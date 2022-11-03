In the Pocket: At age 81, Hogle continues to enjoy contributing to bowling

One of the most easily recognized bowlers in the Schenectady USBC is better known for her extraordinary performances off the lanes. Gaudy numbers or impressive scoring stats don’t tell the story about this reliable administrator, who excels behind the scenes.

Schenectady native Marianne Hogle, 81, has devoted much of her life to tracking scores, filling out paperwork, handing out awards, running 50/50 raffles and promoting events for her peers. At an age when many of her friends have been forced to diminish their roles for health reasons, the energetic Hogle expanded her responsibilities by helping to run the junior program at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Hogle has been the secretary of the KAPL Mixed league on Wednesday nights at Sportsman’s Bowl for more than 60 years. Since 2003, she has also been the secretary of the Monday’s Funnies league. For roughly a decade, she’s been a member of the Schenectady USBC board of directors as well as a director for the association’s youth programs. She was inducted into the Schenectady-Scotia Women’s Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame for meritorious service in 2007 and is a former SSWBA Secretary of the Year.

“I think the best part of what I do is meeting so many people,” said the Linton High School graduate. “My aunt, Millie, and my uncle, Bob, [longtime golfing standouts at Pinehaven CC] taught me to bowl when I was just a little girl. I was just a tiny thing, and we practiced in the kitchen. I wasn’t an athlete by any means, but I really enjoyed the game. Eventually, I started to bowl at the old Mont Pleasant Lanes.”

Hogle estimates that she’s rolled several 600 triples in her career with a high game of 225 and a high average of 150. She picked up her passion for league administration from her aunt and uncle, who ran several bowling and golf leagues. Hogle discovered it was a natural progression from her longtime job as an administrative assistant at KAPL from 1960 to 2001.

Hogle even met her late husband, Jack, at the lanes.

“He was bowling in a league right next to the KAPL Mixed league, and his league was folding,” she said. “He asked me to keep him in mind if there was an opening in my league. We met in 1983 and got married in 1984.”

Ironically, Hogle was told she was too old to be a SSWBA director before the SSWBA-Schenectady Bowling Association merger took place, but she helped out anyway by sending out emails about upcoming tournaments or meetings to fellow secretaries. The secretary/treasurer of the Electric City 600 Club has continued to promote the game the same way as a Schenectady USBC director.

One of her newest roles gives her a surprising amount of enjoyment.

“Paul Adkins [co-owner of Sportsman’s Bowl] asked me a few years ago to get involved with the junior program, and I was surprised,” she said. “So I told him I would only work with the kids who are shorter than me [4-foor-10]. I really like working with the little kids, and they always let me know when they get taller than I am. They’re great kids. It’s easier working with them if they haven’t bowled very long, because sometimes they pick up some bad habits when it comes to style and fundamentals.”

Between bowling in her own leagues on Mondays and Wednesdays, helping to run the junior programs on Fridays and Saturdays, and also dropping off paperwork or coming into the center to update her leagues on the computer, Hogle visits Sportsman’s Bowl nearly every day of the week.

“They keep saying they’re going to add a room there for me,” she said. “The biggest change I’ve seen in the game, besides the equipment, is with scorekeeping. All the computer programs make it a lot easier to keep track of all my bowlers. I started out by doing all the statistics by hand, and it took quite a while. Sharon Sager introduced me to the Bowling League Secretary software program, and it’s very easy. It made my job a lot easier.”

As far as her most difficult challenges behind the scenes are concerned, Hogle said it’s become much more difficult to recruit new bowlers for her leagues and to get more people to bowl in association tournaments. But she’s a tireless advocate of the game and never gives up.

“It’s a lot tougher now,” she said. “I’m not sure why, but we have more trouble filling leagues and getting the women to compete in our tournaments.”

When she’s not at the lanes, Hogle usually can be found at the gym, golfing or even line dancing once a week.

“I try to stay active,” she said.

Schenectady USBC president Bill Nolan is a big fan.

