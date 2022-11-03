ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 5

It was a good Week 4 for most of the players in The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections. Two players posted the week’s best record of 11-3-1, Achilles 3-7-5 and Michael Hutter.

Several players went 10-4-1, including me. That allowed me to stay in first place for the second straight week.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 4 records in parentheses:

Me 31-15-4 66 points (10-4-1)

Andy Weise 30-16-4 64 points (10-4-1)

David Trestick 30-16-4 64 points (10-4-1)

Brian Unger 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)

Dutch Crazy 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)

Ryan Fay 29-17-4 62 points (9-5-1)

GB-BE-ME 29-17-4 62 points (10-4-1)

Christopher Chadwick 28-18-4 60 points (8-6-1)

Rowena Watson 27-19-4 58 points (7-7-1)

Matthew Ruffini 27-19-4 58 points (10-4-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 27-19-4 58 points (11-3-1)

Kevin Sokolski 26-20-4 56 points (7-7-1)

Rich Large 26-20-4 56 points (10-4-1)

Harvey Kagan 25-21-4 54 points (8-6-1)

Michael Hutter 25-19-3 53 points (11-3-1)

RedLiner36 23-23-4 50 points (9-5-1)

Jim Kalohn 22-24-4 48 points (7-7-1)

Towell68 22-24-4 48 points (9-5-1)

Union Bob 22-22-3 45 points (8-6-1)

Richard Derrick 18-28-4 40 points (6-8-1)

Time for my Week 5 selections. It’s the first big weekend of ECAC Hockey play. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Union 2

RPI at St. Lawrence — RPI 4, St. Lawrence 3

Yale at Dartmouth — Yale 2, Dartmouth 1

Brown at No. 15 Harvard — Harvard 5, Brown 1

Cornell at Princeton — Cornell 4, Princeton 2

Colgate at No. 7 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, Colgate 3

SATURDAY

Union at St. Lawrence — Union 4, St. Lawrence 2

RPI at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, RPI 3

Yale at Harvard — Harvard 6, Yale 1

Brown at Dartmouth — Brown 2, Dartmouth 2

Cornell at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, Cornell 1

Colgate at Princeton — Colgate 3, Princeton 2

