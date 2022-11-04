The Heisman Race, Week 10: Hendon Hooker is the new favorite as a running back enters the fray

Each week, we’ll track the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, along with each contender’s odds and a look at who they face this week.

Week 10

HENDON HOOKER

Tennessee • QB • Sr.

HIS CASE: Six weeks ago, Hooker was 40 to 1 to win the trophy. Heck, three weeks ago, he was still 10 to 1. Now he’s an even-money favorite after a series of transcendent performances, none bigger than the five-touchdown masterpiece in an upset of Alabama on Oct. 15. It may take something similar Saturday between the hedges at Georgia for Hooker to maintain this standing, though a big performance in a loss also could be enough.

ODDS: +100

THIS WEEK: Saturday at No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

_______________

C.J. STROUD

Ohio State • QB • So.

HIS CASE: It’s tough to knock a guy after he completed 26 of 33 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown in a big road win, but that’s what happened to Stroud. The Ohio State defense took center stage for much of Saturday’s victory at No. 13 Penn State, and losing headline is never a great thing for a Heisman candidate. There’s still plenty of season left, of course, with a red circle around the Nov. 26 game against No. 5 Michigan.

ODDS: +180

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Northwestern (Noon, ABC)

_______________

BLAKE CORUM

Michigan • RB • Jr.

HIS CASE: For the first time all season, we have a running back in the top three, as Corum has pulled even with USC quarterback Caleb Williams as a distant third option. The junior had only 34 carries through the Wolverines’ first three games, but after he exploded for five touchdowns on Sept. 17 against UConn, Michigan has turned him into a workhorse. In five games since then, Corum has averaged 29 carries for 168.6 yards and scored seven TDs.

ODDS: +1200

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Rutgers (7:30 p.m., BTN)

_______________

ON THE RADAR: Caleb Williams, USC QB (+1200); Drake Maye, North Carolina QB (+2000); Bo Nix, Oregon QB (+2500); Bryce Young, Alabama QB (+3000); Max Duggan, TCU QB (+3000); Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR (+4000).

