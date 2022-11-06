2022-23 men’s college basketball odds preview: Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston favored

The 2022-23 men’s college basketball season tips off Monday night around the country, and while the road is long to the Final Four in Houston, it’s not too early to start looking at the most likely candidates to lift the trophy.

Last year ended with Kansas winning the national championship at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, beating North Carolina, which in turn had ended the legendary career of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in the national semifinals. That’s a lot to live up to, but this season will give it a shot.

A lot of familiar names are atop the list of the national championship market at Caesars Sportsbook. Start with North Carolina and Kentucky, who are co-favorites nationally at +900.

The Tar Heels return four starters from the national runners-up: Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Leaky Black are all back, though it’s worth noting UNC only earned a regional No. 8 seed before catching fire on their run to the title game.

Kentucky’s 2021-22 season was the inverse: A great regular season produced a No. 2 seed, but the Wildcats bowed out to St. Peter’s in a first-round shocker. From that team, the Wildcats return player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, point guard Sahvir Wheeler and sixth man Jacob Toppin, and they add five-star freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston.

After those two blue bloods come two non-Power Five schools, though both have plenty of recent success: Gonzaga and Houston are both listed at +1000 odds.

The Bulldogs have reached seven consecutive Sweet 16s but haven’t broken through for an elusive national title. They must replace No. 3 NBA draft pick Chet Holmgren but senior center Drew Timme is back to anchor a veteran lineup. As for the Cougars, they hope to reach the Final Four in their hometown behind key returners Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser.

Timme also is the +650 favorite to win the John Wooden Award as the nation’s best player, followed by teammates Bacot (+800) and Love (+1000). Last year’s winner, Tshiebwe, is at +1200 along with Sasser and Jaime Jaquez of UCLA.

Speaking of the Bruins, they’re one of three other teams with better than 20-to-1 national title odds: UCLA is +1200, followed by Arkansas (+1500) 2020-21 champion Baylor (+1600) and Duke (+1800).

The Razorbacks lost most of their production from last year but are expected to push Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference because of a recruiting class that’s ranked second in the country to Duke according to 247Sports composite rankings. The centerpiece is guard Nick Smith, who is the highest-listed freshman for the Wooden Award at +1500.

Baylor is in a similar boat, with plenty of production lost, except the Bears reloaded through the transfer portal with forwards Jalen Bridges from West Virginia and Jared Lohner from BYU.

Duke also loses Paolo Banchero and most of its production from last year, but new Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. Four of those freshmen could join Jeremy Roach in the starting five.

As for defending champion Kansas, Caesars lists +2500 odds that the Jayhawks will repeat. KU brings back starters Jalen Wilson and DaJuan Harris and adds Texas Tech transfer David McCullar, but it loses the star duo of Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack.

The season’s first week doesn’t have a lot of blockbuster games — the best two are probably Memphis-Vanderbilt on Monday and Michigan State-Gonzaga on Friday — so there’s plenty of chances to size these teams up before they start running into one another later in November.

In the meantime, here’s the complete list of national championship odds, plus markets for some conference titles and the John Wooden Award winner at Caesars Sportsbook:

