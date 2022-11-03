Weekend plans: Kevin James at the Palace and Union football among top picks

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Senior day for Union football

After suffering their first loss in Liberty League play this past weekend at Hobart, Union football returns home to Frank Bailey Field on Saturday for a crucial game against conference leader Ithaca. Union needs to win the noon game, which will also be the program’s senior day, in order to head into next week’s Dutchman Shoes game at RPI with a chance to get a share of the league championship. Tickets are $3 for children 12 and under and range from $8-10 for adults. They can be purchased in advance at unionathleticstickets.universitytickets.com.

Kevin James to perform in Albany

Comedian/actor Kevin James is set to play the Palace on Saturday as part of his Live on Tour series. James is known for his role on the CBS show “The King of Queens” and for comedies like “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Grown Ups.”

He’s also brought his comedy to TV with “Sweat the Small Stuff,” a one-hour special for Comedy Central and to Netflix with “Never Don’t Give Up.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39-$99. For more information visit palacealbany.org.

Concert revisits The Last Waltz

Fans of The Band should stop by Proctors on Saturday for The Last Waltz Tour 2022, which celebrates The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert.

Organized by original band member Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the show recreates moments from that 1976 concert and features Warren Haynes, Don Was, Jamey Johnson, Anders Osborne and Kathleen Edwards, among others.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-175. For more information visit proctors.org.

Pumpkin smashing in Amsterdam

The Pumpkin Smash returns to Veterans Park on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can smash their pumpkins to turn them into compost.

Attendees can chop their decorated jack-o’-lanterns or smash them with wooden mallets. There’s also an option to forgo the destruction and drop off your pumpkins starting at 9 a.m.

Hosted by Grow Amsterdam, the event aims to raise awareness about the organization’s food scraps program. The pumpkins will be composted and used by the Wall Street and Kimball community gardens to help grow vegetables and provide a pollinator habitat.

Paintings, photography and more on view

The Saratoga Art Fair runs Saturday and Sunday, featuring a juried selection of fine art and crafts.

The fair, which is set for Saratoga Arts on Broadway, will feature original work by regional artists, including paintings, photography, drawings, fiber art, sculpture and mixed media, among other mediums. Artists will be onsite for demonstrations and to provide custom artwork. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is a suggested donation of $2 to support scholarship funding in the arts.

