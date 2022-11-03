ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 5

It was a good Week 4 for most of the players in The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. Two players posted the week’s best record of 11-3-1, Achilles 3-7-5 and Michael Hutter.
Several players went 10-4-1, including me. That allowed me to stay in first place for the second straight week.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 4 records in parentheses:
Me 31-15-4 66 points (10-4-1)
Andy Weise 30-16-4 64 points (10-4-1)
David Trestick 30-16-4 64 points (10-4-1)
Brian Unger 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)
Dutch Crazy 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)
Ryan Fay 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)
GB-BE-ME 29-17-4 62 points (10-4-1)
Christopher Chadwick 28-18-4 60 points (8-6-1)
Rowena Watson 27-19-4 58 points (7-7-1)
Matthew Ruffini 27-19-4 58 points (10-4-1)
Achilles 3-7-5 27-19-4 58 points (11-3-1)
Kevin Sokolski 26-20-4 56 points (7-7-1)
Rich Large 26-20-4 56 points (10-4-1)
Harvey Kagan 25-21-4 54 points (8-6-1)
Michael Hutter 25-19-3 53 points (11-3-1)
RedLiner36 23-23-4 50 points (9-5-1)
Jim Kalohn 22-24-4 48 points (7-7-1)
Towell68 22-24-4 48 points (9-5-1)
Union Bob 22-22-3 45 points (8-6-1)
Richard Derrick 18-28-4 40 points (6-8-1)
Time for my Week 5 selections. It’s the first big weekend of ECAC Hockey play. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
Union at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Union 2
RPI at St. Lawrence — RPI 4, St. Lawrence 3
Yale at Dartmouth — Yale 2, Dartmouth 1
Brown at No. 15 Harvard — Harvard 5, Brown 1
Cornell at Princeton — Cornell 4, Princeton 2
Colgate at No. 7 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, Colgate 3
SATURDAY
Union at St. Lawrence — Union 4, St. Lawrence 2
RPI at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, RPI 3
Yale at Harvard — Harvard 6, Yale 1
Brown at Dartmouth — Brown 2, Dartmouth 2
Cornell at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Cornell 1
Colgate at Princeton — Colgate 3, Princeton 2
