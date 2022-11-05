High Schools: Mechanicville boys’ soccer team reaches state semifinals

The Mechanicville boys’ soccer team qualified for the state semifinals by winning its Class B regional final 2-0 over Plattsburgh on Saturday at La Salle Institute. Colin McNutt had a goal for Mechanicville (20-0-2).

Mechanicville will play Section III’s Skaneateles at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday at Goshen High School. The winner of that game will play in the state final at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Middletown High School’s Faller Field.

In Class C, Maple Hill tied Northeastern Clinton 1-1, but advanced on a second round of penalty kicks.

Cicero-North Syracuse topped Shaker 2-0 in a Class AA contest.

MOHONASEN/SCHALMONT WINS DIVISION II TITLE

The Mohonasen/Schalmont girls’ swim team won the Section II Division II Championships at Shenendehowa, totaling 372 points. Emma Willard was second with 311, while Ravena (274), Queensbury (269) and Duanesburg/Berne-Knox-Westerlo (245) rounded out the top five.

Mohonasen/Schalmont won two relays and qualified for the state championships in both. The state championships will be Nov. 18-19 in Webster. The 200-yard medley relay team of Amanda Jurgelon, Vittoria Carney, Abigail Sellnow and Olivia Streeter finished in 1:52.32. The 400 freestyle relay team of Streeter, Emma Sellnow, Abigail Sellnow and Jurgelon won with a time of 3:41.25.

Abigail Sellnow, a senior, also won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. She qualified for the state meet in the butterfly with a time of 58.39. Her time in the 500 freestyle was 5:23.34. Jurgelon, a senior, won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and qualified for the state meet in both events, with respective times of 52.59 and 1:00.33.

Duanesburg/B-K-W’s Maura O’Donnell captured the 200 individual medley (2:12.19) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.38), qualifying her for the state meet in both.

In Division I, Shenendehowa rolled to victory with 515 points, comfortably beating runner-up Niskayuna, with 333 points. Bethlehem (295.5), Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Scotia-Glenville (258) and Saratoga Springs (196) rounded out the top five. Every event winner and many placers qualified for the state meet.

Paced by relay wins in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle, the Plainsmen also had three individual winners. The 200 freestyle relay team of Stella Zhang, Hannah Harpootlian, Isabella Gayle and Anna Stoup won in a pool-record time of 1:39.14. They also composed the 400 freestyle relay team, which won in 3:36.66.

Other Shenendehowa wins came from Harpootlian in the 200 freestyle (1:55.66), Calista Fasser in the diving (481.00) and Zhang in the 100 backstroke (58.46).

Other local winners were the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Scotia-Glenville 200 medley relay team of Olympia Frisoni, Kendall Gilbert, Tia Jack and Juliet Percenti (1:47.57), Percenti in the 50 freestyle (24.04, pool record), Colonie/Schenectady’s Alexis Gibson in the 100 butterfly (57.94) and Niskayuna’s Fayth Goodspeed in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.85, pool record).

PLAINSMEN WIN CLASS AA

The top-seeded Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball team defended its Section II Class AA title with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-7 sweep of second-seeded Bethlehem.

The Plainsmen will face Baldwinsville in a regional final at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius.

In the Class D final, top-seeded Lake George swept second-seeded Mekeel Christian, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19. Maddie Burke led the Warriors with six kills and 15 digs. Evie Burke finished with seven kills, 10 digs and 10 service points.

Ichabod Crane topped Hudson Falls in the Class B final, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15. Delaneey More had 21 assists, 17 digs and five kills for the Riders. Emma Scheitinger added 18 kills and 21 digs.

SHAKER, WATERFORD-HALFMOON ADVANCE

In girls’ soccer regional finals, Shaker shut out Fayetteville-Manlius 5-0 in Class AA action. Micaela Tahoe scored a hat trick, while Lauren Foglia had a goal and an assist. Lyndsey McCulloch also tallied. Genevieve Austin made three saves for the shutout.

Waterford-Halfmoon got a first-half goal from Payton Galuski and hung on for a 1-0 win over Northeastern Clinton to win its Class C matchup.

In Class A, New Hartford shut out Columbia 2-0 behind late goals from Amanda Graziano and Anna Rayhill.

Mount Academy shut out Northville 5-0 in a Class D.

LANSINGBURGH PULLS UPSET

Logan Hartd’s 13-yard run and Andrew Esposito’s extra point were the difference, as fourth-seeded Lansingburgh nipped top-seeded Glens Falls 41-40 in a Section II Class B semifinal. Glens Falls’ Kellen Driscoll caught a 3-yard pass from Carson Rath, but the conversion run failed.

Lansingburgh plays Ravena in the final next Saturday. Hartd rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Rath was 19 of 30 for 330 yards passing and five touchdowns.

In Class C, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren shut out Stillwater 48-0 and will play Schuylerville in the final Friday night. Landon Olden rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Chatham downed Greenwich 43-21 in a Class D semifinal. The Panthers will play Cambridge/Salem next Saturday in the final.

