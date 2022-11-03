Sports briefs: Niskayuna powerlifter wins five golds at IPF masters world championships

Powerlifter Keith Nautel, of Niskayuna, won multiple gold medals at the International Powerlifting Federation’s masters world championships on Oct. 14 in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Competing in the 83-kilogram weight class in the equipped Masters 2 division, Nautel won gold medals in the back squat (546 pounds), bench press (369 pounds) and deadlift (606 pounds), which also gave him the overall title in his division with a total of 1,521 pounds.

Nautel added a fifth gold medal in team competition as the United States came out on top.

Russell Sage’s Jones honored

Russell Sage College junior forward Kennedy Jones was selected the Empire 8 Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 30.

Jones netted both game-winning goals in a 2-0 week. The junior forward, who has scored the game-winner in three-consecutive contests, recorded a goal and an assist in the final 2:04 of last Saturday’s comeback win at Houghton.

Union’s Dunneman snags award

Following another strong performance on the field, first-year Nicholas Dunneman of the Union football team was named the Liberty League Offensive Player of the Week the conference announced on Monday.

Dunneman continued to be an offensive spark for Union with another career day. The first-year made seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard reception in the first and a 40-yard catch in the second quarter in Union’s loss to Hobart.

Saturday’s game was his third game with over 100 receiving yards this year and the second week in a row after posting 119 yards last week.He previously earned Liberty League Rookie of the Week accolades twice, once against Allegheny College and last week against the University of Rochester.

