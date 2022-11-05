Too many penalties hurt Union men’s hockey in loss to St. Lawrence

Union got away with taking too many penalties against Clarkson on Friday.

The Dutchmen weren’t as fortunate on Saturday against St. Lawrence.

Max Dorrington’s second-period power-play goal triggered a four-goal outburst that led the Saints to a 4-2 ECAC Hockey victory over the Dutchmen at Appleton Arena in Canton.

Tyler Cristall, Ashton Fry and Will Arquiett scored after that as the Saints (2-0-0 ECACH, 6 points; 5-4-0 overall) took a 4-1 lead.

Even though Union (2-2-0, 6 points; 4-7-1 overall) killed six of seven St. Lawrence power plays, having to play shorthanded so much hurt their overall play.

Union gave up seven power-play chances to Clarkson on Friday. The Golden Knights scored twice, but the Dutchmen won 3-2.

“When you go back to back nights [and take] too many penalties and you have to play guys that [penalty] kill, those are hard minutes and it just wears you down,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said in a Zoom call. “You don’t have the ability to play at the pace you want to. [It’s] so frustrating. It will be addressed on Monday.”

Carter Korpi’s first-period power-play goal gave Union a 1-0 lead. Cullen Ferguson scored in the final seconds of the game, his first collegiate goal.

Union 1 0 1 — 2

St. Lawrence 0 2 2 — 4

First Period — 1, Union, Korpi 5 (Smedsrud), 5:49 (pp). Penalties — Smedsrud, Uni (slashing), 3:02; Fry, StL (elbowing), 5:43; Tupker, Uni (tripping), 8:59; Benz, Uni (hooking), 17:20; Watkins, Uni (boarding), 19:37.

Second Period — 2, St. Lawrence, Dorrington 2 (Salem, Lapointe), 10:13 (pp). 3, St. Lawrence, Cristall 2 (Gavars), 18:06. Penalties — Theodore, Uni (interference), 9:15.

Third Period — 4, St. Lawrence, Fry 1 (Steinmetz, Zetterquist), 7:22. 5, St. Lawrence, Arquiett 1 (Mollica, Mazura), 13:29. 6, Union, Fergus 1 (Mell), 19:50. Penalties — Robertson, Uni (holding), 2:54; Farris, Uni (slashing), 8:33; Fry, StL (holding), 17:48; Makowski, StL (cross-checking), 19:50.

Shots on Goal — Union 4-3-12 — 19. St. Lawrence 8-11-4 — 23.

Power-play opportunities — Union 1 of 2; St. Lawrence 1 of 7.

Goalies — Union, Murphy 4-5-1 (23 shots-19 saves). St. Lawrence, Zetterquist 5-4-0 (19-17).

A — 1,886.

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Jason Williams. Linesmen — Michael Wrobel, Trevor Waite.

CLARKSON 3, RPI 0

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored twice to lead the Golden Knights past the Engineers at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

RPI 0 0 0 — 0

Clarkson 0 1 2 — 3

First Period — None. Penalties — Sertti, RPI (interference), 9:48; Gosselin, Cla (interference), 10:08; Rickwood, Cla (hooking), 18:37.

Second Period — 1, Clarkson, Schmidt-Svejstrup 3 (Martino, Gosselin), 17:38. Penalties — Egan, Cla (hooking), 13:53; Bargholtz, Cal (boarding), 19:09.

Third Period — 2, Clarkson, Schmidt-Svejstrup 4 (Beck), 18:47 (en). 3, Clarkson, Bargholtz 1 *Richardson, Power), 19:49 (sh-en). Penalties — Martino, Cla (tripping), 19:12.

Shots on Goal — RPI 10-4-2 — 16. Clarkson 4-8-8 — 20.

Power-play opportunities — RPI 0 of 5; Clarkson 0 of 1.

Goalies — RPI, Watson 5-4-0 (18 shots-17 saves). Clarkson, Haider 3-6-0 (16-16).

A — 2,659.

Referees — Tom Steinel, Mason Riley. Linesmen — Patrick Woodward, Ryan Knapp.

