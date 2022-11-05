Scotia-Glenville girls claim first-ever cross country title

QUEENSBURY — It was more than 20 years in the making, and in a rare instance, Scotia-Glenville cross country coach Jim Krogh was at a loss for words.

For the first time in school history, the Tartans girls’ cross country team captured a Section II Class B title, holding off seven-time defending champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake by eight points.

“We’ve been chasing and chasing and chasing it,” an emotional Krogh said Saturday afternoon “Burnt Hills just has an awesome program, awesome kids, awesome coaching, awesome community. You just chase them and chase them and your hope to build your community. You have to build things to match up to that because the road to the state meet goes through Burnt Hills and that’s how it’s usually been or Queensbury.”

In the past 19 years, Burnt Hills has won 13 Class B titles, and Queensbury three.

The closest Scotia-Glenville came to a title was in 2004, a six-point difference behind Queensbury. Last year the Tartans were 40 points behind Burnt Hills.

Eighth-grader Kiera MacIntosh led Scotia-Glenville with a third-place finish, coving the 5,000-meter course on the Queensbury High School campus in 18 minutes, 55.8 seconds. Sophomore Schuyler Long followed in sixth at 20:00, eighth-grader Briar Wells was ninth at 20:31 and senior Stephanie James was 11th at 20:34. Junior Erin Smith sealed the points in 18th place at 21:20.

Burnt Hills was led by junior Mia Paolino’s fifth-place finish at 19:14, and freshman Addison Cyr finished seventh at 20:07. The Spartans then saw three eighth-graders (Adalyn Greer, Delaney Casey, Arden Heiner) and a freshman (Mia Maliza) cross consecutively from 14th place on, but the trio to top 10 finishers by the Tartans sealed the championship.

“I saw the race developing, where people were at and counting [finishers], I said we have a chance,” Krogh said. “I don’t do the scoring as it goes. I wait to see the final results.”

It was worth the wait — and the coach and his lone senior won’t have to travel on the Section II bus to the New York State championships next week at Vernon-Verona-Sherill High School alone.

“She’s gone to the state meet every year except for the COVID year [2020]. I didn’t know if she was going to have an opportunity this year,” Krogh said. “I’m extremely happy for her that she gets the opportunity to go with the girls. She gets to go with her team and not just one person.”

The top team along with the top five finishers in each class, not on the winning team, will represent Section II at next Saturday’s NYSPHSAA championships.

The Saratoga Springs boys’ and girls’ teams captured Class A titles Saturday as Blue Streak senior Mason Talarico and junior Emily Bush won individual titles.

Talarico covered the course in 15:59, 16 seconds ahead of Shenendehowa’s Jonathan Wolf for the overall title as the Blue Streaks edged the Plainsmen 46-48.

Saratoga coach Shane Zanetti had to wait for the official results as Wolf was followed by senior Logan Doll in third and Christian Fox in seventh place.

Blue Streak Darren Pasek was ninth before the Saratoga foursome of Thomas Isenovski, Jacob Bernd, Luke Dacey and Leydon Hemsworth finished from 11th place on, closing out its scoring ahead of Shenendehowa’s next two finishers, ending the Plainsmen’s three-year winning streak.

“It means a lot because these guys were the guys who were freshmen and middle schoolers when COVID happened,” Zanetti said. “They worked so hard during that time period to just keep their running shape and they’re there. It just laid this awesome foundation that they’ve kind of carried through the last couple of years and it’s just a really great thing for them.”

Talarico missed practice with flu-like symptoms early in the week and said he came in undertrained, but it didn’t show in his strong finish.

“I just took the lead ahead [at 800-meters] and stuck with it and said, this is my move and I’m gonna stick with it,” Talarico said. “I just felt like the time was right. I didn’t want to risk anything because I just felt like there might have been a plan for something else, so I didn’t want to risk anything coming up [behind me].

