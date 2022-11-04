Rotterdam man charged after fleeing Aug. 890 crash; Wallet with stolen credit cards left behind, troopers say

ROTTERDAM – A Rotterdam man has been charged in connection with a car found crashed on Interstate 890 in the town in August and stolen credit cards found inside, New York State Police said Friday.

Bryan C. Gaudio, 40, of Rotterdam, was charged Tuesday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies.

The investigation began just after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 25 as troopers responded to a one-car crash on the interstate in Rotterdam, police said.

Troopers arrived, however, to find the driver was gone. Troopers also found Gaudio’s wallet in the vehicle, along with multiple credit cards that had been reported stolen, police said.

Rotterdam police found Gaudio and turned him over to troopers on a warrant related to the stolen property, police said. He was processed and held pending arraignment.

