Three important Breeders’ Cup races to watch

The days of summer are behind us, and with baseball ending, Aqueduct opening its Fall meet and thoughts of turkey on the mind, it is nice to be reminded of the Saratoga season that was. Many familiar names will be called Friday and Saturday during the Breeders’ Cup, which can harken fans back to mid-year and the thrills of the local races.

Of the eight entrants in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, six raced at Saratoga in 2022, and each of them will be measuring themselves against Flightline (3-5), who has gone unbeaten and unchallenged over five races. Although his first four races were a mile or less, he proved he could handle the Classic distance by winning the Grade I Pacific Classic at Del Mar by a show-stopping 19 lengths! Until a challenger can finish within five lengths of this colt, he will be the de facto pick in any race he runs.

One who has the tools to do so is Epicenter (5-1). The Grade I Travers Stakes and Grade II Jim Dandy winner has the closing speed to potentially catch Flightline in the stretch. He is still remarkably trending upwards with each of his Brisnet speed ratings matching or higher than his previous race over his last eight races. This rise began with his most recent pairing with jockey Joel Rosario, with whom he has finished no worse than second.

This year’s Grade I Whitney Stakes winner, Life Is Good (6-1), has the early speed to set the pace alongside Flightline early and potentially claim the strategic lead spot. His most recent win came in the Grade I Woodward Stakes on a sloppy surface, and with the potential for rain on Saturday, a spot out front could keep him clean. Flightline has never raced on anything but a fast track, so this could be an advantage for Life Is Good, so pay attention to the weather for this race.

Taiba (8-1) can be a little hit-or-miss, but if he hits, he has the potential to be a disruptor. His run style is similar to that of Epicenter, so he will likely not make a move until the top of the stretch. But if Flightline and Life Is Good tire each other trying to gain an early lead, Taiba could be in line for an opportunistic strike.

FRIDAY RACE 10 GRADE I JUVENILE TURF (1 MILE)

Packs a Wahlop (6-1) has the potential to be undervalued heading into the race. In four races, his only loss was on a sloppy dirt track. His other three races on turf were all wins, with two coming at this distance. Jockey Mike Smith has been with him since his move to turf, and has guided him to three consecutive wins where he led in the stretch and built on that lead to the finish.

Silver Knot (3-1) has been mostly consistent as a turf racer in Great Britain, with his one outlier finishing last after being shaken up on a soft surface with only three entries. He bounced back with a win at Friday’s distance in the Grade III Emirates Autumn Stakes, so expect a performance more like the latter race.

Flavian Prat was the jockey in the last race for both I’m Very Busy (9/2) and Andthewinneris (5-1). He is listed in this race as the rider for I’m Very Busy, so it stands to reason that she prefers him in this race. Otherwise, the two rate very similarly as contenders, but Pratt’s choice gives the edge to I’m Very Busy.

SATURDAY RACE 9 GRADE I DISTAFF (1 1/8 MILES)

Nest (9/5) returned to the track in October for the first time since claiming the Grade I Alabama Stakes at Saratoga and showed no rust in her 9 3/4-lengths win in the Grade II Beldame Stakes. She continues to have a nose for the finish line, finishing second only to the company of the entrants of the Grade I Kentucky Oaks and Grade I Belmont Stakes. She has once again proven her mettle with three wins since those races against elite company, and it will be no surprise to see her continue here.

Malathaat (3-1) rates similarly to her top competitor, and any slip up from Nest would be all Malathaat needs to prevail. I expect a great duel between these two proven winners in their first race together. Search Results (9/2) finished a half-length behind Malathaat in the Grade I Personal Ensign after holding a brief lead in the stretch. That experience could prove noteworthy in this race. Society (6-1) ran a brilliant race in the Grade I Cotillion Stakes, but it was such a jump that it needs to be seen again before we can expect that type of race out of her.

SATURDAY RACE 10 GRADE 1 TURF (1 1/2 MILES)

War Like Goddess (9-2) returns to jockey Joel Rosario, under whom she raced for most of 2022. The pair raced as heavy favorites over those races, winning all but one, where she finished second by a neck. She is in top form and should be able to show the boys how it’s done. Rebel’s Romance (3-1) enjoyed a dominant summer in Great Britain and Germany and has been training at Saratoga and Belmont since her last race in September. His training figures have not stood out, but some just perform better when it counts.

Nation’s Pride (7/2) has been running to the level of his competition since coming to the United States. Though for better or worse, he finishes at or near the front. It would be good to see the entrants in this race make him earn it and see how he reacts. Mishiff (6-1) is coming off a bad finish in the Grade I Qatar Prix de l’Arch de Triomphe, but is usually a consistent finisher in the money, especially at this distance. It would be expected for him to return to his usual form.

Categories: At The Track, Sports, Sports