Letters to the Editor Friday, Nov. 4 – Twenty-two letters from around the region

Rename the forts named after traitors



Military bases named after Confederate traitors should be renamed to correct history.

In her Oct. 24 letter to The Gazette (“Renaming of bases is erasing history”) Inga Solomos stated that renaming military bases is erasing history. It is not erasing history. It is correcting history and there is a difference.

Often military bases in the South were named after Confederate military traitors, even though the Confederate states started and lost the Civil War. Confederate generals were traitors to the United States of America, and for this reason, alone, these military bases should be renamed.

Further, the naming of these bases occurred during the Jim Crow era, approximately 50 years after the Confederacy lost the Civil War. At that time, it was common for military bases in the South to be named after Confederate generals who fought to preserve slavery. One example is Fort Bragg, an Army base, named for North Carolinian Confederate General Braxton Bragg in 1918. Fort Bragg is one of ten United States Army installations named for officers who led military units of the Confederate states in the American Civil War.

Memorializing traitors or terrorists is not unheard of in history. During the Soviet-era, monuments memorializing Stalin were erected. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, these monuments have been removed from public areas. History can and should be corrected once a country acknowledges past mistakes. We can start with renaming our military bases.

Nancy Tudor

Clifton Park

Not all rumbling caused by trains



On the lighter side regarding the trains rumbling through Rotterdam: Back in the 1980s, I lived in an apartment on upper Princetown Road and was used to having the whole place rattle whenever a train came through.

One day, however, as the usual tremoring began, there was no train in sight when I glanced out the window. I was puzzled for a moment, until I realized that the shaking was being caused by an earthquake! No damage was done, but it definitely added a little excitement to my day.

Beth Cammarata

Glenville

Grateful for help of ‘angels in disguise’

There are many good people in this world, and I had a wonderful experience proving that.

On Sept. 30, I was stopped at a red light on Highbridge Road in Rotterdam when my car stopped running. I tried several times to start it without success.

While on the phone with AAA, two women, in separate cars, asked if I needed help — Laura in one car and Jill and her daughter Elianna in another.

At this point, Jill got into my car and put it in neutral while Laura got in the front of the car. Together, they were able to back my car up close to the curb, out of traffic and out of danger.

Jill and her daughter stayed with me until AAA arrived and drove me to the garage where my car was being towed. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

These words certainly are not enough to explain my gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for these wonderful acts of kindness. God bless you.

Patricia Marra

Rotterdam

A lot is at stake in midterm elections



This midterm election is crucial.

Consequently, it is also crucial that we vote to express our views. However, many people don’t realize the importance of what’s on the line.

For instance, if the GOP retakes the House and the Senate, a law will be enacted to codify banning abortion nationwide that will take precedence over even states like ours where reproductive freedoms have never really been in question.

Now look at other issues in the same context, such as gun laws, climate change, Social Security, Medicare, gay marriage, rule of law, separation of church and state, election laws, voting rights, etc.

Everything we know to be safe here, could be changed in the blink of an eye.

I understand inflation is top-of-mind to almost everyone and it is a truly valid (and global) issue. But if some of our basic democratic rights and freedoms are eroded, and our democracy itself falters, how can we think that inflation and myriad other problems will ever improve under what will quickly become an autocracy? It is no longer about red and blue. It’s about understanding what is at stake. Then cast your crucial vote.

Mary Ann Arcesi

Scotia

Shame on paper for endorsing Stefanik



Shame on you for endorsing Elise Stefanik in your Oct. 28 editorial (”Stefanik earns another term.”)

Yes, it is lovely that she has worked to help farmers in her district. However, Stefanik has not a local, but a national voice, and her voice is an echo of her hero, Donald Trump. She is a denier of a fair and highly investigated presidential vote. She has been silent on the intimidation that has been present for those doing early voting in Arizona. She is among the most undemocratic naysayers in Congress. I am ashamed that a paper I subscribe to, and respect has chosen to back a candidate for office who is clearly unfit to represent the Constitution.

Sally Magid

Schenectady

Santabarbara is a champion of people



Anyone who lives in Amsterdam knows that our Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has always been here to support our community.

During my time as an elected representative on the City Council, Angelo has been a friend and a source of guidance and support on many of the great things happening in Amsterdam, most recently the launch of CDTA bus service in our city. He was instrumental in making the project a reality with funding he secured in the state budget.

What I admire most about Angelo is that he’s a hands-on representative who listens to the people he represents and finds ways to solve problems — and he’s delivered for our library, schools and helped improve access to health care for residents. He also funded our first sensory friendly playground to create a welcoming space for kids of all abilities. Angelo is truly a fighter and a champion for the people he represents.

Kelly Quist-Demars

Amsterdam

The writer is an Amsterdam City Alderwoman.

