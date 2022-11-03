Johnstown admits cocaine, heroin conspiracy in Schenectady, Montgomery counties, feds say

ALBANY – A Johnstown man admitted Thursday to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine Montgomery, Schenectady and Albany counties, federal prosecutors said.

Dion Underwood, 45, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty Thursday. He is to be sentenced in March. Underwood has also been identified as from Schenectady.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Underwood admitted he supervised others from throughout 2021 in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin in the Capital Region, including Albany, Schenectady and Montgomery counties, prosecutors said.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison, up to a maximum term of 40 years. His final sentence will be determined by the judge.

Underwood also agreed to forfeit nearly $40,000 in cash seized by agents.

The case was investigated by the DEA and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin S. Clark.

Fulton, Montgomery counties

Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County