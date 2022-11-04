Saratoga Springs restaurateur Sullivan to continue providing meals for community

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Saratoga Springs business owner Stephen “Sully” Sullivan has pledged to continue making meals for various city community organizations, including Shelters of Saratoga which operates a Code Blue shelter, after Longfellow’s Restaurant closes in January.

“He is still 100% completely invested in Code Blue and in Shelters of Saratoga, which we didn’t have any doubt [about],” said Duane Vaughn, the executive director of Shelters of Saratoga.

Sullivan formally announced Thursday that Longfellows Hotel & Restaurant, which he owned with his wife, Yvonne Sullivan, and partner, David Powers, was closing.

The business’s last day will be Jan. 23, according to documents filed with the state Department of Labor. The documents state that 78 employees will be laid off the day before. The employees are not part of a labor union.

Documents cite “economic” as the reason for the business’ closure.

Sullivan said he is 66 years old and his partner is 82, so closing now is a partial retirement.

Sullivan will still own and operate the Olde Bryan Inn on Maple Avenue downtown.

Before Sullivan assumed operations in 1996, the establishment was known as the Canterbury Restaurant.

The property has been sold to another company. Sullivan said he has given his word to the new owner that he would not disclose who it is.

Sullivan said he will move his various community meal operations to the kitchen at Old Bryan Inn.

That includes making meals every second and third Sunday for a local church’s soup kitchen.

Sullivan said he works with parishioners on the second Sunday to make the meals and then family and friends help on the third Sunday.

He will also continue with providing meals to Community Hospice and serving meals for Thanksgiving.

Last year, he made over 1,000 meals for senior citizens.

Sullivan has provided meals on the weekend nights for Shelters of Saratoga. Vaughn said last year that was around 40 people a night. Vaughn said Sullivan also ensures the meals he’s providing are nutritious.

“He makes sure he understands how many calories somebody needs,” Vaughn said. “He really almost takes not only a caring approach but a scientific approach to how he helps.”

