; the Presidential Election Reform Act; Women’s Health Protection Act which prevents government restriction on access to abortion services; the right to access contraception; healthcare coverage for veterans.

She’s in favor of a nationwide ban on abortion, raising the retirement age to 70, and ending Medicare and Social Security as we know it.

Vote for Matt Castelli and save us from the Stefanik-Trump national nightmare.

Katherine Sieg

Gloversville

Don’t blame crime on needed bail reform



I would like to address the claims of an increase in crime due to the bail reforms in New York state.

According to FBI data, 2020 saw an increase in violent crime. Homicides, 1% of violent crime, went up ~25%. It is widely spread over states with Republican and Democratic administrations. Property crime decreased.

There are two logical issues with describing this increase as a result of bail reform. One is the wide distribution of the rise in crime over different political spheres of influence. Blaming various causes in different places doesn’t make any sense. The other logical flaw is explaining how bail prevents crime.

People who pay bail are still back on the streets.

We have a justice system that presumes innocence until proven guilty, but arrest is not proof of guilt. Punishing the poor before trial and conviction is unjust. To improve the process, we should hold only high-risk individuals, regardless of their wealth. And we need fair and rapid trials.

The bail system was seriously flawed. It was a system which seriously affected the poor and somewhat inconvenienced the well off. And made some bail bondsmen rich as they took a 10-15% “fee.” It needed to be scrapped.

Chris Hart

Rexford

Castelli will actually help the 21st district



Matt Castelli has been all over this enormous district and I’ve met him several times. He has impressed me with, first, his commitment to the district and his willingness to meet and engage with people here. I’ve seen him answer questions calmly, respectfully and knowledgeably on all kinds of issues that are important to us here. I also like his background — he was a CIA officer and was Director for Counterterrorism in both the Obama and Trump White Houses.

Elise Stefanik, our current representative, has been in Congress for the past eight years, four of which with a Republican administration and I can’t really point to much that she has done for us. She comes here for elections and to claim credit for securing money for the district when she actually voted against the bills that provided those funds.

She voted against bills that would help veterans, which will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices and will cap drug costs. She is also part of the coarsening of politics, encouraging the worst elements with her words and actions.

I encourage voters in NY21st to vote for Matt Castelli. Go to his website to learn more https://www.castelliforcongress.com/

Ruth Levinton

Johnstown

Keep Santabarbara working for our area



Anyone who lives in Rotterdam knows that Angelo Santabarbara has always been here to support our community, and no one works harder.

His record is clear. He served our country in the military, and he’s never let politics get in the way of doing the right thing. Over the years, he’s delivered increased funding for our police, sheriff and fire departments. Most recently, important funding that helped Rotterdam Fire District 2 get its fire station renovation project underway this year. It’s a much-needed project that will not cost taxpayers, because of Angelo’s support.

With all Angelo does, he also understands how important it is to support our friends with disabilities.

Because of legislation he’s worked on, health care workers can better address the needs of people with disabilities. It was big news when he announced the opening of the first sensory friendly emergency room in the state, and it was right here at Ellis Hospital.

Though we are in a redistricting year and many communities are now part of new assembly districts, here in Rotterdam we are still part of the 111th, and that means we can vote for Angelo Santabarbara for state Assembly and can keep him working for us.

Stephen M. Signore

Rotterdam

No longer support a changed Tedisco



I voted for Jim Tedisco. He seemed concerned about individuals and families as well as pets.

But he has changed. He claims to be tough on crime, but his voting does not reflect that. No on banning ghost guns, no on expanding the Red Flag Law for just a few of his “no” votes. He was against mask mandates during covid and voted no to allowing absentee voting for people concerned about covid. That lacks concern for us. Sadly, I can no longer vote for him.

I will be voting for Michelle Ostrelich on Election Day. After meeting and getting to know her, I see her as a knowledgeable, responsible person who will be looking out for all of us.

She believes our elections need to be protected from manipulation and interference. She will protect our children who are LGBTQ. She will fight for a living wage for all and oppose discrimination of any kind. She is for the people, not just towing a party line as her opponent is. She is willing to get out there and fight to save our democracy. I encourage all to join me and vote for Michelle.

Margaret Brennan

Niskayuna

Republicans want to take away our rights



What does the Republican Party have to offer the American people? What do they offer to make our lives better? Not much.