The Blue Streak girls finished 1-2-3-4, led by Bush, followed by Sheridan Wheeler, Anya Belisle and Mckinley Wheeler to win their fourth consecutive title, 19-48, in front of Bethlehem. Nathalie Wilding closed out the scoring, finishing ninth at 19:19.

Shenendehowa was third with 127, followed by Guilderland at 129 and Shaker at 135. It was the 31st Class A title for Saratoga Springs since 1987.

It was the Blue Streaks’ third title on the Queensbury course. The meet moved from its traditional home at Saratoga Spa State Park, the home of the Saratoga cross country teams.

“I think we just wanted to really get out fast on that first section of the course so we can be in control of those trails,” Bush said. “It’s definitely a different feel, but I think we adapted pretty well and just tried to connect throughout the course and push each other. I think it ended up working out pretty well.”

The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake squad followed junior Matt Windecker over the course, capturing its ninth consecutive Class B title. Windecker won the overall Class B title in 16:46, five seconds ahead of Scotia-Glenville’s Finn Winters-Bona and teammate Tyler Knaggs.

Windecker grabbed the lead early, knowing it was his job to earn one single point for the top finisher if the Spartans had a chance to repeat.

“Scotia has been improving every meet this year, so knowing that every point mattered I knew I had to go out and grab the top spot.”

The pressure to repeat wasn’t lost on Windecker or his teammates.

“It’s definitely a burden sometimes,” Windecker said. “We know that we have to live up to it and it kind of motivates us throughout the season.”

The Fonda-Fultonville boys squad captured its third straight Class C title as Bennett Melita won the overall Class C title in 16:07, 31 seconds ahead of Schalmont’s Carter Flowers.

Mayfield senior Cameron Abdella repeated as the Class D boys’ overall champion, running a personal best of 17:10 and again going to the state meet.

“I felt like I had that chip on my shoulder because I won sectionals last year, I felt like I had to come back and do it again,” Abdella said.

He beat Warrensburg’s Brody Olden by 12 seconds, but didn’t feel comfortable with his lead.

“Never, the whole race I thought I could feel him breathe on my neck,” Abdella said. “I didn’t know until I got to the last stretch that I couldn’t feel him anymore.”

BOYS

Class A

Saratoga Springs 46, Shenendehowa 48, Niskayuna 89, Guilderland 95, Albany 179, Shaker 182, Columbia 182, Bethlehem 189, Ballston Spa 225, Colonie 245, Schenectady 297, Amsterdam 376, Troy inc.

Individual results

Talarico (SAR), 15:59; Wolf (SHEN), 16:15; Doll (SHEN), 16:19; Hesler (NISK), 16:22; Thomas (NISK), 16:25; Fox (SHEN), 16:36; Burke (GUILD), 16:36; Pasek (SAR), 16:50; Smitas (GUILD), 16:54.

Class B

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 44, Scotia-Glenville 82, Averill Park 110, Queensbury 110, CBA 124, Albany Academy 142, Glens Falls 178, Lansingburgh 217, La Salle 227, South Glens Falls 264, Mohonasen 294, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 328.

Individual results

Windecker (BH), 16:46; Winters-Bona (SG), 16:51; Knaggs (SG), 16:51; Davidson (Q), 17:91; Burgess (GF), 17:04; Brunelle (AP), 17:05; Campopiano (Q), 17:06; McIntyre (LBURGH), 17:07; Casey (BH), 17:08; Robleno (BH), 17:20.

Class C

Fonda-Fultonville 71, Schalmont 100, Greenville 111, Broadalbin-Perth 112, Ichabod Crane 124, Coxsackie-Athens 145, Schuylerville 192, Johnstown 222, Mechanicville 285, Granville 295, Cobleskill-Richmondville 306, Tamarac/Hoosick Falls 332, Rennselaer 350, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 373. Stillwater, Johnstown, Cohoes, Taconic Hills — no team scores.

