The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union men’s hockey coach Hauge returns to Clarkson; Dutchwomen finally at home

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview the Union men’s hockey game at Clarkson and the return of first-year head coach Josh Hauge to Clarkson, where he was an assistant coach for seven years. Hague talks about his return.



Union players Connor Murphy, Liam Robertson and Cullen Ferguson also talk about that, plus the team’s return to Cheel Arena, where the Dutchmen lost three times last season.

I also have interviews with Union women’s head coach Josh Sciba and players Sophie Matsoukas and Olivia Groulx as the Dutchwomen get set to play their first home game of the season.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

