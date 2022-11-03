Duanesburg man illegally possessed gun as felon, indicted, feds say

By Steven Cook |
19FedClose.jpg
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

ALBANY – A Duanesburg man has been indicted on a federal charge, accusing him of illegally possessing a gun as a felon, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Jason Seminary, 44, of Duanesburg, was indicted on one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said.

He is accused of possessing a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle Dec. 26 in Schenectady County while being a previously convicted felon, prosecutors said.

Seminary appeared in court Thursday and was ordered detained pending trial, officials said.

The Guilderland Police Department was also involved in the investigation.

Schenectady County