“Marianne has been a longtime member of both the Schenectady-Scotia Women’s Bowling Association and the current Schenectady USBC board of directors,” he said. “She has always been available to support the board in many capacities: tournament support, assisting with the annual hall of fame dinner, along with disseminating information to all of the leagues, which is the most valuable support.”

Adkins agrees with Nolan on Hogle’s valuable contributions to the local bowling scene.

“Marianne is like the Energizer Bunny. She keeps going, and going and going,” Adkins said. “Not only is she a great league secretary of two leagues, but she also keeps all the records for our Friday afternoon junior program. She keeps in contact with many parents via phone emails and text messages. She’s always keeping on top of new bowlers, injured bowlers and bowlers that have to drop out for whatever reason, like school sports, injuries, etc. She also coaches the Friday afternoon juniors, as well as both shifts on Saturday.

“[Marianne] is also involved with the women’s 500 Club, 600 Club and most any other local bowling association function. Whether it is recruiting teams or single bowlers for a local event or state bowling event, she’s always the first one to volunteer for a function here at the lanes. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for all she does for us here and for the bowlers.”

STRIKES & SPARES

Tammy Sader and Natasha Fazzone are the unofficial winners of last week’s Schenectady USBC Women’s Doubles Championship at Sportsman’s Bowl. Scores will be verified and official results will be announced next week.

Ryan Shafer, a 35-year PBA Tour veteran, has been named the 2022 Tony Reyes Community Service Award winner for his persistent work assisting the New York state mental health community over the past eight years. The founder of the Michelle Shafer Fund for Suicide Prevention and Awareness, which honors his late wife, who died by suicide in 2012, is a five-time PBA Tour champion, including the Empire State Open held here in the Capital Region.

Kingpin’s Alley’s Family Fun Center’s extremely lucrative second annual Masters Tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday, with a guaranteed first prize of $8,000, which is believed to be the richest local top prize for amateurs outside of a PBA or PWBA event. Steve Wagoner won last year’s inaugural tournament. The main event has 120 spots available. Entry fee is $290. There is also a Saturday doubles sweeper. Contact Doug Bohannon at 518-793-9606 for information on either event.

The Sportsman’s Bowl Scotch Doubles tournament is set for Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $30 per team, and handicap is 100% of 500. The format will be three games. One in five teams will cash, based on 20 teams. There will be strike jackpots, colored pin specials and drink specials. Contact Sportsman’s Bowl (518-355-4330) for more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the fifth annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. The squads are Nov. 18 (9:30 p.m.), Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m.) and Nov. 20 (9 a.m. and noon). Entry fee is $140 per team. Re-entry with the same team is $100. There can be only one PBA or PWBA member per team. Qualifying is three games across six lanes. One in five from each squad will advance to the bracket finals on the final squad Nov 20. First place will be a minimum of $3,000. To reserve your spot, call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939.

Sportsman’s Bowl hosts the next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event Nov. 19.

The Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s next event will be Nov. 20 at Sportsman’s Bowl at 9:30 a.m. Only bowlers with averages less than 215 are eligible. Handicap is 100% of 215 with a maximum of 75 pins per game. Entry fee is $50 or $40 if received by Nov. 14. Contact Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl hosts a Tavern Tournament Dec. 4 at noon. The format will be three games and four-person teams with an entry fee of $120 per team. Handicap will be 100% of 240. One in four teams will cash. A 12-cut pizza, salad and a beverage is included in the entry fee.

Boulevard Bowl is also hosting a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm, Roto Grip or 900 Global ball. All proceeds go to the City Mission of Schenectady.

MAJOR BOWLING

Scott Chastenay ripped a 265-734, Ed White fired a 278-724 and Ken Labelle Jr. rolled a perfect game in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Mike Guidarelli finished with a 300 game and a 299 en route to a 782 triple to pace the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl. Anthony Clay also tossed a perfect game during his 779 set, and Austin Van Buren fired a 279-775.

