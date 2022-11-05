Letters to the Editor Saturday, Nov. 5 – Twenty-one letters from around the region

Grateful to city for impressive response



My letter is one of appreciation to the City Council of Schenectady for rapid and effective action to address a quality-of-life issue in my neighborhood.

On Oct. 24, I was granted three minutes of privilege of the floor to relate an increasing problem of unauthorized debris dumping in the area behind my property, and other neighbors’ properties.

After the meeting, council member Doreen Ditoro and John Polimeni approached my wife and me to schedule a visit the next day to view the problem.

The next morning, we met, and they were appalled at the construction and demolition debris, tires, bags of waste, etc. that had been dumped, as I had described.

They promised to help. That same afternoon, I received a phone call from Council President Marion Porterfield acknowledging my problem and putting me in contact with Ray Gillen of Metroplex, another stakeholder in this neighborhood’s development.

Ray called back after viewing the site and followed up by phone. The next day, four or more city dump trucks and workers arrived and spent the morning cleaning up the vast majority of the illegally dumped rubbish, and even weed-whacked and leaf-blew the edges of the alleyway in question.

Only two days to get a problem recognized and solved. Thank you, Doreen, John, Marion and Ray, as well as all the city workers involved.

Frank Ralbovsky

Schenectady

Upset over mistake on obituary page



On Sunday, Oct. 31, my father’s obituary, along with many others, did not appear in The Gazette.

Inexplicably, obituaries from last month appeared. Many of my friends and family, if they read the paper at all, only read the Sunday edition. This mistake can’t be corrected, obviously.

I am hurt and saddened that my father’s obituary was treated with so little respect and care.

It’s too late for my family, but for the sake of others, please realize that obituaries are important to the families that submit them.

Isn’t that the least you can and should do?

Frank Palmeri

Schenectady

Editor’s Note: The mistake was caused by a production problem. The correct obituaries were published in Monday’s edition. We understand the importance and meaning of obituaries to our readers, and we apologize for any distress or inconvenience this may have caused.

Other ideas for donating clothing



I applaud Bill Poppino for his Oct. 29 letter (“Find a place for unwanted clothes”) for hoeing out his closet and donating his coats and gloves to a donation box as opposed to throwing them out.

May I suggest a different next step?

Search on the internet or make a call to find a donation site that will directly benefit the needy; contact a homeless shelter, a food pantry or a church. Some are for profit, others are non-profit.

In Saratoga County, the Franklin Community Center takes winter coats, hats, gloves and boot donations, as well as all sizes of clothing, housewares and linens.

In Warren County, Community Action does much the same. Call for a donation time and list of acceptable items.

I volunteer at the Franklin Free Store and I find it is a gratifying give-back and a satisfying sense of community to witness the joy of someone finding that winter coat, a mug, towel, blanket or frying pan, a lamp for a new apartment, or an outfit for a job interview. Along with instant payback, it constantly reminds me that when you have nothing, a little something makes all the difference. And it keeps it out of the landfill.

Marcia Martin

Greenfield Center

There’s an alternative to inflationary impact



Election time and well, it doesn’t look like this inflation/recession problem is going away for some time. More than likely it is going to be around for a lengthy stay and probably only get worse.

Winter is approaching and for those of us in cold weather country (most all of us), we may have to decide on whether to pay rent or mortgage, buy food or buy fuel for the car to get to work or pay a heating bill.

So I have some thoughts on how to maybe eliminate having to let it get to having to make those choices.

Maybe to allow us to not have to give up any of the above, we just hold off on paying any taxes. County tax, school tax, city tax, federal and state tax… . Just send a copy of the bill along with a signed I.O.U.

I mean, it would probably have some legal repercussions, but hell’s bells, they put you in jail, and you’ll be out within hours and not have to pay bail.

Let me be perfectly clear here, I am not saying to do this; I’m just saying that there could be an alternative. Maybe it’s not the corporations that are bad with our money. Maybe it’s the morons we elect to office.