Tedisco is a great friend to Clifton Park



Sen. Jim Tedisco brings a tremendous amount of energy and passion to his work. That’s why he’s been so successful and effective as a state representative. I’ve known Sen. Tedisco for many years and Clifton Park has benefited from his tireless efforts on behalf of his constituents.

Jim is the people’s voice who’s in tune with the constituents he represents. We see all too often in Albany and Washington where there’s a huge disconnect between the elected officials and the people they serve. With Jim Tedisco, that’s never been the case. Jim’s sole focus is delivering results for his entire district.

In Clifton Park, Jim’s been instrumental in working with our town in obtaining funding for the new 37-acre Town Center Park, renovations to the senior center, and supporting our fire departments and Shenendehowa school district.

When we brought him the concept of a new state funding program to help towns repair and replace underground infrastructure, Jim ran with it and introduced the SWAP (Safe Water infrastructure Action Program) legislation.

Jim Tedisco has been a great friend to Clifton Park taxpayers, and I’m delighted to endorse him so he can continue to be a strong voice for all his constituents.

Phil Barrett

Ballston Lake

The writer is the Clifton Park town supervisor.

Santabarbara on the side of public safety



In this year’s elections, it’s more important than ever to support representatives who stand with law enforcement on the side of public safety. That’s why I’m asking you to vote for Angelo Santabarbara for state Assembly on Nov. 8.

As a retired Amsterdam police officer, I can tell you that Angelo Santabarbara is the pro-law enforcement candidate for state Assembly.

He understands the anti-police climate that law enforcement is having to endure right now, and through it all, he has consistently stood with the men and women in uniform on the side of public safety and for what is right.

He stood up to Albany politicians and voted no on bail reform to keep dangerous criminals and repeat offenders off our streets. He also increased funding for our police and first responders. Without Angelo’s help the Amsterdam Police Department would not have the indoor training facility they use to train officers today.

If you care about public safety, if you want someone with a proven record of standing-up for upstate families, I encourage you to vote for Angelo Santabarbara for State Assembly on Nov. 8. He will always fight for the safety of our community.

Michael Villa

Malta

The writer is a former mayor of the city of Amsterdam and a retired Amsterdam police officer.

Tedisco the antidote to failed Democrats



Clearly, those who have supported the failed policies in New York that’s led to out-of-control crime, rampant inflation and a collapsing economy, are panicking. They know the red wave is not only coming but is expanding.

People can’t afford to pay for groceries, home heating bills and other necessities. Many are under siege by the criminal element because of bail reform and other pro-criminal laws passed by one party rule in Albany. It’s no wonder people are fleeing New York in droves.

The Democrats have no agenda to fix these problems. That’s why they’ve hit the panic button and pulled out all the lies and distortions that carry no weight to attack Republican candidates including our great state senator and a true champion for the people, Jim Tedisco.

The reality is the red wave is back in a big way and nothing can be said that can overcome the outstanding accomplishments of Sen. Tedisco, who has been a tenacious fighter for repealing bail reform, fighting inflation, supporting our small businesses, and standing up for our quality of life.

The voters are smart. People know they can always count on Sen. Jim Tedisco to be a strong voice for them.

Jeff Cleary

Waterford

Ostrelich will protect America’s democracy



Jim Tedisco is a friendly guy many have known for years. His past service is to be praised.

But our country is near a violent revolution and Jim supports Lee Zeldin and the MAGA “stolen election” theory. Jim is against abortion. He approved of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which returns a woman’s control of her body to the individual state legislatures.

Jim is against freedom of choice in marriage as well as climate change actions. How will he react as a state senator when these issues come back to our New York state Legislature?

Friendship aside, we must elect Michelle Ostrelich to protect our democracy, to re-establish women’s rights, and resist the “stolen election” supporters who crashed the U.S. Capitol gates and now seek to enter local politics. Michelle Ostrelich represents the future of the New York state government, the world in which our children and grandchildren will live.

Paul Zonderman

Niskayuna

MAGA Republicans ripping country apart



MAGA Republicans from top politicians to so-called news commentators, as well as billionaire businessman and common laborers act no different than a bunch of two years old brats that lie, whine, complain and feel cheated when they don’t get their petty, this-is-how-I- think-it-should-be-and-nothing-else-matters way.

Lying, twisting and implying “alternative facts” regarding the Pelosi attack, as well as denying the most honest and scrutinized election results ever, are two prime examples.

These people are ripping apart everything America has stood for and therefore disgust me.

The saddest aspect of this madness being the conspiracy believing fools at the bottom of this pathetic food chain who are completely oblivious to the sheep like manipulation they are being subjected to. God, whoever that may be, help us all.

Louis Restifo Sr.

Burnt Hills

End the malignancy of Donald Trump



The justification for not indicting Trump on the charge of stealing government documents, some marked with the highest top secret designation, and keeping them in unsecured locations is that it would be seen as politically motivated, unfairly disadvantaging Republicans in the upcoming elections.