Kyle Wilkins fired a 232-882, and Mike Scaccia delivered a 258-881 to pace the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

In the Towne Mixed Doubles Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy, Matt Swiatocha used a 27-year-old Ebonite Omega ball to shoot a 278 game and a 1,030 four-game series, Craig Taylor tossed a 265-1,003, Scott Rogers ripped a 279-971 and Amanda Chrzanowski cranked out a 258-956.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 19-5, ABS 18-6, Broadway Lanes 18-6, Falvey Real Estate 18-6, DeCrescente Distributing 17-7, 20 North 16-8, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 15-9, Downs Roofing 14-10, Sindoni Sausage 132-11, J&F Lawncare 12-12, Rollarama 11-13, Bootlegger’s 10-14, WMS Leasing 9-15, The Heritage Group 8-16, Boulevard Bowl 8-16, Kristel Mechanical 8-16, Da Royalty 8-16, Drive Line Motors 7.5-16.5, KKV Recovery 7-17, Pete’s Auto 3.5-20.5.

———

Match summaries

Downs Roofing (1)

David Orzechowski 244-171-210 — 625, Nick Barnes (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Ryan Karabin 203-247-237 — 687, Billy Wigand 258-191-213 — 662. Totals: 895-799-850 — 2,544.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 248-204-202 — 654, Tony Palumbo 204-213-170 — 587, Marty Capullo Jr. 248-229-217 — 694, Debbie Capullo 254-257-191 — 702. Totals: 954-903-780 — 2,637.

———

20 North (3)

Joel Donato 235-244-220 — 699, Tommy Donato 275-222-202 — 699, Chris Radliff 237-193-223 — 653, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 937-849-835 — 2,621.

Bootleggers (0)

Austin Zullo 151-190-190 — 531, Karrie Blake 171-169-175 — 515, Eric Quinlivan (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Cheyanne Zullo 208-233-224 — 665. Totals: 720-782-779 — 2,281.

———

J&F Lawncare (1)

Jason Brown 220-212-229 — 661, Nick Stricos 225-207-255 — 687, Joe DeVellis 230-226-189 — 645, R.J. Martinez 211-199-174 — 584. Totals: 886-844-847—2,577.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Ed Gumm 192-254-247 — 693, Chip Tashjian 248-244-187 — 679, Nunzi Manuli 193-224-223 — 640, Jody Becker 187-217-207 — 611. Totals: 820-939-864 — 2,623.

———

Da Royalty (2)

Matt Flowers 234-217-170 — 621, AJ Collins 219-283-212 — 714, Dillon Irby 225-212-233 — 670, David Squires 279-206-209 — 694. Totals: 957-918-824 — 2,699.

Kristel Mechanical (1)

Ed White 278-212-234 — 724, Mel Kristel 194-234-184 — 612, Bryan Kelley 236-237-245 — 718, Jeff Whitehouse 222-178-233 — 633. Totals: 930-861-896 — 2,687.

———

Rollarama (2)

Dan Rotter 194-204-185 — 583, Jeremy Clute 268-228-213 — 709, Ron Paradiso 199-192-243 — 634, Ken LaBelle Jr. 201-190-300 — 691. Totals: 862-814-941 — 2,617.

KKV Recovery (1)

Bob Faragon 224-210-220 — 654, Nick DiCerbo 224-216-193 — 633, Kara Struffolino 187-230-245 — 662, Vinny Struffolino 214-188-247 — 649. Totals: 849-844-905 — 2,598.

———

Sindoni Sausage (3)

Scott Chastenay 253-218-265 — 736, Ron Day 207-183-192 — 582, Don Herrington 226-180-186 — 592, Joe VanDerLinden 200-247-221 — 668. Totals: 886-828-864 — 2,578.

Drive Line Motors (0)

Laura Rotter 194-180-199 — 573, Tom Rogers 246-184-208 — 638, Rob Beedelson 204-202-150 — 556, John Askew 238-212-190 — 640. Totals: 882-778-747 — 2,407.

