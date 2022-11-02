NFL 2022: Week 9 picks and TV listings

There will be a major conflict Thursday for me.

Monday’s rainout of Game 3 of the World Series between my Phillies and the hated Astros in Philadelphia moved everything back a day, which means Game 5 of the series will conflict with my 7-0 Eagles on “Thursday Night Football” as they will be in Houston to take on the Texans.

I will also be working in the office Thursday night. To say my blood pressure may be at an all-time high would be an understatement, especially if the Phillies have a chance to clinch the World Series title. Have to concentrate on work. No celebrations.

Yeah, right. Ha ha.

I continue to lead in the Daily Gazette’s U Pick ’Em Football contest. I went 10-5 in Week 8 to improve to 75-47-1. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 11-4. He is 70-52-1.

You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest during the postseason by clicking https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login.

Here are my Week 9 picks.

THURSDAY

Philadelphia 38, Houston 10

SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers 28, Atlanta 21

Miami 30, Chicago 17

Cincinnati 21, Carolina 14

Green Bay 34, Detroit 31

Jacksonville 20, Las Vegas 15

New England 31, Indianapolis 10

Buffalo 35, N.Y. Jets 14

Minnesota 27, Washington 13

Seattle 30, Arizona 24

Tampa Bay 26, L.A. Rams 20

Kansas City 37, Tennessee 23

MONDAY

Baltimore 27, New Orleans 20

WEEK 9 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

FOX23 (WXXA) — Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala); Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi); L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2/ESPN+: ManningCast).

