Niskayuna district hires new Iroquois Middle School principal

NISKAYUNA — Iroquois Middle School is set to welcome a new principal after the Niskayuna School Board appointed Thomas Fyvie to take the reins from Interim Principal Russell Moore.

Fyvie, who will start in his new post on Nov. 28, has served as assistant principal of Scotia-Glenville High School for the last 10 years, while also working as the district’s director of guidance for grades 6-12. Fyvie has also worked as the dean of students and interim middle school principal at Scotia-Glenville High School.

“I think Mr. Fyvie is going to bring a wealth of experience to the position at Iroquois Middle School,” Niskayuna Superintendent Carl Mummenthey said on Thursday. “He has served over his career as a teacher, an instructional coach, a dean of students and a longtime high school principal. I know that our team was very impressed with the degree to which he is student-centered and committed to building strong relationships between schools, parents and the community. That all appealed to us very much.”

After longtime Iroquois Middle School Principal Victoria Wyld resigned last summer after 15 years in her post to accept a district-level job in Shenendehowa Central School District, Moore accepted a position as interim principal at the Niskayuna middle school until a full-time replacement could be identified.

The school board subsequently appointed Fyvie to the principal position on Oct. 25.

With Fyvie starting with the district at the end of November, Moore will stay on temporarily with the district to help show Fyvie the ropes.

“Mr. Moore has done a fantastic job and had a very successful start to the school year,” Mummenthey said. “He was just the leadership we needed during this time of transition. They’re working on a plan of transition and we’ve extended his [Moore’s] service so that he’ll be able to coordinate a very smooth transition with Mr. Fyvie and the entire team at Iroquois.”

Mummenthey said the district posted the job opening in early September and conducted multiple rounds of interviews with candidates before the school board confirmed Fyvie.

In a letter to district residents, Moore thanked the community for his tenure with the district.

“I’d like to thank each of you for helping to make the beginning of the 2022-23 school year a great success for our students,” Moore wrote. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside all of our families, faculty, and staff these past several months. I look forward to continuing to serve as principal until Mr. Fyvie begins.”

