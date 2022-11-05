Growing up in Saratoga Springs, I played board games regularly with family and friends, but I never imagined game nights would include one of my designs.

That changed in 2019 when my game “Tiny Towns” was published. It went on to win a handful of awards, including the Origins Game of the Year, and has been translated into more than a dozen languages.

My game design career began almost by accident. In 2017, after being laid off from a writing position, one that I’d enjoyed, I took a chance and brought an early prototype of “Tiny Towns” to a convention in Philadelphia.

It’s a simple game about creating towns one building at a time on a small board. A handful of publishers agreed to meet and take a look, and after the convention, one of them offered to publish the game. Two years later, it was published by Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG), a prominent independent company in the hobby board game industry.

Since then, I’ve had other designs published as well, including “Wormholes,” a space-travel game about connecting planets with portals, also published by AEG. This Tuesday, my new game “Fit to Print” launches. It’s a speedy puzzle game about laying out the front page of a newspaper — inspired by my wife, Indiana Nash, who is the Features Editor for The Daily Gazette.

I never imagined that at age 30 I’d be working for myself as a freelance board game designer. My father, John McPherson, has worked for himself as the cartoonist behind “Close to Home” for three decades, and I grew up hoping I could have an equally creative career.

When I describe what I do for a living, people often think that modern board games are played on your phone or have a digital component, but most board games (including mine) have no digital elements at all — just what comes in the box.

My design process, from coming up with the initial concept for a game to its publication, typically takes about three years. “Tiny Towns” was rare in that most of the game came together quickly and the rules didn’t change much, even when working with AEG. Though both “Wormholes” and “Fit to Print” took about the same amount of time from concept to pitching to publishers, they both went through more iterations and major changes. I’ll be lucky if I ever have another idea come to me as quickly as “Tiny Towns” did.

Most of my ideas start with a particular theme and experience I want to evoke. With “Fit to Print,” I tried to create a lighthearted yet frantic game about laying out a newspaper, drawing from my second-hand experiences of my wife’s career as a reporter and editor. In “Wormholes,” I wanted players to feel like they were exploring a peaceful galaxy and traveling through space at light speed. I’m currently designing a game about antique shops that has players bidding on antiques, stacking them up in their shop and selling them to collectors.

With all three of my published games, I made my first playable version as quickly and cheaply as possible. This remains a design rule of mine, and it helps me work through ideas rapidly and make changes without being precious about prototypes. Almost all of my games have started as a collection of handwritten index cards and pieces borrowed from other games.

My wife is almost always my first playtester, though I usually play through a game by myself to make sure it has legs. After “Tiny Towns” survived the first few playtests, I started showing it to friends, but these days I mostly playtest with a local group of game designers. Anyone can be an excellent playtester, but playtesting with other game designers is more of a fair exchange since we all test each other’s projects.

Once I am testing a game regularly, I make a printed version, often using stock images and artwork as placeholder illustrations. It’s hard to know when a game is truly done, but once playtesters start talking about strategy and seem fully engaged as they play, I get ready to pitch it to publishers.

First, I write a rulebook and have players learn to play from the rules without my intervention — a challenging exercise in self-control but one that teaches me a lot about my games. Then I create a sell sheet, which is a one-page overview of a game with a few photos. Finally, I contact publishers I think could be a good fit and ask if they are interested.

After meeting with a publisher either at a convention or online, it becomes a waiting game for me while they decide whether they’ll take it. If they do, I work closely with them as we turn the game from a prototype to a finished product. This means working side-by-side with a developer, who oversees rule changes to create the best experience for players. They are often the art director as well, which means I get to help with creating the overall look and feel of the game. I have been fortunate to work with publishers who value my input and want me to be involved with every stage of the game’s development.

My favorite part of the process is going to board game conventions and putting my finished game in front of people. It’s still weird to me that my games are played at game nights around the world, and playing my games with people at conventions never gets old.

I have met many wonderful people through this career, and I love knowing that people enjoy playing my games with friends and family. If I’m fortunate, I hope to keep doing this for years.

Peter McPherson, a 2010 Schuylerville High School graduate, is a freelance board game designer based in Saratoga County. His published games include “Tiny Towns,” and “Wormholes,” and his newest game “Fit to Print,” launches on Kickstarter on Tuesday for $29 and is published by Flatout Games. For more information, visit fittoprintgame.com

