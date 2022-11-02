Siena men’s basketball gets verbal commitment from Texas native Smith

Bralyn Smith admitted that the idea of staying east once he had committed to play his senior year east was easier.

Siena College is glad to hear that. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Smith, from Dallas, Texas, is enrolled at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey for his senior year. On Tuesday, he verbally committed to playing at Siena next academic year. He becomes the second commitment, following Michael Ojo, a 6-8 forward from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Smith is rated as a three-star shooting guard by 247 Sports. He also received offers from LSU, New Orleans and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Smith said Siena began talking with him during the summer AAU season, when he played with the Texas Impact. He mentioned first talking with assistant coach Greg Fahey at a tournament.

“The next week I was in a tournament in Texas and they sent another assistant to talk with me, so that’s when I knew they were serious,” Smith said.

Smith finished his AAU season shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers.

Smith said the Siena staff made sure to tell him about playing at MVP Arena and Siena’s faithful crowd. Siena’s average home attendance of 5,519 over 13 dates last season was an average of 705 fans per game more than their closest Northeast mid-major competitor, Rhode Island. Overall, Siena was 85th in the country out of 358 Division I programs in average home attendance. It was the 24th consecutive year Siena was in the top 100.

“When I went there to see it, I couldn’t get a close look because there was a concert there, but I saw how big an arena it was,” Smith said.

Smith said one thing he can bring to the Saints is scoring in different ways. He has goals before he arrives in Loudonville, though.

“I want to work on my body and be much stronger so I can have an impact,” he said. “And my ball-handling.”

Smith is happy he’s made the decision and can now focus on his senior year at St. Benedict’s Prep. He’s planning to visit the area for the Albany Cup game against UAlbany on Nov. 12.

