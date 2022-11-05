BC Distaff lives up to the hype, as does Malathaat … by a nose

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sometimes a big event lives up to the hype, anticipation and high expectations.

Sometimes it happens twice in the same day.

Flightline certainly did his part at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday, but so did the fillies and mares in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, as Malathaat barely won a photo finish over her chief rival, Clairiere, and the long shot Blue Stripe.

It was a fitting conclusion to a spectacular season for Malathaat, who faced Clairiere twice at Saratoga Race Course, finishing second to her in the Shuvee before turning the tables in the Grade I Personal Ensign on Travers Day.

The Distaff was billed as the rivalry-clinching matchup, with some interesting extra twists, like the presence of the best 3-year-old filly in the country, Nest, who had swept the Coaching Club American Oaks and Alabama at Saratoga, and was facing her older stablemate, Malathaat, for the first time.

Nest had a tough trip and finished fourth, but Malathaat and Clairiere engaged in a stirring duel that was nearly spoiled by Blue Stripe, who, at 24-1, was the second-longest shot on the board of the eight horses in the field.

Malathaat, ridden by John Velazquez, and Clairiere (Joel Rosario) closed resolutely on either side of Blue Stripe (Hector Berrios), with Malathaat pulling out a nose victory over Blue Stripe after a long review by the placing judges. Clairiere was another nose back in third.

“She needs a little while to get revved up, and you can’t make the lead too soon with her. I told Johnny that’s timing it a little close for my liking,” trainer Todd Pletcher said, drawing laughter from the media.

“I could see she had a head of steam built up and she was motoring down the middle of the track. I was just hoping she had enough time to get there.

“To be honest, from where I was positioned, I thought we won. Then every time I watched the replay, it seemed like it got closer and closer. So the cameraman was focused on her on the gallop out, and usually they’re right. So I mean, I thought she had won, but I wasn’t a million percent sure.”

“She ran a fabulous race,” trainer Steve Asmussen said of Clairiere. “It was just inches … inches …”

ALSO ON DIRT

Trainer Chad Brown believed that if Goodnight Olive could duplicate her effort in winning the Grade I Ballerina at Saratoga on Aug. 28, that would be all she’d need to win the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint, also.

He was right.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. kept Goodnight Olive within striking distance early, and she cruised to the lead coming off the turn and won by 2 1-2 lengths over Echo Zulu.

“Looks like this track can play a little more for a forward horse, so we didn’t want to take too many chances having her too far back,” Brown said. “Irad executed it perfectly. And the filly showed up once again.”

The 4-year-old Goodnight Olive has been a management challenge for Brown, hampered by physical issues since she was 2.

When she’s right, though, she’s tough to beat, as she showed in an allowance race at Saratoga and in the Ballerina, the first attempt at a stakes race of her career. Brown wanted to run her in the Shine Again early in the Saratoga meet as a steppingstone to the Ballerina, but the race didn’t draw enough entries.

“They couldn’t fill it. I think everybody was afraid of us,” co-owner Jay Hanley said.

“That was the word on the backstretch,” Brown said.

Goodnight Olive won the allowance by 3 3-4 lengths, then followed up with a 2 3-4-length win in the ballerina, after which Brown chose to wait for the Breeders’ Cup instead of looking for another race in between.

“That was another part of the reason I didn’t choose to run the horse from Saratoga until now,” he said. “That was a very strong race. I figured it wouldn’t take any more than that to win this race, and why try to squeeze another race in and maybe set her back. Especially with a horse that has proven to be a bit fragile. And I’m just happy the plan came together.”

The feel-good story of the day came out of the Dirt Mile, when Cody’s Wish won by a head after a stirring stretch duel with Cyberknife.

The horse, who was coming off an upset of Jackie’s Warrior in the Grade I Forego at Saratoga, is named for Cody Dorman, a teenager from Richmond, Kentucky, who was born with a rare genetic disorder that has required over 40 surgeries, has led to frequent seizures and forces him to communicate using a tablet.