Individual results

Melita (FF), 16:07; Flowers (SCHAL), 16:38; Zazzaro (STILL), 16:47; Sanges (FF), 17:02; Christian (IC), 17:08; Dettenreider (FF), 17:14; Kosich (GREEN), 17:22; Lynch (SCHUY), 17:23; Moreau (SCHAL), 17:38; Clinton (T/HF), 18:02.

Class D

Lake George 29, Maple Hill 62, Berlin 76, Mayfield 106, Duanesburg 112, Fort Plain 119, Saratoga Catholic 204, Warrensburg inc., Hoosic Valley inc., Chatham inc., OESJ inc., Galway inc., Berlin inc., Hawthorne Valley inc., Berne-Knox-Westerlo inc., North Warren/Johnsburg inc., Hartford inc., Voorheesville , Schoharie — no team scores.

Individual results

Abdella (MAY), 17:10; Olden (WARR), 17:22; Curl (VOOR), 17:26; Kalisz (BER), 17:35; Sheldon (HOVA), 17:41; Richard (LG), 18:30; Fahey-Stack (LG), 18:31; Jeralds (CHAT), 18:43; Ludlow (LG) 18:44; Leonidas (MH), 18:46.

GIRLS

Class A

Saratoga Springs 19, Bethlehem 48, Shenendehowa 127, Guilderland 129, Shaker 135, Niskayuna 142, Colonie 180, Ballston Spa 231, Columbia 256, Amsterdam 287, Albany 323, Schenectady 357, Troy inc.

Individual results

Bush (SAR), 17:41; S. Wheeler (SAR), 18:09; Belisle (SAR), 18:19; M. Wheeler (SAR), 18:20; Higgins (SHAK), 18:21; Davis (BETH), 18:57; O’Meara (BETH), 19:04; Deer (BETH), 19:19; Vellekoop (GUILD), 19:19.

Class B

Scotia-Glenville 46, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 54, Mohonasen 74, Queensbury 93, Averill Park 110, South Glens Falls 150, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons inc., Lansingburgh inc., Emma Willard inc., Hudson Falls inc.

Individual results

Powers (Q), 18:50; Miller (MOHON), 18:53; MacIntosh (SG), 18:55; Barsalow (AP), 19:07; Paolino (BH), 19:14; Long (SG), 20:00; Cyr (B) 20:07; McNulty (SGF), 20:11; Wells (SG), 20:31; Marriner (MOHON), 20:34.

Class C

Schuylerville 45, Broadalbin-Perth 94, Fonda-Fultonville 139, Cobleskill-Richmondville 139, Coxsackie-Athens 140, Greenville 148, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 163, Albany Academy 169, Mechanicville 177, Ichabod Crane 200, Tamrac/Hoosick Falls 254. Granville, Schalmont, Johnstown, Stillwater — no team scores.

Individual results

Boler (AA), 19:10; Viennese (SCHUY), 20:13; Ballou (SCHUY), 20:26; Frasier (BP), 21:18, Gibbs (GRAN), 21:18; Savage (COR/HL), 21:38; Locci (STILL), 21:47; Raymond (T/HF), 21:46; Rogers (MECH), 21:51; Hubert (C-A), 22:07.

Class D

Voorheesville 24, Maple Hill 67, Saratoga Catholic 101, Lake George 106, Berlin 107, Fort Plain 119, Hoosick Valley inc., Duanesburg inc., La Salle inc., Galway inc., Hartford inc., Voorheesville inc., Mayfield inc., Greenwich, OESJ inc., North Warren/Johnsburg inc.

Individual results

Sayahi (VOOR), 19:17; Squires (HV), 19:26; Sassatellli (HV), 19:30; Schaffer (FP), 20:01; Wight (VOOR), 20:13; Pusateri (MH), 20:39; McCarthy (VOOR), 20:43; Hyde (DUAN), 20:48; Schmidt (VOOR), 21:04; Warren (SCATH), 21:17.