The information in them could harm the security of the United States. They contain information about human assets in foreign countries whose lives would be endangered as well as information about the nuclear capabilities of allies and potential enemies.

But, doesn’t the failure of the DOJ to do its job give Republicans an unfair advantage on Nov. 8?

When the question of whether to indict or not is analyzed, it’s clear that the right decision is to indict a man against whom the evidence of guilt is overwhelming.

Trump recently falsely stated that the documents belonged to him, saying at a rally “It’s mine, it’s mine.”

He has claimed he declassified them while in office and that the FBI planted them. After claiming he turned all the documents over, a warranted FBI search of Mar-a-Lago resulted in the government seizure of additional documents.

He has led chants demanding that Hillary Clinton be “locked up,” for far less serious mishandling of government documents. He has falsely accused former presidents of taking government documents when they left office.

Let’s prove we believe no man is above the law. Let every candidate campaign on the issues. Let’s end the malignancy that threatens the very soul of our nation.

Anthony J. Santo

Rotterdam

Stefanik is a grave danger to republic



I was shocked to read your Oct. 28 endorsement (“Stefanik earns another term”) of Elise Stefanik.

Elise may have done good things for her constituency, but she supported Donald Trump’s attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, and since then has spread his lies about the integrity of our electoral process.

Elise is a danger to our republic, she does not deserve your endorsement. I hope her Republican constituents turn away from Elise and vote for Matt Castelli, who sounds like an honest person.

Bruce Pomeroy

Duanesburg

CRT backlash could set back education



As a retired social studies teacher, I’m naturally concerned about conservative efforts to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools.

This decades-old theory is only taught in law schools and graduate programs in the social sciences. It’s far too advanced for K-12 education.

Yet right-wing commentators have been whipping conservatives into a frenzy over the idea that CRT is being taught to students in history classes across the country, claiming it’s making White students feel guilty about their ancestors’ behavior and indoctrinating children to hate America.

Because the laws forbidding the teaching of critical race theory are written so vaguely, I fear the conservative backlash to CRT, in whatever warped sense the right takes it to mean, will have a chilling effect on education, especially American History.

Should students, for instance, not be taught that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre happened? Or not learn that Spain and the United States negotiated the future of Cuba and the Philippines in 1898 without involving the Cubans or the Filipinos?

Or that the United States has had no labor conflict? Or that people of Japanese descent on the West Coast were not interned in camps? They were not interned in Hawaii, incidentally, where they were vital to the local economy.

Conservatives forget that the function of education is to impart truth — the whole truth — and not teach students to interpret America’s past through rose-colored glasses. Loving your country means teaching its history honestly.

Fred Como

Burnt Hills

It’s time to dump Tedisco for Ostrelich



Michelle Ostrelich is the best choice for Senate District 44. She believes we’re stronger together as one New York. She’s a vocal supporter of a woman’s right to choose, moderate and sane on gun rights and public safety, and will work to strengthen our voting rights to ensure future generations will have the best opportunity to participate in the greatest democracy on the planet.

She currently represents her constituents with strength, conviction, and integrity in the Schenectady County Legislature. She will do the same in the state Senate.

I prefer to vote for people and their qualities and ideas. This time, I’m also voting against slogans, fears, propaganda and the very un-American attack on our democracy.

Jim Tedisco has nothing to offer the community after 40 years on the job except to cut ribbons, complain about New York and encourage people to leave. He voted against choice, paid family leave, equal pay for men and women, voting rights, freelance wage protection, same-sex marriage, increases in the minimum wage and against keeping guns away from abusers.

His ribbon cutting prowess is noteworthy, but over time he simply has failed to make his district(s) better. Time for a change.

Chuck Piotrowski

Niskayuna

Stefanik unworthy of paper’s endorsement



I disagree with your endorsement of Elise Stefanik that highlights some very serious “shortcomings” in this candidate.

Someone that has contributed “to negative political discourse, voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election, verbally danced around whether she believes the election was legitimate” does not deserve an endorsement.

Using “her national bully pulpit to stir doubt in our legal system” shows her devotion to the extreme right bully himself. Her “coarse and disrespectful” posting of a photo of herself with a sign meaning “F-Biden” does not set a ‘good example’ of a candidate representing any district.

“There’s no stronger advocate for local residents in need of health care?” She voted against capping insulin payments at $35 per month. Another letter claims that there is “a lack of x-ray machines available at rural health centers” and “people have to drive an hour or longer to get a simple x-ray.”

Matt Castelli has a long career “working for veterans in healthcare.” “But he lacks the political experience and relationships that Stefanik has built”?

What relationships — the 147 election deniers? Why should voters give her another term? I believe Congress needs someone who is not so toxic and cares about someone besides herself.

