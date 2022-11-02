Mitzen to make SLOC debut in ‘First Date’; Curtain Call staging ‘All The Days’

Watching people interact with others can often be interesting and sometimes even fascinating, so if you’re a theatergoer and you enjoy that kind of dynamic, make time this month to get to the Schenectady Light Opera Company and Curtain Call Theatre in Latham.

In Schenectady, where SLOC is putting on “First Date” over the next two weekends, the title gives you a good iea of what to expect. And at Curtain Call, artistic producer Carol Max and director Steve Fletcher are putting on a show called “All The Days,” which takes a harsher, more caustic look at people dealing with childhood scars and declining health. Both shows have plenty of laughs.

“First Date” made its world premiere back in Seattle in 2012 and its Broadway debut at the Longacre Theatre in August of 2013. The book was written by Austin Winsberg with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

Set in New York City, the story begins with people talking about their first dates — good ones and bad — and the rest of the show focuses on a first date between Casey (played by Emily Mitzen) and Aaron (played by Jacob James).

“I had heard about it, but it was really new to me, so I didn’t know that much about it,” said Mitzen, a Saratoga Springs native who now spends much of her time down in the Hudson Valley in Groton-on-the-Hudson. “But once I read the script and listened to the music I fell in love with it. It’s funny and something everyone can relate to because we’ve all had first dates.”

Mitzen isn’t new to Capital Region stages but it’s been a while. While in high school she played Miss Dorothy Brown in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” at Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs, and also performed on several occasions with the C-R Productions troupe formerly at Cohoes Music Hall.

Mitzen, who studied musical theater at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, currently works in the mental health field but it happy to step back on stage when she can. When pressed she says she’s an actor first and singer second.

“I really do love acting and really enjoy getting into a character and trying to understand how people operate and get through their lives,” she said. “Musical theater helps me do that and to sing, which I also love. It’s a good question, but I would probably put myself in the category of someone who is an actor with a pretty good voice.”

Mitzen is making her SLOC debut and is being directed by Francesco Archina.

“I’ve known Francesco for a long time and have done a lot of shows with him, so I jumped at the opportunity to audition,” she said. “I’m still commuting because I’m living down in the Hudson Valley with my fiance and a dog and cat, but it’s been a lot of fun. Francesco is an incredible director.”

Archina is also a performer, having appeared on the SLOC stage in “Wild Party” (2019) and “In The Heights (2018).

Joining Mitzen and James on stage will be Zach Kaiser, Regan Zlotnick, Adrienne Parker, Ryan Nolan and Caleb Lee. James, and Albany resident who studied performance and voice at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, was most recently on the SLOC stage in “Les Mis” (2011) and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (2013).

At Curtain Call

While SLOC’s musical will keep the laughs coming, things are a bit less light-hearted in Curtain Call’s production, “All The Days.”

“Carol has a wicked sense of humor, and while there is a cutting sense to it, she always has a loving edge to it, too,” Fletcher said, speaking of the Curtain Call founder. “I asked her, ‘did you write this play?’ It’s about people dealing with declining health, relationship issues, and the lead character, who is dealing with getting old, has a biting personality. But with all that, there are very funny parts. There were times in rehearsal I wanted to cry, and other times when I was laughing out loud.”

“All The Days” has a young, new face in the cast, Shaker Junior High student Eric Schnee, to go along with a number of Capital Region veterans, including Joanna Paladino, Melissa Putterman-Hoffman, Isaac Newberry, Howard Schaffer, John Sutton and Sorelle Brauth.

The crisis in “All The Days” comes when the leading character suddenly loses her caregiver.

“She’s also estranged from her daughter and her ex-husband, and she suddenly and unexpectedly loses her son, who was the shining light in her life,” said Fletcher. “She’s very much in distress, so she reaches out to her daughter, who lives a distance away. She shows up but they immediately start clashing as old issues are dredged up. The play is about surviving all those roadblocks we experience as a family, and about forgiving yourself as well as each other.”

Fletcher said the play’s title, “All The Days,” is taken from Psalms 23:6. “Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

“All of these hardships in the show are made tougher because of the main character’s biting personality,” said Fletcher. “It’s an entertaining show, and we have a great cast, many of them I’ve worked with before. And while Eric is new, he is adorable. It’s been great working with him.”

‘First Date’

WHERE: Schenectady Light Opera Company, 427 Franklin St., Schenectady

WHEN: Opens Friday and runs through Nov. 13; performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Nov. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday

HOW MUCH: $32-$25

MORE INFO: Visit www.tickets.sloctheater.org or call (518) 730-7370

‘All The Days’

WHERE: Curtain Call Theatre, 1 Jeanne Jugan Lane, Latham

WHEN: Opens Thursday and runs through Nov. 27; performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12

HOW MUCH: $30

MORE INFO: Visit www.curtaincalltheatre.com or call (518) 877-7529