Through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Cody was invited in 2018 by Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, where he met a foal who would later be named Cody’s Wish.

There was no way of knowing how good the horse would become, but all he’s done this year is win three graded stakes that include a $1 million Breeders’ Cup race.

“That was very special,” trainer Bill Mott said. “There’s a big story behind it. Goes to show that the Make-A-Wish Foundation can make it very special for someone. The performance was awesome. He made a huge run turning for home.”

“I’ve been hearing the stories about [Cody],” jockey Junior Alvarado said. “First time I got to meet him was at Churchill when I won with him [Cody’s Wish], and I remember going into the winner’s circle and all he wanted to do was walk forward to where Cody was. We tried to get the winner’s circle photo, and he was getting upset until Cody got into the photo. They have an unbelievable bond.”

Of the three BC dirt races at the shorter distances, Mott and Irad Ortiz each won two, as they combined in the Sprint with Elite Power, who got up to catch C Z Rocket and Jackie’s Warrior in the Sprint.

It was the career finale for Jackie’s Warrior, who became the only horse to win a Grade I at Saratoga three years in a row when he won the Grade I A.G. Vanderbilt on July 30, followed by a second to BC Dirt Mile winner Cody’s Wish in the Forego.

Long after the Saratoga meet had ended on Sept. 5, Mott had kept his Breeders’ Cup horses at the Oklahoma Training Track in Saratoga Springs, including Cody’s Wish and Elite Power.

“Both horses seemed to be doing very well up there,” Mott said. “Physically they were well, and they’ve got a newly resurfaced racetrack that they did over a year ago. So, our second year on the racetrack. With a lot of the horses that have shipped out early, it left us to have almost a private training center.

“There were a couple hundred head of horses there. But you get a very good racetrack. And when you can train on a good racetrack, when you have the benefit of that and you’ve got good horses and you don’t have to worry about missing a day or missing two or three days because of poor conditions.”

ON THE TURF

Golden Pal’s attempt to win his third Breeders’ Cup race and second straight in the Turf Sprint was thwarted shortly after it started, as he shuffled around in the gate and broke a length behind the field before finishing 10th to 42-1 Caravel.

Despite her odds, Caravel did have two wins in stakes races over her previous three starts, the Smart N Fancy at Saratoga and the Grade III Franklin at Keeneland.

But Golden Pal was a formidable favorite, and when he broke poorly and spent the early stages playing catch-up, it gave Caravel and jockey Tyler Gaffalione an opportunity to get to the front try to hang on.

“Yes, we did anticipate Golden Pal to be up there,” co-owner Sheikh Fahad of Qatar Racing said. “And it changed our game plan completely, really. I think the scenario that he [trainer Brad Cox] wanted was Golden Pal in front and we were stalking him and then pouncing on him.

“But it’s tough to be out there from gate to wire. And she’s a tough filly to do that.”

In Italian, one of three Chad Brown-trained horses in the Filly & Mare Turf, ran the way she likes to, on the front end, but it wasn’t quite good enough this time coming off wins in the Diana at Saratoga and the First Lady at Keeneland.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained 3-year-old Tuesday caught her late and won by a length, giving jockey Ryan Moore his third winner of the weekend.

The Euros also won the Mile, as jockey William Buick brilliantly guided Modern Games to a come-from-behind win, a year to the day since Modern Games won the Juvenile Turf.

In that race, Modern Games was inadvertently scratched by the stewards, then reinstated for purse money only and won by a length and a half.

The Brown-trained Domestic Spending, making his comeback after not having raced in 14 months, was pulled up on the second turn by jockey Flavien Prat and was vanned off with an injury to his left hind leg.

In a statement from the Breeders’ Cup, Domestic Spending was radiographed, did not appear to have a lower limb fracture and was transferred to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation.

