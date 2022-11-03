High schools: Johnstown football’s Hoyt breaks single-season school rushing record in win

Johnstown’s Ryan Hoyt became his program’s single-season rushing leader as the Sir Bills beat Granville/Whitehall 21-20 in a Class C crossover football game on Thursday.

Hoyt carried the ball 17 times for 193 yards and two scores — including a 98-yarder — to push his season total to 1,386 yards, surpassing the previous single-season record set by Chris Velicky in 1999.

Hoosick Falls/Tamarac put up 43 first-half points in a 50-6 win over Broadalbin-Perth. Jake Sparks threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and returned an interception for a touchdown in the win.

In a Class A crossover, Queensbury’s Trevon Bailey scored on a 1-yard run and a 68-yard fumble return as the Spartans beat Columbia 39-18. Ian Reynolds added 103 rushing yards and a touchdown for Queensbury. Columbia was led by Tanner Malone, who ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns while adding 80 passing yards on six completions.

Amsterdam rode a strong first half to a 45-31 victory over Bethlehem in a non-classification. Amsterdam led 31-7 at halftime, and the Rugged Rams held off Bethlehem’s comeback attempt in the second half to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Scotia-Glenville beat South Glens Falls 21-20 as Bryce Layton was 14 of 22 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Tartans. Paul Marotta ran for a touchdown and Kevin Greene caught a touchdown pass in the win, and Nick Battaglia returned an interception for a touchdown.

Helderberg Valley finished its season with a 13-7 win over Cohoes. In other non-classification matchups, Ichabod Crane got its seventh win of the season with a 39-6 verdict against Green Tech, and Rensselaer/Loudonville Christian stormed to a 34-0 win over Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne.

In Section II Class B girls’ volleyball semifinal action Wednesday, Hudson Falls pulled out a five-set win over Broadalbin-Perth 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-26, 15-13. Liv Caprood had 18 kills and six blocks, Sami Peters had 32 assists and Cassidy Barcomb had 24 kills for Hudson Falls. Sami Westfall had 13 kills and Ellie Mitchell had 23 assists and four aces for Broadalbin-Perth. The Patriots had appeared in a championship match in every year that area tournaments were held since 2013.