Women

UNION 5, DARTMOUTH 4 (OT)

Riley Walsh scored on a breakaway 53 seconds into sudden-death overtime to cap a comeback from a pair of three-goal deficits and give the Dutchwomen a victory over the Big Green at Messa Rink.

Union (1-2-1, 3.5 points; 4-5-1) trailed 3-0 and 4-1 in the third period before mounting its comeback. Emily King scored a pair of power-play goals to pull the Dutchwomen within one. Maren Friday tied it on an even-strength goal with 6:33 left in regulation.

The Dutchwomen caught the Big Green (1-4-0, 4 points; 1-4-0) in a bad line change. Emma Hebert sent the pick from Union’s left-wing corner to Riley, who went in alone on Dartmouth goalie Maggie Emerson. Walsh, who assisted on both of King’s power-play goals, deked Emerson and slipped a forehand shot into the net to end the game.

Dartmouth 0 1 3 0 — 4

Union 0 0 4 1 — 5

First Period — None. Penalties — Quan, Uni (tripping), 13:54.

Second Period — 1, Dartmouth, Donohue 2 (Kraus), 1:47. Penalties — Friday, Uni (boarding), 5:37; King, Uni (cross-checking), 7:55; Putrah,Dar (roughing), 12:33; Walsh, Uni (roughing), 12:33; Merlo, Uni, major-game misconduct (slew footing), 19:33.

Third Period — 2, Dartmouth, Messier 1 (Bachelor, Kraus), 2:52 (pp). 3, Dartmouth, Pietraszek 1 (Primomo, Jensen), 4:04. 4. Union, Quan 3 (Bourque, Beaudoin), 5:23 (pp). 5, Dartmouth, Pietraszek 2 (Grexton, Robinson), 6:10. 6, Union, King 5 (Walsh, Beaudoin), 8:11 (pp). 7, Union, King 6 (Walsh), 12:46 (pp). 8, Union, Friday 1 (Greco, Kropp), 13:27. Penalties — Primomo, Dar (hooking), 5:16; Messier, Dar (slashing), 7:30; Primomo, Dar (tripping), 11:38.

Overtime — 9, Union, Walsh 5 (Hebert, Suitor), :53. Penalties — None.

Shots on Goal — Dartmouth 15-6-14-0 — 35. Union 7-7-14-1 — 29.

Power-play opportunities — Dartmouth 2 of 6; Union 3 of 3.

Goalies — Dartmouth, Emerson 1-4-0 (29 shots-24 saves). Union, Matsoukas 4-5-1 (35-31).

A — 250.

Referees — Will O’Malley, Jason Engelhart. Linesmen — Mike Verminski, Nick Mecca.

HARVARD 3, RPI 3

Nina Christof scored a power-play goal with 2:33 left in the third period to help the Engineers earn a tie against the Crimson at Houston Field House.

Harvard 1 2 0 0 — 3

RPI 1 1 1 0 — 3

First Period — 1, Harvard, Bloomer (Kasica, Della Rovere), 4:22. 2, RPI, Beaudoin, 7:58. Penalties — Hollands, Har (goalie interference), 16:10; Dalby, RPI (cross-checking), 16:10; Second Period — 3, Harvard, Lester, 12:14 (sh). 4, Harvard, Davidson Adams (Hollands, Bloomer), 14:40. 5, RPI, Kaiser (Alexander, Wagner), 15:16. Penalties — Christof, RPI (boarding), 6:40; Kasica, Har (interference), 11:31; Erbenova, RPI (holding), 12:14.

Third Period — 6, RPI, Christoff (Erbenova), 17:27 (pp). Penalties — Ensley, Har (hooking), 4:56; Ensley, Har (tripping), 16:18; Hollands, Har (tripping), 17:20.

Overtime — None. Penalties — Della Rovere, Har (tripping), 3:38

Shots on Goal — Harvard 2-14-7-2 — 25. RPI 8-12-12-7 — 39.

Power-play opportunities — Harvard 0 of 2; RPI 1 of 6.

Goalies — Harvard, Pellicci (39 shots-36 saves). RPI, Rampado (25-22).

A — 200.

Referees — Peirce Martson, Matthew McNulty. Linesmen — Matthew Potrzeba, Brandon Vigorito.