They have become the party of “no.” No to a woman’s right to choose. No to voting rights. No to sensible gun reform. No to reasonable immigration reform. No to meaningful dialogue that would help address our nation’s challenges. Our nation functions best when our political leaders are willing to work together for the common good. Republicans want to win elections, but not because they offer something better only to win.

When they do win, they don’t solve problems for the common good; they take away our rights.

It is up to us as voters to send the message to political leaders that they are there to serve us. After all, they are called public servants for a reason. Republicans have lost sight of that.

When you think about your vote, think carefully. Your rights may be at stake and your vote counts.

Barbara J. Stowell

Central Bridge

Look at Bucciferro’s record on budgets



David Bucciferro is running for mayor of Scotia. His platform is controlling/reducing taxes, citing his time as Scotia-Glenville school board president as experience.

In 2018, the state Comptroller’s Office audited the district’s budget from 2014-2018, finding that “Appropriations exceed expenditures by $11.1 million or 7.8% from 2014-15 thru 2016-17.”

The board overestimated expenses, taxed us extra, then rolled it over to the next year; exceeding the 4% allowed. According to the comptroller, “unused money should go back to taxpayers in the form of lowered property tax rates.”

New York state allows districts to keep a small amount for unexpected future costs, but not $11.1 million. As a taxpayer, I would welcome a decrease in my tax bill.

School boards are responsible for approving the district budget and expenditures made by district staff.

As president, Mr. Bucciferro was well aware of what was happening, but says, “I don’t go over the tax cap. I won’t go over the tax cap. I will do whatever we need to do to try to stay under it.” When voting, village residents should consider whether he will handle the village budget the way he handled the school budget.

Lynn Trudell Moore

Scotia

Santabarbara will continue to deliver



I’ve been mayor of Amsterdam for almost three years, and I know our city has no better friend or more effective advocate at any level of government than Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

What I admire most about Angelo is that he makes it a point to focus on the best interests of his constituents and not partisan politics, regardless of the issue.

He provides Amsterdam with a highly respected, objective and independent voice in the State Assembly.

He’s also a hands-on representative who listens to his constituents and finds ways to help us solve problems. He’s all about doing whatever he can to improve the quality of life in our community, and his record proves it. The most recent victory has been the launch of our CDTA bus service this year.

Without the funding Angelo got for us in the state budget, CDTA would not be here today.

While this year’s redistricting process has forced our city into new congressional and Senate districts, Amsterdam residents are fortunate they can still vote for someone who has delivered big for us time and time again.

Please join me in voting for Amsterdam’s Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 8.

Mike Cinquanti

Amsterdam

Santabarbara hurts area on climate votes



When will Angelo Santabarbara stop deflecting from the real electric bill issues? After all, he’s responsible.

The “All-Electric-Bill” was merged into the 2022 state budget. Politicians like Angelo intentionally hid this from us. He enthusiastically voted “YEA.” He’s on the Assembly Energy Committee; he can’t run from his horrible record. Then he did it again, voting “YEA” on A.8429 “The Climate Protection Act.” The consequences will crush us on our utility bills. Santabarbara must take responsibility for these poor decisions. An apology to the residents is in order.

New York City politicians do not care about upstate or the damage sprawling solar fields will have on our farmlands and countryside. But Angelo should have. Now in Rotterdam, they are pushing a 150-acre solar farm on Sandborn Road, this to make the New York City political machine feel good about themselves. But it’s not in their backyards; it’s in ours! How can Angelo support this?

Manhattan and Albany politicians want NetZero by 2030. Angelo is voting in lock step with them, at a cost to all upstate families. Santabarbara is hoping no one is paying attention. If he’s willing to hurt our communities to get elected, then Santabarbara has got to go.

Renee Mertens

Rotterdam

Stefanik remains firm in her beliefs



I am so sorry to read that Elise was apparently drawn into a ‘trick’ by Gazette columnist Andrew Waite in his Oct. 23 column (“Dear Elise…”)

It appears that he lured her into feeling comfortable in believing she could be very open in your conversation with him. In actuality, he used her words to write a negative article about her. Conveniently, just before elections. However, that is oftentimes the job of a reporter/columnist. C’est la vie!

Mr. Waite repeats the ‘mantra’ that Mr. Trump lied in regard to the results of the past election. Well, thousands of us know what we witnessed, what was going on during the voting; and for sure, we don’t need the media or anyone else telling us what they say did not occur. There are multiple incidents, still out there on video, which verify what was actually happening. Also, advisories from the U. S. Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency state the Dominion voting machines have the potential to be breached and are shown to have nine vulnerabilities. Though I am not a supporter of Mr. Trump, I applaud Elise for remaining firm in her beliefs regarding Mr. Trump. Wishing Elise all the best!

