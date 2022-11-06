Clifton Park sisters publish a holiday book – again

CLIFTON PARK – Children love to make up stories, but two Clifton Park sisters made up a story and turned it into a published holiday book — for the second time.

The Vidoni sisters, 9-year-old McKenna and 11-year-old Adalyn, may seem like your typical Shenendehowa students who like soccer and dance, but they are also published authors who recently released their second book.

“They come up with all the ideas, write down a whole list of ideas for this book right around Christmas time, then we work together to kind of mold it into a story,” said the girls’ father, Michael Vidoni.

Mother Jenny Vidoni is the girls’ editor, and the family hired Daniel Tompkins, an old coworker of Michael’s, as the book’s illustrator.

“This was all their [McKenna and Adalyn’s] idea,” Jenny Vidoni said. “Dad helped put it together, but they come up with it all, they’re very creative. We’re very family oriented.”

“That’s Not Dasher, That’s My Dog“, is the girls’ new Christmas holiday book, which tells a story about the adventure their dog Brooklyn has mistakenly working as one of Santa’s reindeer.

Adalyn and McKenna held a book signing at 16 Handles in Clifton Park Saturday, and talked about their new book.

“I like that we could just think of some of our favorite things and put them together,” Adalyn Vidoni said.

Adalyn’s favorite part of the story is when Brooklyn is in the air with Santa, and runs into the snow. Jenny said their dog Brooklyn is very “goofy” and “clumsy” and the book fits Brooklyn’s funny personality perfectly.

“It’s about our dog,” McKenna Vidoni said. “And our mom loves Christmas, she’s got these recipes that we make every year, and we wanted to put Brooklyn [the family’s dog] in the story. We wanted to put her in the story because she’s really funny.”

The girl’s new book includes tells the story about Brooklyn and includes a holiday recipe for “Reindeer Food”, which McKenna explained is “very yummy” and is made with popcorn, melted chocolate, crushed up pretzels M&Ms and sprinkles.

It took the family about eight months of work to create and publish the new book, Michael said. “That’s Not Dasher, That’s My Dog”, is available for purchase online on Amazon and through Barnes and Noble.

“It’s really fun, and it’s really cool because it’s so funny, she’s (their dog Brooklyn) just hanging down in the pictures,” McKenna Vidoni said. “The pictures describe the story we made.”

The girls may author another book someday, Michael Vidoni said. McKenna would like their Christmas book to be made into a movie.

Adalyn and McKenna’s books have received a lot of support from their friends, classmates and teachers, Michael Vidoni said. He explained the family used KDP — Amazon’s publishing service — to publish Adalyn and McKenna’s books.

The girl’s latest book follows their first publication, “The House That Gave Out Full Size Candy Bars,” a Halloween story they wrote which was published last year.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County