Letters to the Editor Thursday, Nov. 3 – From readers in Scotia and Gloversville

Stefanik lies to hide poor record in office



I received a political promotion from Elise Stefanik. She’s holding a rifle inferring “protecting our Second Amendment right.”

Matt Castelli, in spite of the lies by Elise, does not favor assault rifle ban, lives and votes in District 21, and above all, Matt is willing to work for us.

Stefanik is drunk with the taste of power awarded her for being loyal to the extremists in the Republican Party.

Her record of accomplishing anything for voters in District 21 is so bad she doesn’t mention it.

Instead, she spews lies, innuendos, half-truths, and hysterical scenarios scaring voters into voting for her.

Take a moment a look at what she has done for us. She voted against, yes, AGAINST, veterans, women, senior citizens, broadband, and is in favor of taking away Social Security and Medicare.

Matt Castelli has indicated he will vote to support all of the above.

We can’t risk the future to a person who is the poster girl for Washington dysfunction. Voters must send Matt Castelli to Washington or throw away any hope of changing the embarrassment Washington politics is. Matt Castelli is one of us.

Elise’s goal is more power for her. District 21 voters be damned.

Jim Flint

Gloversville

Village of Scotia needs a clean slate



I read with interest the Oct. 22 letter to the editor (“Voters in Scotia are in search of change”) from Michael Aragosa, the Scotia-Glenville Democratic chair acknowledging that the village of Scotia needs change.

I completely agree. However, I believe that the village needs a new team with new ideas for a new direction, not bench players from the same team.

Several administrations over the years have a horrible record of neglecting infrastructure, reckless spending, and lack of support for local businesses.

The Democratic Party and the people that got us into this mess, the current administration, endorse their current slate of candidates. That’s all you need to know if you are expecting change from them.

It’s time for people with professional management experience and budgeting skills to be given the opportunity to implement a long-term plan to curb out of control spending and take steps to relieve the tax burden on Scotia residents by working with the town of Glenville instead of against.

If you want real positive change, instead of taking steps backward in the village of Scotia, vote on Row B for David Bucciferro for mayor, Amanda Gonzalez-Barone and Dave Lindsay for village trustees on Nov. 8.

It’s time to save our village!

Suzanne Webb

Scotia

All Local Opinion

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Scotia Glenville