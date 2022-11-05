UAlbany football succumbs to 10 sacks in 27-3 loss to Elon

ELON, N.C. — A week after piling up 59 points in demolishing Stony Brook, the UAlbany football team had its roughest day on offense of the season Saturday as the Great Danes fel 27-3 to No. 19 Elon in a CAA contest.

UAlbany (1-5 CAA, 2-7 overall) was limited to 210 yards of total offense, thanks largely to an Elon (5-2, 7-3) pass rush that produced 10 sacks for a net loss of 60 yards. Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger completed 18 of 37 passes for 161 yards and an interception, while Todd Sibley produced 111 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Elon’s defense forced a pair of turnovers, including a fumble that was returned to the UAlbany goal line, only for the Great Danes’ Brevin Easton to knock the ball loose and Sibleyto recover for a touchback. UAlbany’s only points came on a John Opalko 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter.

Elon’s Jalen Hampton ran for 82 yards and a pair of scores as the Phoenix put up 24 of their 27 points in the first half.

UAlbany will be back at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium next Saturday at noon for its home finale against Maine.

UAlbany 3 0 0 0 — 3

Elon 7 17 0 3 — 27

E — Hampton 16 run (Davis kick)

UA — Opalko 26 field goal

E — Griffin 36 run (Davis kick)

E — Hampton 5 run (Davis kick)

E — Davis 52 field goal

E — Davis 23 field goal