Gerald V. Marmuscak

Schenectady

Look at stock market when voting this year



Millions of people have a 401(k) plans. This year, almost all of them will have lost a lot of money. Big tech has crashed. The bull market ended. This isn’t something the Biden team wants to see right before the elections. It’s a huge red flag for voters. Your pension money has taken a big hit.

During the Trump years, your 401(k) performed like the stock market.

You were doing well. Even when the country was locked down and the market sold off, it quickly reversed and the bull run continued.

Inflation was negligible. The value of your home was going up. Trump was actually closing the income inequality gap.

Financially, it felt good.

The Biden years don’t feel good.

You don’t feel financially secure when inflation wipes out wage gains, mortgage rates double and the value of your 401(k) drops by a third, or more.

Democrats don’t pay much attention to the stock market, but now they should. Because those millions of people with retirement savings will be asking that old question: “Am I better off now than I was two years ago?”

Biden won’t like the answer. Investors will be a factor in the midterms, just days from now.

Domenico Dicaprio

Voorheesville

We need Ostrelich’s drive and energy



I encourage residents in Senate District 44 to vote for Michele Ostrelich for state senator.

I have seen firsthand the hard work she has done as an elected representative of the Schenectady County Legislature, and I know she will bring the same intellect and diligence to her duties as a state senator.

The new roadway and streetscape improvements at the Nott Street CO-OP block in Niskayuna have improved pedestrian and motorist safety at this important business area. Michelle met several times with the business owners, nearby neighbors and town officials to ensure that the concerns of each of these groups were addressed on this $1.5 million project.

I have also been at events where Michelle Ostrelich has vigorously spoken out to preserve reproductive health care rights in the Ellis Hospital/Trinity Health merger. We need the energy and vision that Michelle Ostrelich will bring as our new state senator.

William R. Chapman

Schenectady

Paper backed truth denier over the truth



On Oct. 28 The Gazette endorsed Elise Stefanik for another term in the House of Representatives (“Stefanik earns another term.”) Your endorsement contains three long paragraphs laying out what is wrong with Stefanik.

First, she is a dyed in the wool supporter of the autocrat Trump who would classify your newspaper as fake news.

She voted against certifying the fairest election of all times and will still not say that President Biden won the election. This position continues to undermine American democratic institutions.

The demonizing of political opponents (approving of F-Joe Biden slogan) encourages violence against election workers and government officials.

Newspapers should not be balanced. Newspapers like yours should be about truth, and yet you endorse a truth denier who is actively working to undermine our democracy on the basis of her potential for future delivery of patronage. What is wrong with the editors of The Gazette?

Bill MacTiernan

Schenectady

Where are the Dems with St. Clare’s help



The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan saved the Teamsters pension plan. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand and Paul Tonko (D) got nothing for the St. Clare’s pensioners. In Paul Tonko’s July 17, 2021, newsletter, he talked about the $300 a month child tax credit.

In the Aug. 14 newsletter it was about thanking our essential workers. He visited the town of Colonie DPW to thank them. He stopped at the Schenectady County Glendale Nursing home to thank the caregivers there. He finished the week in East Greenbush to recognize and thank the police and the DPW.

He states “I can never say thank you enough” to our nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals.

He finished with “Let’s be there for them, now and always.” On April 7, 2021, the progressives in the New York State Legislature bragged about getting $2.1 billion for the undocumented (illegal) workers fund.

Gov. Hochul found $600 million for billionaires for a new football stadium, but not five minutes for St. Clare’s retirees. Enough is enough!

Tad Boniewski

Scotia

Paper backed lies and bad gov’t in Stefanik



Having subscribed to The Daily Gazette for about 50 years, I found it very disappointing of your paper’s endorsement of Elise Stefanik.

It goes directly against the principles of good government and honesty that are the foundation of our democracy.

For the past two years, Rep. Stefanik has routinely undertaken the following anti-democratic actions:

1. She refused to honor the results of the 2020 presidential election, which President Biden overwhelmingly won, both in overall vote count and electoral vote totals. That is one of the principal foundations of our democracy.

2. Since that time, she has aggressively supported the ongoing lies of the former president with respect to the 2020 election when over 60 legal challenges have been rejected by the courts, including several of those headed by judges appointed by the former president.

3. Instead, she continues to use her political position to back the “big lie” and kiss the butt of the former president.

The Gazette editorial board is sending the wrong lesson to your readers when you back a candidate who continues to undermine a key bedrock principle of our democracy, regardless of her leadership position or any good that she may have done.

Norman Schneider

Saratoga

Vote out those who back terrible policies



We need big changes in New York; it’s never been so clear. Career politicians have to be voted out, new ideas and voices are the only answer to the kind of change that we need.

The Republicans are looking for a Red Wave, and that might happen. But more important is that we need a team that is going to admit the economy is in horrible shape, address the real issue of crime and repeal bail reform, and never let elected officials skirt their obligations to govern by passing off the responsibility to the governor or someone else, like they did during the pandemic. That is absolutely unacceptable.

We’re not stupid. You can’t tell us the economy is great and there is no crime issue. Have you shopped at the grocery store lately?

Now the federal government wants to mandate a covid vaccine, which never went through the same trials that the polio and measles vaccines went through, to be forced on small children every year?

Have the powers to be gone mad? Vote out our current politicians and make it clear you don’t want New York to rubber stamp these horrible policies.

Mary Joyce

Amsterdam

Santabarbara is one official who delivers



I’m happy to see that this year we can vote for Angelo Santabarbara to represent us in the state Assembly.

He’s known for the tremendous energy and enthusiasm he brings with him wherever he goes. He’s a representative that can be found in our community, listening and seeing things for himself.

Not only did he serve in the Army, he’s also a civil engineer. He’s delivered funding to rebuild infrastructure, expand broadband and support our schools, including special education. Anyone who knows Angelo, knows he has a passion for helping those with disabilities. Over the years, he’s passed much-needed legislation that created new opportunities in the workforce and in our community.

I’ve watched Angelo’s work over the years, and I’m always impressed by his ability to get things done for the people he represents.

Through these challenging times, he’s never stopped working to help families save money. I commend him for championing legislation that suspended state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. It was not an easy thing to do, but he got it done and I know he’ll do more. That’s why I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him here in Scotia.

George Solotruck

Scotia

High diesel prices threaten economy



A crisis with potential catastrophic implications is looming.

Diesel suppliers along with the Energy Information Administration are warning of a severe diesel shortage. According to experts, the United States has 24 days of supply, an historically low reserve.

Our economy runs on diesel: rail and truck deliveries, farming, construction, military vehicles, power plant generators are all diesel dependent.

Virtually all supplies and goods in stores are delivered courtesy of diesel fuel. Higher prices in an already high inflation economy will ensue. Industry experts warn of independent truckers going under with the increasing cost of diesel, 63% plus this year alone.

Most media outlets have conveniently buried this important story with the midterm elections around the corner.

What have we heard from Biden, Energy Secretary Granholm, Transportation Secretary Buttiegieg in regard to this development? Crickets.

As with the baby formula shortage, the Biden administration will be late to the party.

Joanne Holland

Cohoes

Tedisco proposes real solutions to problems



Many towns have underground infrastructure that’s over 100 years old. This sublevel infrastructure could collapse at any time, putting the safety of our drinking water at risk and leaving overburdened taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in costly repairs.

New York has a great CHIPs (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement program) that provides formula-based annual funding for all municipalities to maintain and repair roads and bridges. However, local governments can’t keep throwing good money after bad by putting down new roadways and have them collapse because of dilapidated sewer, water and gas lines.

Sen. Jim Tedisco understands that we need to make real investments now and get a process started to repair and replace our underground infrastructure for the future.

Sen. Tedisco’s solution is the Safe Water infrastructure Program (SWAP.) Tedisco’s SWAP program is a sister to the CHIPS program for our municipalities to protect lives and save tax dollars by avoiding costly repairs when systems break and swapping out old underground infrastructure for new, sturdier materials.

This is just one example of the outstanding solutions-based leadership Jim Tedisco provides as our state senator and why he deserves to be re-elected.

Dahn Bull

Rexford

The writer is the Clifton Park highway superintendent.

Talbot will serve Scotia well as mayor



As a registered Republican, I find myself crossing party lines to vote for the Democratic candidate, Joe Talbot, for Scotia mayor.

Born and raised in the village, Joe is the oldest of eight children and the fourth generation to call Scotia home. His love for the village, commitment to service, financial expertise, and executive leadership experience make him a well-rounded candidate. Most importantly, his openness and positive vision for Scotia are what we need.

Throughout his years of service with “Team Talbot,” a small group of people helping people, he has touched the youngest hearts and provided direct support to countless families.

His work as parade marshal expresses his deep gratitude to our veterans. Joe has served and will continue to serve us.

Whether he’s serving on the PTA or as the past president of Scotia Rotary, managing the finances of the Traveling Children’s Museum, donating his time on the Village Special Events committee, or shopping for families in need, Joe Talbots’ organizational and communication skills, paired with his immense knowledge of the village and financial experience, make him a strong candidate, and the only candidate you should consider to move the village of Scotia forward.

Cindi Pytlovany

Scotia

Appalled over paper’s backing of Stefanik



I find it appalling that you endorsed a candidate that voted against the certification of the president hours after people were murdered at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Obviously, your political editors must be intellectually challenged.

I would expect something like this from the New York Post or the Enquirer. Who’s next, the 9/11 conspiracy theorist candidate running for the 111th New York Assembly from Rotterdam, or Zeldin, another insurrectionist?

Bob Mantello

Schenectady

Paper endorsed lies, vitriol and extremism



A journalistic entity searches for the truth against all odds. One of those odds is the Big Lie that espouses that Donald Trump won the presidential election against Joe Biden.

Elise Stefanik is a supporter of that lie, and, as such, is a fervent supporter of Donald Trump. All journalists must know by now about the vitriolic rhetoric from Trump glorifying attacks on the media.

Your endorsement of Elise Stefanik is in effect an endorsement of the big lie, and by extension, those who attack the press. And if supporters of the Big Lie become the dominant force in our government, this will be a dangerous place for honest journalism.

Betsy Moore-Galinsky

Johnstown

Decision to vote for Tedisco is an easy one



Amidst all of the television campaign ads so common this time of year, I am so happy to once again cast my vote for Jim Tedisco.

I admit I was nervous that I would not have that opportunity when the districts were first redrawn. It was confusing to many of us, but I am glad he is right here where he belongs representing this community.

Sen. Tedisco has been a strong advocate for Schenectady schools, former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital, and recently helped secure a grant for the Sustainable Living Center in Central Park.

In addition to his dedication to our local issues here in the Electric City, he is first in line to stand against poor policy decisions enacted at the state level (and there are many). He is the senate sponsor of a bill to give judges greater discretion to modify cash bail reforms in reaction to a policy implemented in 2020 which has left our communities less safe. Sen. Tedisco also led the charge to bring forth an independent investigation regarding covid related deaths in our long-term care facilities. There is no need to overthink it — this is an easy one: Jim Tedisco for Senate.

Jacqueline Fiore

Schenectady

Republican Party has changed for the worse



I do not recognize the New Trump Conspiracy Theory Republican Party anymore, They have changed, very sad.

Concetta Cannizzaro

Niskayuna

Democracy’s foes don’t deserve votes



Elections are crucial for the state of our democracy. If you were not horrified by the attack on the Capitol, you are hiding your head in the sand. It was a clear act of sedition.

