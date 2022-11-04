High schools: Burnt Hills girls’ volleyball claims another Section II championship, football teams clinch spots in championship games

The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ volleyball team won its 20th consecutive Section II title Friday by defeating South Glens Falls, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18, to win the Class A title at Saratoga Springs High School.

The top-seeded Spartans and second-seeded Bulldogs battled through at least the middle of each game before the Spartans found what it took to pull away.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake plays the Section III champion in a regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westhill High School.

Danielle DeBonis, one of just two seniors on the Spartans, finished with an impressive 35 assists, five digs and two kills. She showed no signs of injury, but Spartans coach Gary Bynon said she “was down” with an ankle injury 48 hours earlier.

“We knew we were going to have to work for everything this season,” DeBonis said. “We knew nothing was going to be handed to us, this just shows all our work paying off.”

DeBonis said the Spartans found a comfort zone in the middle of each game.

“In the beginning it was head-to-head, but as we got to the middle of the games, we started to pull away, and that just made our confidence grow.”

Mackenzie Cahan added 14 kills, 12 digs, three aces, one block and one assist for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Sarah Robbins finished with six kills, four blocks and one assist, while Leah Scalise had eight kills, four blocks and two digs.Peyton Felix contributed seven kills, 13 digs, four blocks, two assists and one ace.

SCHUYLERVILLE TOPS FONDA-FULTONVILLE IN OT

Schuylerville quarterback Lukas Sherman ran for a 2-yard touchdown, and Connor Battle booted the decisive extra point as the Black Horses knocked off Fonda-Fultonville, 14-13 in overtime, in the Section II Class C football semifinals.

Sherman also scored on a short run with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter and Battle kicked an extra point to tie the game and force overtime. Fonda-Fultonville got the ball first in overtime and got into the end zone on a 2-yard Peyton Webber run — his second 2-yard scoring run of the night — but the ensuing conversion failed, leaving the door open for Schuylerville to pull out the win.

Schuylerville will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal game between Warrrensburg/Lake George/North Warren and Stillwater in next Friday’s championship game at Lansingburgh.

Shenendehowa and Christian Brothers Academy set up a rematch for the Class AA championship, as Shenendehowa beat Shaker 21-14 and CBA beat Saratoga Springs 10-0.

Shenendehowa, the No. 2 seed, beat Shaker in the semifinals for the second straight season. Ihsaan Alozie ran for all three touchdowns for the Plainsmen, including the game-winning 62-yard run in the third quarter after the teams were tied 14-14 at the half. Shaker scored late touchdowns in both the first and second quarters to counter Alozie’s two first-half scores.

Defending champion and undefeated No. 1 CBA blanked Saratoga Springs to get back to the championship game. Jahmir Pitcher gave the Brothers an early lead with a long touchdown run in the game’s opening minute, and a 30-yard field goal in the second half provided some extra insurance.

Shenendehowa and CBA will play for the title this coming Friday at Guilderland.

In Class B, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk rode a 118-yard, three touchdown rushing performance from Aidan Lochner to a 36-0 semifinal win over Gloversville. All three of Lochner’s touchdown runs came in the second half on plays of 4, 23 and 46 yards. Ravena also got a 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Jack McFerran in the first half, part of a defensive effort that surrendered just 80 total yards.

Gloversville was led by Kyle Robare, who ran for 40 yards on 16 carries.

Ravena will face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Glens Falls and Lansingburgh in next week’s championship game.

In Class D, No. 1 seed Cambridge/Salem punched its ticket to next Saturday’s Super Bowl, rolling to a 52-6 semifinal win over No. 4 Canajoharie/Fort Plain at Mechanicville High School. Brice Burr and Evan Day combined for seven rushing touchdowns in the win, as Day carried the ball 16 times for 196 yards and three scores, while Burr ran the ball 10 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Aidan Bowerman scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter for Canajoharie/Fort Plain, and Jayden Johnson led the Cougars with 99 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Cambridge/Salem’s championship opponent will be the winner of Saturday’s semifinal at Mechanicville between No. 2 Chatham and No. 3 Greenwich.