Laura Angehr

Schenectady

Tonko serves his district with civility

The televised debate between Paul Tonko and Liz Joy clearly demonstrated that only one candidate has the temperament to work with his or her colleagues in the House of Representatives from both sides of the aisle — Paul Tonko.

In all the years he has served my district I never heard him disparage a political opponent. He has conducted himself with dignity, civility and compassion. I am a mother and grandmother, and my vote will be going to Paul Tonko.

Karen Hess

Scotia

Stefanik didn’t support democracy



It’s a sad day to see my beloved independent newspaper endorse a candidate who did not support democracy at its most endangered hour. In her actions and words Stefanik has shown little respect for the democratic process of electing and installing a president. Giving politicians like this a pass can only lead to further erosion of democratic norms. What will happen to future elections if politicians can fight against and deny their results?

Her Jan. 6 behavior and negative political discourse are “shortcomings?!”

Matt Castelli has been to every corner of the district talking and listening to constituents about their needs while Stefanik hides. He has many years of experience in government, in the CIA and as a counterterrorism expert in the Obama and Trump White Houses and has a deep commitment to helping veterans. He’s a thoughtful person who comports himself with dignity and believes in service to country.

If, in spite of all that, you deem him unqualified. You had an option to withhold endorsement from either candidate. That you chose someone whose behavior you admit is “churlish” and “immature” and whose public words and deeds are anti-democracy is beyond belief and frightening. This is how democracy ends.

Kathryn Gallien

Saratoga Springs

All Local Opinion

How could Gazette support Stefanik?



I could not believe my eyes when I read The Schenectady Gazette’s Oct. 28 endorsement of Elise Stefanik (“Stefanik earns another term.”)

My family has subscribed to this newspaper for decades and we are reeling in shock. The endorsement by this newspaper of a known insurrectionist and supporter of Donald Trump’s treasonous attempted coup, is appalling. People like Stefanik are trying to destroy our democracy, and The Schenectady Gazette supports her?! Wow. The world truly has gone completely mad, and it has hit home.

Eva Raymer

Niskayuna

Tedisco stands up for his constituents



The governor and her allies in Albany have been protecting and standing up for criminals with their so-called bail reform. Who is standing up for us? Jim Tedisco!

That’s why I am voting for Sen. Jim Tedisco this year. Jim looks out for his constituents, and he speaks truth to power the establishment.

I have seen Sen. Tedisco fight for justice for the St. Clare’s pensioners, stand up to Cuomo to get answers about the deaths of 15,000 residents in nursing homes during the pandemic, and be a voice for public safety by seeking to repeal the horrible bail reform law to give judges more discretion at arraignments.

Jim Tedisco is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in and for doing the right thing.

It’s clear the other side has no agenda as they’re using modern day McCarthyism to attack Sen. Tedisco. But their baseless attacks can’t tarnish Jim’s sterling record of being a powerful voice for the people.

The last thing we need is an upstate clone of the socialist Democrats as our senator. We need someone who will stand up for us and be the voice of common sense in Albany. That’s Jim Tedisco.

Anna Stanko

Ballston Spa

Stefanik’s election denial overrides all



We are shocked that the editorial board for The Daily Gazette endorsed Elise Stefanik on Oct. 28 (“Stefanik earns another term”) for another term as the congressional representative for the 21st district.

Her denial of the results of the 2020 election far outweighs any of her “good deeds” as enumerated in your endorsement. We expect a member of Congress to support and protect our democracy and Constitution, not to be an enabler of chaos.

Richard and Susan Baker

Schenectady

Via Port agreement is bad for Rotterdam

Rotterdam’s settlement agreement with Via Port is shameful. The Rotterdam Town Board recently voted by a 4-1 margin to approve a settlement agreement with Via Port that terminates a lease agreement the prior board entered into last year. The town initially planned to move its operations to the former Kmart in Via Port.

The deal requires Rotterdam taxpayers to pay Via Port $243,750. In exchange, Via Port agrees to return the town’s $1 million security deposit. Taxpayers will also pay an unspecified amount in legal fees.

Read the settlement agreement and the related resolutions the Board approved throughout. You will discover there was never a legal lease agreement in place. The official documents state the lease agreement violated town and state law and therefore was “jurisdictionally defective, void ab initio [from the start], and unenforceable.”

This so-called lease agreement was DOA, but now the taxpayers are forced to pay out for government incompetence again, coupled with a lovely gift to Via Port — you are welcome!

I took notice of Town Board Member Christou, who was too happy to voice his approval for the settlement agreement. He seems more concerned about running PR for Via Port than fighting for his constituents. I commend Town Board Member Miller-Herrera, the only attorney on the board, for voting no. This is not a win for Rotterdam’s taxpayers; they deserve better representation.

Frank Natalie

Rotterdam

All Local Opinion

