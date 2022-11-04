Hauge has triumphant return to Clarkson in Union hockey’s 3-2 win

Josh Hauge’s return to Clarkson was emotional, and satisfying.

The first-year Dutchmen head coach returned to Cheel Arena on Friday, the place he called home as the Golden Knights’ assistant coach for seven seasons. Hauge got the best of his former boss, Casey Jones, in a 3-2 ECAC Hockey win.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak at Cheel for Union (2-1-0, 6 points ECACH; 4-6-1 overall).

Hauge admitted he got emotional on the Union bench at the start of the game.

“I’m glad it’s over, to be honest, just because there were a lot [of feelings],” Hauge said on a postgame Zoom call. “During the national anthem, I’ll be honest, I was a little bit choked up just because a big part of your life has been here, and our family grew up together here.”

Clarkson (0-1-0, 0 points; 2-6-0) took a 1-0 lead on a Trey Taylor power-play goal 4:31 into the game. Union got that one back at 8:26 on a Liam Robertson power-play goal.

Clarkson appeared to take the lead a short time later, but Hauge asked for a video review of a hit from behind by Mathieu Gosselin on Ben Tupker. The officials called Gosselin for a five-minute major, and that wiped out the goal.

Union settled down and took a 2-1 lead late in the first on a Josh Nixon goal.

Tyler Watkins got his team-leading sixth goal of the season midway through the third period, and that proved to be the game-winner when Ryan Taylor scored a power-play goal with 3:37 left.

Clarkson pulled goalie Ethan Haider for an extra attacker, but the Dutchmen held off the Golden Knights.

“We’re a young hockey game,” Hauge said. “We’re learning how to play in some of these scenarios. And I thought the guys did a great job of managing. Overall, there were some things we’d like to clean up, but they found a way and that’s the most important thing.”

Union 2 0 1 — 3

Clarkson 1 0 2 — 1

First Period — 1, Clarkson, T. Taylor 2 (Beck, Martino), 4:31 (pp). 2, Union, Robertson 3 (Theodore, Hanley), 8:26 (pp). 3, Union, Nixon 4 (Petruolo, Hanley), 19:05. Penalties —Tupker, Uni (holding the stick), 3:54; Bargholtz, Cla (hooking), 7:48; Gosselin, Cla, major (hitting from behind), 10:55; Snell, Uni (tripping), 16:25.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Mell, Uni (interference), 4:28; Mobley, Cla (interference), 8:39; Young, Uni (holding), 10:52; Petruolo, Uni (interference), 15:22.

Third Period — 4, Union, Watkins 6 (Smedsrud, Feguson), 8:53. 5, Clarkson, R. Taylor 3, 16:23 (pp). Penalties — Ean, Cla (holding), 3:14; Watkins, Uni (tripping), 4:14; Petruolo, Uni (roughing), 6:33; Martino, Cla (roughing), 6:33; Young, Uni (cross-checking), 14:27.

Shots on Goal — Union 6-6-5 — 17. Clarkson 12-11-13 — 36.

Power-play opportunities — Union 1 of 4; Clarkson 2 of 7.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 3-4-1 (36 shots-35 saves). Clarkson, Haider 2-6-0 (17-14).

A — 2,246.

Referees — Tom Steinel, Jason Williams. Linesmen — Trevor Waite, Michael Wrobel.

ST. LAWRENCE 3, RPI 2

Jan Lasak’s goal midway through the third period capped a three-goal comeback and helped the Saints beat the Engineers at Appleton Arena in Canton.

RPI (1-2-0, 3 points; 5-3-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Austin Heidemann and Jakob Lee.

St. Lawrence (1-0-0, 3 points; 4-4-0) got second-period goals Josh Boyer and Luc Salem to tie it.

RPI 2 0 0 — 2

St. Lawrence 0 2 1 — 3

First Period — 1, RPI, Heidemann (Mahshie, Sertti), 15:20 (pp). 2, RPI, Lee, 19:35. Penalties — Steinmetz, StL (hitting from behind), 12:58.

Second Period — 3, St. Lawrence, Boyer (Gavaras, Makowski), 1:10. 4, St. Lawrence, Salem (Lapointe, Makowski), 6:03. Penalties — Ardanaz, RPI (cross-checking), 6:03; Fry, StL (hooking), 9:05; Muzzatti, RPI (roughing), 11:51; Makowski, StL (roughing), 11:51; Agnew, RPI (roughing), 14:38.

Third Period — 5, St. Lawrence, Lasak (Makowski), 9:32. Penalties — Salem, StL (tripping), 16:35.

Shots on Goal — RPI 9-7-9 — 25. St. Lawrence 9-17-10 — 36.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 1 of 4; St. Lawrence 0 of 2.

Goalies — RPI, Watson (36 shots-33 saves). St. Lawrence, Zetterquist (25-23).

A — 1,732.

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Mason Riley. Linesmen — Ryan Knapp, Patrick Woodward.

Women

Harvard 2, Union 2

Celeste Beaudoin scored twice to help the Dutchmen rally from a 2-0 deficit and earn a tie against the Crimson in their Messa Rink opener.

Union (0-2-1, 1.5 points, 3-5-1 overall) was down after a first-period goal by Gabi Davidson Adams and a second-period shorthanded tally by Anne Bloomer.

Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas made 28 saves.

Harvard 1 1 0 0 — 2

Union 0 1 1 0 — 2

First Period — 1, Harvard, Davidson Adams 2, 13:05. Penalties — None.

Second Period — 2, Harvard, Bloomer 2 (Arnone), 14:14 (sh). 3, Union, Beaudoin 1 (Waksh, Smith), 16:11. Penalties — Smith, Uni (interference), 1:24; Groulx, Uni (tripping), 7:57; Lester, Har (holding), 12:37.

Third Period — 4, Union, Beaudoin 2 (Adams, Walsh), 2:20. Penalties — Bourque, Uni (interference), 14:53; Hollands, Har (tripping), 16:58; Merlo, Uni (holding), 19:12

Overtime — None. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Harvard 7-8-11-4 — 30. Union 9-7-7-0 — 21.

Power-play opportunities — Harvard 0 of 4; Union 0 of 2.

Goalies — Harvard, Pellicci 1-3-1 (21 shots-19 saves). Union, Matsoukas 3-5-1 (30-28).

A — 335.

Referees — Peirce Marston, Matthew McNulty. Linesmen — Haylee Mello, Marc Silva.

DARTMOUTH 2, RPI 0

Annie King scored midway through the third period to break a scoreless tie and give the Big Green a win over the Engineers at Houston Field House.

Sydney Herrington added an empty-net goal with 1:06 left.

RPI (0-3-0, 0 points; 2-9-0) was shut out for the sixth time this season.

Dartmouth 0 0 2 — 2

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — None. Penalties — Zahirnyi, RPI (interference), :57; Dalby, RPI (body checking), 11:49; King, Dar (tripping), 14:58.

Second Period — None. Penalties — Fiorenza, Dar (slashing), 13:45.

Third Period — 1, Dartmouth, King (Putrah, Pietraszek), 9:53. 2, Dartmouth, Herrington (Pietraszek), 18:54 (en). Penalties — Philip, RPI (delay of game), 12:32; Wagner, RPI (body checking), 14:45.

Shots on Goal — Dartmouth 14-11-16 — 41. RPI 5-6-6 — 17.

Power-play opportunities — Dartmouth 0 of 4; RPI 0 of 2.

Goalies — Dartmouth, Emerson (17 shots-17 saves). RPI, Rampado (40-39).

A — 300.