Flora L. Ramonowski

Schenectady

Santabarbara a good son, assemblyman



As Italian immigrants, we came here years ago with nothing but hopes and dreams. Our son, Angelo Santabarbara, was the first to be born here. Today, we’re so grateful to see him have the opportunities we never had here in the United States of America. He was the first in our family to go to college; he served our country in the US Army Reserve, became a civil engineer when he got home, and he now serves the community we came to call home as our assemblyman.

Angelo grew up in Mont Pleasant in the city of Schenectady. He saw how hard we worked and how much we struggled when we got here. As a husband and a father, he’s now raising his family the same way we raised him — he knows every dollar counts. We watch him day after day working to help families save money during these times of inflation. We’re so proud to know that the family values we taught him guide his work in the State Assembly.

We hope you will join us in voting for our son, Angelo, on Nov. 8. For us, for him, there’s nothing is more important than family. Distinti saluti.

Angelo & Maria Santabarbara

Rotterdam

Save America from far right and Stefanik



Understanding what is fact or fiction is difficult for Elise Stefanik. She claims she supports “The Blue.” The fact is she supported the attack on the police during the Jan. 6 seditious rebellion. Over 140 policemen and policewomen were injured during the attack. Some injuries were serious enough to kill a few, and others have permanent injuries. That fact is not supporting “The Blue.” In supporting the coup attempt, Elise has also supported domestic terrorism.

People of District 21, we cannot vote for someone who is against the rule of law and law enforcement.

Elise puts her own personal gains ahead of American values.

Fact: Matt Castelli fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was counterterrorism director under Obama and Trump. He loves America more than power and deserves the vote of every constituent in District 21.

Save America from the far right extremist Elise Stefanik. Vote for Matt Castelli.

William Nelson

Canajoharie

Hochul has hurt the state in several ways



For her time in office, Kathy Hochul has done three important things. She fired 250,000 low paying state workers for not getting the shot. She assessed $650 million to build a new Buffalo football stadium. Did anyone know about this? It seems her husband is involved with the new stadium. The most important item was that it is now mandatory of New York state campuses to use the proper pronouns. What a relief to know everyone has to acknowledge these special people. ‘They’ instead of ‘he’ or ‘she’ because really, they are two.

In her debate, she asked why crime was so important to her opponent really? Other than inflation it is the most important item. The murders, the lootings, no bail, no jail. Welcome to Berlin 1939.

Geraldine Krawitz

Saratoga Springs

Vote for candidate who stands up for us



I served our country in the Marines and I’m proud to support my friend, and a friend of all veterans, Angelo Santabarbara for state Assembly.

Angelo served our country in the Army Reserve right out of high school, and we’re fortunate to have someone like him serving us in public office. I can tell you that those of us who served in our nation’s armed forces always stand up for what’s right and never leave anyone behind, and Angelo has delivered.

He came through for us with new legislation that created the New York State Division of Veteran Services to better serve our veterans, increased access to Veteran Treatment Courts and the Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Program to help veterans struggling with PTSD.

I joined the service to protect our families, our values and our country. I know Angelo Santabarbara does that for us in the Assembly with honesty and integrity. His love and dedication for his family and our community can be seen in everything he does. We need more of that from all our elected representatives.

Robert Becker, USMC

Schenectady

Stefanik supports Trump’s awful ideas



Compare 1930s Hitler’s Germany to “The lying press, Fake News” Trump. Germany: denigration of Jews and other non-Aryans. Trump supporters: denigration of Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Asians. Germany: violent para-military street enforcers-Brown Shirts. Trump supporters: para-military street enforcers/Proud Boys, etc. Hitler’s Germany: “Jews are murderers and rapists.” Trump: southern border immigrants are “murderers and rapists.” Germany: concentration camps and walled ghettos to contain Jews. Trump: internment of immigrants at the southern border, a wall to keep immigrants out. Germany: violent pro-Hitler demonstrations. Trump supporters: violent pro-Trump demonstrations (Jan. 6 Insurrection.) In 1930s Germany, the vile medieval idea was spread that Jews killed and ate Christian children. Qanon supporters are currently spreading the false belief that Jews kill Christian boys to use their blood.

Trump supports these groups and beliefs, coming straight from his mouth (“lying press, murderers and rapists, let’s build a wall.”)