———

ABS (2)

Jeff Kallner 226-200-245 — 671, Matt Kallner 204-258-242 — 704, Craig Taylor 226-179-188 — 593, Matt Fazzone 204-227-236 — 667. Totals: 860-864-911 — 2,635.

Boulevard Bowl (1)

P.J. Derenzo 256-201-185 — 642, Ken Wilkins 193-190-226 — 609, Mike Scaccia 241-200-194 — 635, Derek Foti 234-216-224 — 674. Totals: 924-807-829 — 2,560.

———

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 195-202-190 — 587, Amanda Chrzanowski 259-222-215 — 696, Bob Messick 192-265-249 — 706, Mike Nolan 172-213-169 — 554. Totals: 818-902-823 — 2,543.

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Suzie Morine 227-239-215 — 681, Brian Mariano 222-226-227 — 675, Mark Kuhlkin 174-164-190 — 528, Liz Kuhlkin 226-201-221 — 648. Totals: 849-830-853 — 2,532.

———

WMS Leasing (0)

Chad Sutliff 203-230-206 — 639, Stephen Alexander 160-225-170 — 555, Lindsey McPhail 163-182-233 — 578, Tom Egan Jr. 233-172-182 — 587. Totals: 759-809-791 — 2,359.

Falvey Real Estate (3)

Lee Aiezza 213-223-223 — 659, Dan Auricchio 269-224-214 — 707, Kenny Livengood 213-198-254 — 665, Jeff Young 212-214-167 — 593. Totals: 907-859-858 — 2,624.

———

Pete’s Auto (0)

Chuck Schissler (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Anthony Vanderwarker 234-213-186 — 633, Mike Liberatore 248-164-203 — 615, Gabe Criscuolo 185-194-184 — 563. Totals: 857-761-763 — 2,381.

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 217-206-168 — 591, John Pancake 218-259-224 — 701, Steve Wagoner 216-174-198 — 588, Justin Barcomb 224-194-203 — 621. Totals: 875-833-793 — 2,501.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 27-5, Van Buren Enterprises 24-8, Muny Grille 24-8, TSS Printing 24-8, JL Designs 24-8, Precision Floors 21-11, Metroland Photo 18-14, All in 1 Realty 17-15, EBF Strong 15-17, TheSignBandits.com 12-20, Bob’s Pro Shop 7-25, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 5-27, Team 14 5-27, IDID 1-31.

———

Match summaries

Universal Auto Parts (3)

Andy Smith 246-238-248 — 732, Terry Ray 248-213-235 — 696, Chris Fedden 274-225-204 — 703, Chris Smith 289-269-202 — 760. Totals: 1,057-945-889 — 2,891.

Van Buren Enterprises (1)

Art Van Buren 173-212-190 — 575, Alex Bonesteel 196-237-211 — 644, Brian French 237-202-258 — 697, Austin Van Buren 268-228-279 — 775. Totals: 874-879-938 — 2,691.

———

TSS Printing (2)

Rob Mengel 258-238-170 — 666, Corey Buckley 246-216-236 — 698, Tyler Mochrie 231-168-213 — 612, Matt Olson 205-244-226 — 675. Totals: 940-866-845 — 2,651.

JL Designs (2)

Justin Lansing 225-246-173 — 644, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 224-192-222 — 638, Ron Williams 243-205-247 — 695, Billy McGaffin Jr. 251-196-219 — 666. Totals 943-839-861 — 2,643.

———

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 226-186-212 — 624, Sherm Bowman 211-211-225 — 647, Jamie Diamond 275-222-215 — 712, Josh Kalwasinski 194-221-206 — 621. Totals: 906-840-858 — 2,604.

Metroland Photo (1)

Lee Quivey 218-171-232 — 621, Steve Renzi 258-184-198 — 640, Zach Gravell 212-208-201 — 621, Pat Jagla 215-180-235 — 630. Totals: 903-743-866 — 2,512.

