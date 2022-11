On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup World Championship with Daily Gazette horse racing writer Mike MacAdam.



The Gazette’s Adam Shinder makes his weekly appearance to preview the Section II football semifinals.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Categories: High School Sports, Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports