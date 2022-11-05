MacAdam: Flightline blows away BC Classic field to stamp his legacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The first time you walk into Keeneland Race Course, you’re struck by how nice everything is. Everything.

Well-maintained, well-managed, beautifully appointed. You realize that it’s like this ALL … THE … TIME, not just when the Breeders’ Cup rolls into town.

Keeneland doesn’t have to get ready for its closeup.

It was custom-made in 1936 to appear flawless, a stone-and-mortar castle with grand semicircular, flower-festooned balconies, surrounded not by trees and neighborhoods and commercial districts, but by acres and acres of rolling green hills and miles and miles of white-slat fencing.

If you’re a racehorse, you could do very well for yourself here.

Flightline did very well for himself on Saturday.

The surroundings seemed perfect. All the people here needed was for Flightline to be perfect, too, to complete the picture, and he was, destroying a stellar field in the Breeders’ Cup Classic by 8 1/4 lengths to crystallize his legacy as one of the best ever.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Flightline stalked Life Is Good and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who pumped up the pressure on his horse early in what seemed like the only strategy that made sense.

They were a dozen lengths ahead of the field down the backstretch, in what seemed like a match race in development, but Prat taking a glance behind him instead of staying fully focused on his closest rival ahead of him appeared to be a bad omen for Life Is Good.

Was it ever.

As Flightline had done in his previous five races, which he had won by a combined 62 3/4 lengths, there came a point when he ran as if he was the only horse on the track.

On Saturday, that moment came as he spun off the second turn and into the stretch, and then the BC Classic split into two, an exhibition of rare brilliance from one horse, and a race for second place by the remaining six (Travers winner Epicenter was pulled up on the backstretch and was later vanned off with an injury).

For the record, Olympiad won the second part.

“A great win today. He just ran beautiful, just like we thought he could,” trainer John Sadler said of Flightline. “It’s wonderful when it all works out. That’s a very good horse that was second. This is one of the greatest horses of all time.”

“I felt like I was in control the whole race,” Prat said.

“Every time I looked, I felt him every step of the way,” said Ortiz, smiling in amazement. “Tried to just get away from him, and I couldn’t. I know I’m going fast, so I thought, ‘Let me look again on the backside.’

“And he’s still there, and I said, ‘Oh, my God.’ Then he just goes by me like nothing. So, unbelievable horse. He’s, like, one kind of horse. I’ve never seen something like that.”

“I had a great experience even if I didn’t win,” said Junior Alvarado, who rode Olympiad. “I’m a little guy, and I had such a break to have a horse like Olympiad, but then what a break to have a horse like Flightline in the race.

“That was a race like you might see in 60 or 70 years, once in a lifetime, period. I am happy that I will forever be known as the guy who finished second to Flightline in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.”

Trainer Bob Baffert, whose Taiba finished third, had already called Flightline the 4-year-old version of what Triple Crown winner American Pharoah would have looked like if he hadn’t been retired at 3, doubled down on that assessment.

“He’s a beast,” Baffert said. “Horses like him, Pharoah, Justify, Arrogate, they don’t come along very often. I’ve watched him train. I’m sure that John was under a lot of pressure. I’m sure he was like me when he turned for home, he probably thought ‘I should have gone to more parties this week and enjoyed myself.’ You’re under the gun.”

There’s a continuity, a permanence to a place like Keeneland.

Registered as a National Historic Landmark in 1986, it’s also the center of the most important breeding and Thoroughbred sales real estate in North America.

Keeneland employees who work in raceday operations wear green blazers and neckties, so you feel like you’re at the Masters golf tournament. The racetrack has a country club vibe, a feeling of exclusivity.

They take every detail seriously, even directing patrons to not put their hands on the railings on either side of the horsepath leading from the paddock when the horses are about to walk through.

Here’s a detail: Flightline’s winning margin was the biggest in 39 runnings of the BC Classic history, easily beating the previous record of 6 1/2 set by Volponi in 2002 and equaled by American Pharoah in 2015.

Flightline’s owners deflected repeated questions after the race about whether Flightline, who was purchased for $1 million as a yearling at the 2019 Saratoga Sale, would be retired to stud.

But I doubt we’ll see him race a full season next year.

Keeneland crafted its most spectacular sunset of the week on Saturday, a mural of orange fire burning all the way across the sky.

It eventually faded to black, as they always do, but the afterimage of Flightline burning across the Keeneland homestretch isn’t going anywhere.