Elise Stefanik is a big Trump supporter. Even if she doesn’t believe these things, her support of Trump condones these ideas (she knows where her bread is buttered). In Germany, this led to a fascist government and mass murder. Might this be repeated with Trump and his supporters? Scary idea. Vote for Matt Castelli for Congress.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson

Johnstown

Library grateful for community support



The Friends of the Gloversville Library would like to thank everyone who helped to make the basket raffle fundraiser a success.

First, the people who donated baskets: Vince and Jean LaPorta, John and Patti Franco, Lance Gunderson and Barbara Madonna, Mike and Sue Shrader, Linda Stevens, John and Ginni Mazur, Richard Stack and Nancy Krawczeski, Sheri Peto, Sally Ostrander, Barbara Shell, Barbara Leo, Colleen Peck, The Kingsboro Garden Club, the GPL staff, the GPL Trustees, Sandy Maceyka, Christina Maxson, Mike and Lynn Kicinski, and the GPL Friends.

Thank you to Trina Zimmerman for the beautiful wrapping of the baskets, Linda Callahan who created the tags for the baskets, Mary Trainor for creating the raffle tickets and the flyers, and Jenna Krawczeski for helping to run off tickets. Thank you, Sonny Duross and Lex Lanza, for your help with advertising on the website.

Thank you to the Gloversville Retired Teachers for their generous donation. With everyone’s help, The Friends continue to support the beautiful library in Gloversville.

A special thank you to everyone that bought tickets and congratulations to all the lucky winners.

If you’re interested in becoming a Friend, contact the library or check out their website.

Nancy Krawczeski

Amsterdam

McGahay will make a great justice in 4th



I am writing to express my support for Allison McGahay for Supreme Court justice of the 4th Judicial District. I am a Glens Falls native, a Vietnam combat veteran and a former state Supreme Court Appellate Division Justice in Albany and Manhattan. Supreme Court candidate Allison McGahay was one of the best and the brightest law school interns I ever had. She was so good that I have followed her career in both public service and private practice.

Like Ms. McGahay, my legal career has been divided between private practice and public service, including 15 years as an Assistant United States Attorney in upstate and northern New York.

Allison McGahay has spent her career in public service and private practice, as a former prosecutor, an appointee of Gov. George Pataki at the state Board of Elections, and an Essex County elections commissioner. Allison McGahay has the right experience to be an excellent justice. Please do the right thing for the region and for the citizens of the 11 counties in the 4th Judicial District. Vote for Allison McGahay for Justice of the New York State Supreme Court.

Bernard “Bud” Malone Jr.

Delmar

The writer is a retired state Supreme Court justice for the 3rd Judicial District.

Don’t believe that Stefanik will change



We all are entitled to our opinion regarding political candidates and The Gazette has made it crystal clear they endorse Elise Stefanik.

To suggest we should “hope” she will rise above the pettiness and divisiveness? Seriously? She’s not going to do that. Standing next to the sign with “F” Joe Biden? Coarse and disrespectful? Ya think?

She’s where she is by doing just that, and loudly. Her aspirations are not what they were when she began. As long as she continues to be a megaphone for all that Trump, McCarthy, McConnell, et. al. hold dear, her ascent will continue. They all continue the spread of lies by constantly repeating the lies. All for their own benefit, not ours, and to hold onto their overpaid “jobs.”

I, for one, am very disappointed in your endorsement of her. But you’re entitled to your opinion as we all are. Hoping people will change when this behavior has emboldened them? Not happening.

Mary Baker

Perth

Hope Santabarbara will continue efforts



As a county legislator, I’ve worked with many people over the years, and I’m proud to call Angelo Santabarbara a friend of Schenectady County.

Both as a member of the Schenectady County Legislature years ago, and now as our state representative, Angelo has always been there to support our community in any way he can. Over the years, he’s delivered important funding to our county, including safety upgrades to the Plotterkill Preserve in Rotterdam, the Project Lifesaver program at the sheriff’s office that helps keep people with disabilities safe, and he’s made some much-needed investments in our roads and bridges and infrastructure.

I also want to thank Assemblyman Santabarbara for his action on the St. Clare’s pension issue.

He met with the St. Clare’s retirees personally every step of the way and ensured they would not be forgotten. I’m hopeful that his continued efforts combined with those of Attorney General Letitia James will lead to a fair and just solution for the pensioners.

Gary Hughes

Schenectady

The writer is a Schenectady County legislator—District 2, City of Schenectady.

