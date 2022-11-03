Princetown woman, 36, dies of injuries suffered in weekend fire; State police investigating

PRINCETOWN – New York State Police are continuing to investigate a weekend fire in Princetown where a woman died, police said.

The fire happened Saturday evening and the woman, identified as Nicole M. Young, 36, died of her injuries two days later at University Hospital in Syracuse, police said Thursday.

Troopers responded to the home at 1812 Duanesburg Road in Princetown just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, troopers saw smoke coming from a basement basement apartment and forced entry, police said.

The Pine Grove Fire Department entered the apartment and found Young unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Troopers and Mohawk EMS worked to provide life-saving measures and Young was taken to Albany Medical Center and then on to University Hospital in Syracuse. She died of her injuries Monday, police said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remained ongoing Thursday.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Schenectady County Fire Coordinator, Mohawk EMS, Pine Grove Fire Department, Rotterdam Fire Department, Schonowe Volunteer Fire Rescue Company, Beukendaal Volunteer Fire department and Duanesburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County