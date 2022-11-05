Union football lets halftime lead slip away as Ithaca wins 31-28 to clinch Liberty League title

SCHENECTADY — A third loss for the Union football team, and it shared the same story as the two before it: A brilliant start, followed by a second half full of struggles.

“Football is an unpredictable game. You’ve got to play 60 full minutes of it,” Union senior linebacker Austin St. Pierre said Saturday, after the Dutchmen fell 31-28 to Ithaca at Frank Bailey Field. “We just got the short end of the stick right there.”

Union (3-2 Liberty League, 6-3 overall) turned in a sensational first 30 minutes against 11th-ranked Ithaca, leading 21-14 at the half. The Dutchmen’s 21 first-half points were more than any team had put up against the Bombers (6-0, 9-0) in a full game this season.

However, Ithaca took advantage of two Union turnovers and a bevy of other mistakes to swing the game with 17 straight points to open the second half to take a 31-21 lead. Union made a brief comeback bid, scoring a touchdown to make it a 3-point game with 10 seconds left, but Ithaca’s Jon Crowley recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win and allow Ithaca to clinch the Liberty League title.

Union senior quarterback Donovan Pacatte, who completed 22 of 42 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns while adding 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts, took responsibility for the Dutchmen’s second-half problems. He turned the ball over on Union’s first two possessions of the third quarter, with an interception that set up Ithaca’s tying touchdown and a fumble deep in Ithaca territory when Union was trying to take the lead back.

“I had two really bad turnovers,” Pacatte said. “I threw a pick when I should’ve just checked it down, and then I’ve just got to hold onto the ball. The second half, I take full responsibility. We moved the ball, but there were two bad plays.”

Those two plays weren’t the only issues for the Dutchmen.

Union was beset by penalties — 11 flags for 100 yards, including a bevy of procedural pre-snap penalties — while kicker Andrew Lau missed a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter after the Dutchmen were set up in exceptional field position by a St. Pierre interception.

Ithaca responded to that missed kick with an 80-yard touchdown drive that included a pair of short fourth-down conversions before the go-ahead 22-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Conner Hayes.

“We’ll go back and look at the film, see where things faltered a little bit,” Union head coach Jeff Behrman said. “Some penalties, obviously, got us behind the chains a little bit, and we gave them some short fields. A lot of times the margin of error is so, so small.”

Union also opted to play conservatively on a pair of drives, running the clock out in the first half despite getting the ball back with 1:22 left and all three timeouts remaining, and opting to punt on fourth-and-6 from the Ithaca 38 down 31-21 with 8:07 left in the fourth.

Union did eventually get the ball back at its own 17 with 4:21 to play and went on a 19-play, 83-yard march to the end zone as Pacatte found Ike Irabor for the touchdown with 10 seconds left, but the Dutchmen were unable to recover an onside kick that would’ve given them one shot at an improbable comeback.

Irabor caught a pair of touchdown passes out of the backfield, and tight end Garrett Cafaro hauled in his first career receiving touchdown. It was a difficult loss for the Dutchmen that fell on both the program’s senior day and on the day that former head coach John Audino, who won 152 games leading the Dutchmen from 1992 to 2015, was honored with a halftime ceremony.

But, while the loss ended Union’s hopes of a Liberty League title, the Dutchmen still have plenty of motivation for their season finale next Saturday.

After all, the Dutchman Shoes Trophy is on the line when Union visits RPI, and the Dutchmen will be seeking revenge after losing the Shoes game 19-17 on a last-second field goal at Frank Bailey Field in 2021.

“I know they’re disappointed. I know it stings a little bit,” Behrman said. “But, I also said, ‘You’re at Union College, which means that you play a meaningful football game in your last game, regardless of how your season is.”

“What matters is the Shoes,” St. Pierre said. “We’re playing for that, to bring that back home to Schenectady.”

Ithaca 7 7 14 3 — 31

Union 7 14 0 7 — 28

I — Wingfield 5 run (Bahamonde kick)

U — Irabor 16 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

U — Pacatte 27 run (Lau kick)

I — Williams 1 run (Bahamonde kick)

U — Cafaro 23 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

I — Kline 12 pass from Wingfield (Bahamonde kick)

I — Hayes 22 run (Bahamonde kick)

I — Bahamonde 35 field goal

U — Irabor 10 pass from Pacatte (Lau kick)

RPI 10, ST. LAWRENCE 6

TROY — The Engineers did all of their scoring in the third quarter and rode a strong defensive performance to head into the Dutchman Shoes game with a win.

Down 6-0 at the half, RPI (4-1 Liberty League, 6-3 overall) started the third quarter with a 13-play, 57-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jake Kazanowsky to Shane Allison for a 7-6 lead. Aleksandar Maric added a 32-yard field goal later in the quarter to make it 10-6.

RPI finished with just 228 yards of total offense, led by Dylan Burnett’s 106 rushing yards on 26 attempts, but the Engineers held St. Lawrence (1-4, 3-6) to 153 total yards. Conner Noyes had a team-high nine tackles and Amaechi Konkwo had a pair of sacks for RPI.

St. Lawrence 6 0 0 0 — 6

RPI 0 0 10 0 — 10

SLU — Cornacchia 18 pass from Lawther (kick failed)

RPI — Allison 3 pass from Kazanowsky (Maric kick)

RPI — Maric 32 field goal

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College