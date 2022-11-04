Milton man charged with felony DWI in July Ballston crash, troopers say

BALLSTON – A Milton man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated related to a July Ballston crash, New York State Police said.

Peter D. Riesel, 47, of Milton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the July 28 crash on Route 50, police said.

Troopers charged him after blood tests came back showing his blood alcohol content to have been 0.19 percent, above the limit to drive of 0.08 percent, police said.

The investigation began just after 11 a.m. July 28 as troopers responded to a one-car crash. Riesel was identified as the driver and located walking a short distance away, police said.

He was uncooperative during the initial investigation as troopers observed signs of intoxication. Troopers filed the charges after receiving the full toxicology report. He refused to provide a breath sample, a spokesperson said.

Reisel has a history that includes multiple convictions for driving impaired and his driver’s license is revoked, police said.

He was arraigned and ordered held without bail, police said.