With Veterans’ Day approaching, I urge all who say they honor those who fought and died for the democratic country we live in to vote against the party that would take us down a very undemocratic dark road.

Rose Ann Chrysler

Schenectady

Preserve app-based jobs to help people



Escaping an abusive relationship frequently means losing financial stability, and too often, survivors who summon the courage to walk away eventually return for financial reasons.

Earning independent income with Grubhub made it possible for me and my three children to leave a 10-year, turbulent marriage. And it’s helped us stay safe from that dangerous situation, ensuring that I can provide for my family, continue homeschooling them, and pay our bills on my own after leaving.

I am not alone. The app-based economy has helped nurture and expand opportunities for our substantial female-led work force to build financial security on our own terms.

That’s why the proposed policy put forward by the U.S. Department of Labor is so concerning –– it may make it harder for app-based earners like me to meet our financial goals by reducing pay, limiting choices and restricting where and when we work.

I choose to earn with Grubhub because the flexibility for scheduling and deliveries works for me and for my family. I need lawmakers on both sides of the aisle – from Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand to Rep. Elise Stefanik – to work together on solutions that preserve the flexibility and independence I want and need.

Tabbatha Finn

Albany

Madmen are driving war against Russia



Those who defend the validity of Russian grievances are derided as “Russian propagandists.”

Yet it’s U.S. media that has trapped Americans in a propaganda bubble.

In 2000, neoconservatives of Project for the New American Century described their imperial vision in “Rebuilding America’s Defenses,” a document revealing an unhealthy obsession with superiority, a conviction that military intimidation is the key to peace, the anxiety-laden determination to “shape” others before they shape us, and zero human relations skills.

Calling “the worldwide archipelago of U.S. military installations” abroad “the cavalry on the new American frontier,” gloating that “the open oceans are America’s,” demanding that the United States be at “the core” of foreign nations’ alliances, pushing to deploy weapons in space to violently repel all others, eagerly anticipating bio-weapons that attack genotypes, PNAC lamented that military funding wouldn’t increase, “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a new Pearl Harbor.”

9/11 conveniently arrived, and U.S. foreign policy bowed to the socially inept PNAC’s hostility-provoking goals: the 2003 invasion of Iraq, abandonment of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, more nukes, U.S. troops on the Black Sea, and NATO expansion.

Meanwhile, PNAC co-founder Robert Kagan married Victoria Nuland, Biden’s Undersecretary of State infamous for being caught on tape in 2014 in the most undemocratic position of selecting Ukraine’s leadership amidst a U.S.-pushed coup. U.S. madmen seek to dominate foreigners and Americans alike, hence the manipulative propaganda. These madmen now drive an aggressive, avaricious U.S. war against Russia, a war painted as the defensive rescue of Ukraine.

Kristin Christman

Clifton Park

GOP needs to regain sanity, dump Trump



It is tragic to see the once-respectable Republican Party deteriorate into a Donald Trump cult.

If the United States republic survives the present phenomena, hopefully those who have pledged allegiance to the Big Liar, will learn from their mistakes.

Republics fail when powerful and unscrupulous leaders put themselves ahead of what’s best for the nation. When a Dear Leader succeeds in destroying the careers of his opponents, as Trump is trying to do, and scaring the rest into silence or subservience, party members must recognize the severe threat to the nation (and the party) this behavior poses, and take action.

Only a few Republican elders or other party leaders have the courage to call out the absurdity of Trump’s assertion of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and wake up the millions who have fallen for his dangerous fiction.

In many states, Republican politicians and operatives are working feverishly to assure that Republicans prevail one way or another in the 2024 presidential election, regardless of how people vote or want to vote.

While Democrats leave much to be desired, they, as a party, are hardly so horrible that free and fair elections should be discontinued.

The survival of the United States as a functioning republic is at stake here. Can and will the Republican Party regain its sanity and independence from Trump?

Tom Ellis

Albany

