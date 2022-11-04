Over on yards for Josh Allen, Josh Jacobs? See top NFL Week 9 player props and matchups

Bye weeks see six NFL teams out of commission in Week 9, but NFL betting and fantasy football are still in full swing.

Last week was a strong week for our recommended player props, as five of the six props delivered, including the three top plays for passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards.

While the NFL trade deadline shook some things up, there are once again player prop values to be had this week along with some interesting matchups to watch for fantasy.

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing top play

Bills QB Josh Allen OVER 278.5 yards (-117) at Jets

We nailed Allen going under his yardage total last week against a tough Packers secondary, but this week should be a different story going up against a Jets team that he’s had tons of success against throughout his career. This year’s Jets have improved on defense, but they still don’t project to have an answer against the league’s top passer in Allen.

Passing honorable mention

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence OVER 246.5 yards (-106) vs. Raiders

Lawrence’s yardage totals have been a roller coaster, but this should be one of his up weeks considering that the Raiders’ defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL against the pass.

Rushing top play

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs OVER 76.5 yards (-117) at Jaguars

The entire Raiders offense fell flat last week, including Jacobs, but he should get back on track this week in what’s been a successful season overall. The Jaguars’ defense has been struggling recently, especially against the run, so Jacobs should be able to go well over his yardage total.

Rushing honorable mention

Packers RB Aaron Jones OVER 64.5 yards (-139) at Lions

The Packers are more of a running team now with their lack of receivers despite having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, so Jones should easily go over his total against a soft Lions defense.

Receiving top play

Panthers WR DJ Moore OVER 68.5 yards (-111) at Bengals

Moore came through for us last week, and we’re elevating him up to our top play this week since the Panthers will be facing a Bengals secondary that just got torched by the Browns. New Panthers quarterback PJ Walker has a strong connection with Moore and should lean on him once again while trying to hang with Joe Burrow and company.

Receiving honorable mention

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz OVER 39.5 yards (-133) vs. Seahawks

Ertz has been steady and should continue his strong run of production against a Seahawks defense that struggles against tight ends and allowed 70 yards to Ertz in their Week 6 meeting.

SEASON PROP RECORD

Passing: 10-6 (top play 3-5, HM 7-1)

Rushing: 7-9 (top play 4-4, HM 3-5)

Receiving: 11-5 (top play 6-2, HM 5-3)

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Chargers at Falcons

Both the Chargers and Falcons defenses are beat up, which should lead to a lot of points on both sides even though both offenses are banged up as well. Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota are healthy and should be able to shine even if backup skill players have to start due to the poor showing from the defenses.

Fantasy starts: QBs Justin Herbert and Marcus Mariota; RBs Austin Ekeler and Cordarrelle Patterson (if active); WRs Keenan Allen (if active), Joshua Palmer and Drake London; TEs Gerald Everett and Kyle Pitts

Low-key shootout: Raiders at Jaguars

While the Raiders were listed here last week and didn’t deliver, they should be able to bounce back this week against a Jaguars defense that’s been trending down after a strong start. The Raiders’ defense has struggled all season, so Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be able to get back on track along with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Fantasy starts: QBs Derek Carr and Trevor Lawrence; RBs Josh Jacobs and Travis Etienne; WRs Davante Adams, Christian Kirk and Hunter Renfrow; TEs Darren Waller (if active) and Evan Engram

Stay away: Colts at Patriots

The Patriots find themselves in this spot yet again, as they’ve been a dumpster fire for fantasy football. The Colts are in even worse shape, as their passing game looked worse under Sam Ehlinger than it did under Matt Ryan, and their running game might be in trouble as well if injured workhorse Jonathan Taylor ends up out.

Fantasy starts: RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Jonathan Taylor (if active), WRs Jakobi Meyers and Michael Pittman

