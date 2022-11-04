Two hurt in early Friday crash into 890 bridge at Broadway in Schenectady (with photos)

SCHENECTADY – Two people were sent to the hospital after an early Friday crash into the Interstate 890 overpass at Broadway, police said.

One person was ejected in the crash. That person was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Another person remained in the vehicle and was taken to Ellis Hospital, police said. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available mid-Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Broadway at 890. The vehicle struck a barrier and then either the bridge support or a temporary support, police said.

State Department of Transportation crews responded to the scene to inspect the bridge. Traffic was back flowing by mid-morning.

The crash remained under investigation later Friday morning.