———

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 183-300-299 — 782, Jim Bassotti 221-183-251 — 655, Tom Siatkowski 202-183-172 — 557, Matt Swiatocha 279-243-200 — 722. Totals: 885-909-922 — 2,716.

EBF Strong (0)

John Liberatore (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Steve Fawcett 158-174-223 — 555, Melissa Childrose 210-222-172 — 604, Chris Fawcett 250-245-235 — 730. Totals: 818-841-830 — 2,489.

———

All in 1 Realty (3)

Nick Peckowitz 238-231-236 — 705, Tammy Sader 196-256-169 — 621, Rich Rogaski 198-212-237 — 647, Kevin Palmer 179-187-190 — 556. Totals: 811-886-832 — 2,529.

TheSignBandits.com (1)

Aiden Deitz 235-212-136 — 583, Rich Ellis 192-233-194 — 619, Bill Carl 197-206-178 — 581, Jason Deitz 219-161-244 — 624. Totals: 843-812-752 — 2,407.

———

Bob’s Pro Shop (1)

Fred McMahon 226-214-170 — 610, Joe DiBiase 234-182-216 — 632, Kris Impellizzeri 189-223-216 — 628, John Leone 179-199-279—657. Totals: 828-818-881 — 2,527.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (3)

Anthony Clay 245-300-234 — 779, Christian Caputo 244-238-224 — 706, Jackielynn Noble 188-211-200 — 599, Jim Petronis 223-224-188 — 635. Totals: 900-973-846 — 2,719.

———

Team 14 (0)

Vacancy 190-190-190 — 570, Vacancy 190-190-190 — 570, Vacancy 190-190-190 — 570, Vacancy 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez (absent) 175-175-175 — 525, Joe Gordon 155-193-155 — 503, Jim Valentino 193-10-159 — 532, AJ Perone (absent) 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 723-748-689 — 2,160.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 27-13, Boulevard Bowl 26.5-13.5, Derenzo’s Tax Service 21-19, Kalpro 19-21, D.A. Parisi & Co. 16.5-23.5, MBM Motorsports 10-30.

———

Match summaries

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 189-170-194-210 — 763, Tony Bianchi 199-233-149-235 — 816, Tom Girard 211-199-174-237 — 821. Totals: 599-602-517-682 — 2,400.

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Mike Scaccia 235-258-193-195 — 881, Brian Hart 214-199-212-187 — 812, Derek Foti 224-209-183-191 — 807. Totals: 673-666-588-573 — 2,500.

———

Kalpro (3)

Keith Lawyer 191-165-174-216 — 746, Kyle Wilkins 232-226-202-222 — 882, Joe Carusone 182-159-203-208 — 752. Totals: 605-550-579-646 — 2,380.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (2)

John Mecca 205-208-159-196 — 768, Jeff Williams 212-201-184-173 — 770, Ken Wilkins 205-181-203-182 — 771. Totals: 622-590-546-551 — 2,309.

———

Derenzo’s Tax Service (1)

Don Cross 207-181-180-168 — 736, P.J. Derenzo 192-192-178-202 — 764, Anthony Clay 193-216-223-223 — 855. Totals: 592-589-581-593 — 2,355.

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 197-223-229-206 — 855, Robin Fredenburgh 190-176-163-212 — 741, Bob Collins 223-228-181-202 — 834. Totals: 610-627-593-620 — 2,430.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

Syron’s Meat Market 113.5-66.5, Solid Surface 106.5-73.5, Revolutions Pro Shop 106-74, JLD 106-74, TSS Printing 105-75, Broadway Lunch 102-78, Next Level Detailing 101-79, Towne Bowling Academy 100-80, Battenkill Motors 98.5-81.5, ABS 93.5-86.5, A Plus Heating No. 2 91-89, Sindoni Sausage 90.5-89.5, My Three Sons 89-91, Main Street Café & Bakery 86.5-93.5, Unbreakable Nutrition 77-103, T.J. Bell Environmental 74.5-105.5, Rogers Motorsports 74-106, Never Enough Performance 73.5-106.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 67.5-112.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 44.5-135.5.

———

Match summaries

Main Street Café & Bakery (20)

Ursula Pasquerella 191-201-207-194 — 793, Joe Venduro 225-209-194-222 — 850. Totals: 475-469-460-475 — 1,879.

Never Enough Performance (0)

Kate Clark 196-210-202-204 — 812, Marty Capullo Jr. 201-203-193-205 — 802. Totals: 420-436-418-432 — 1,706.

———

Solid Surface (11.5)

Cheyanne Zullo 203-206-245-250 — 904, Austin Zullo165-159-178-265 — 767. Totals: 417-414-472-564 — 1,867.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (8.5)

Michelle Largeteau 155-142-162-134 — 593, Gabe Criscuolo 201-245-202-160 — 808. Totals: 447-478-455-385 — 1,765.

———

My Three Sons (16)

Patricia Kelly 214-177-204-225 — 820, Scott Rogers 239-226-227-279 — 971. Totals: 487-437-465-538 — 1,927.

T.J. Bell Environmental (4)

Catie Bell (absent) 173-173-173-173 — 692, Mike Kamm 195-225-183-257 — 860. Totals: 424-454-412-486 — 1,776.

———

Revolutions Pro Shop (7)

Lindsey McPhail 256-224-215-203 — 898, Don Herrington 208-187-266-201 — 862. Totals: 482-429-499-422 — 1,832.

TSS Printing & Awards (13)

Jackie Malone 259-193-206-178 — 836, Paul Dumas 175-233-267-248 — 923. Totals: 463-455-502-455 — 1875.

———

Broadway Lunch (16)

Renee Earl 213-233-199-213 — 858, Tom Earl 247-227-212-274 — 960. Totals: 501-501-452-528 — 1,982.

Sindoni Sausage (4)

Liz Kuhlkin 235-246-216-237 — 934, Joe VanDerLinden 206-245-234-206 — 891. Totals: 447-497-456-449 — 1,849.

———

Syron’s Meat Market (15)

Amanda Chrzanowski 225-258-227-246 — 956, John Askew 258-234-217-237 — 946. Totals: 498-507-459-498 — 1,962.

Sportsman’s Bowl (5)

Erika Poje 150-225-195-234 — 804, Dan Knutti 238-207-184-217 — 846. Totals: 450-494-441-513 — 1,898.

———

Battenkill Motors (9)

Laura Rotter 206-172-202-195 — 775, Ryan Karabin 195-258-278-218 — 949. Totals: 421-450-500-433 — 1,804.

JLD (11)

Amber Brophy 181-211-176-204 — 772, Billy McGaffin Jr. 248-268-253-173 — 942. Totals 459-509-459-407 — 1,834.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (15)

Debbie Capullo 216-180-170-247 — 813, Ryan Gahan 197-269-202-259 — 927. Totals: 453-489-412-546 — 1,900.

Unbreakable Nutrition (5)

Niki Battistoni 189-190-169-213 — 761, Peter Battistoni 178-236-222-255 — 891. Totals: 178-236-222-255 — 891. Totals: 410-469-434-511 — 1,824.

———

Rogers Motorsports (8)

Kelly Chrzanowski 212-199-215-218 — 844, Tom Rogers 215-185-175-256 — 831. Totals: 473-440-436-520 — 1,859.

Next Level Detailing (12)

Kim Swiatocha 163-246-236-201 — 846, Matt Swiatocha 248-259-278-245 — 1,030. Totals: 427-521-530-462 — 1,940.

———

A Plus Heating No. 2 (8)

Victoria Shufelt (absent) 204-204-204-204 — 816, Craig Taylor 256-256-226-265 — 1,003. Totals: 487-487-457-496 — 1,927.

ABS (12)

Natasha Fazzone 222-259-231-193 — 905, Matt Fazzone 189-290-238-247 — 964. Totals: 433-571-491-462 — 1,957.

