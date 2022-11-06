HIGH NOTES: Donation for hungry kids, museum renovation donors, conservation fundraiser

In Albany, Excelsior University is partnering with two local high schools for the 2022–23 school year to collect snacks for students to help combat food insecurity. The university’s community service group and staff will ensure that Troy High School and Albany High School will receive the donations monthly through June. Excelsior staff members are donating items such as granola bars, breakfast bars, fruit snacks, bottled water and other snacks, and distributing them to schools for teachers to hand out in their classrooms as needed, according to a press release. For more information on Excelsior’s giving programs and to donate, visit: https://www.excelsior.edu/giving/

In Ballston Spa, two supporters of the Saratoga County History Center at Ballston Spa’s Brookside Museum have eached pledge matching funds of $15,000 to help renovate the historic museum building. THe museum recently launched its Annual Appeal, “Finish the Job,” with the objective of complete stabilization of the historic building in the coming year, museum officials said. The current phase will fund energy efficiency and long-postponed repair of space required for museum operations and care of its important collections. Officials are hoping to raise $45,000 for that phase with the help of the two individual matching donations. Renovations and upgrades are expected to continue into next year. To make a donation, visit www.brooksidemuseum.org or send donations by mail to SCHS, 21 Fairground Avenue, Ballston Spa, N.Y. 12020.

In Corinth, attendees at the inaugural PLAN for the Future event raised more than $100,000 to help Saratoga PLAN’s efforts to support ongoing land conservation and stewardship efforts across Saratoga County. Over 150 people attended the first-time event at Juniper Springs Event Barn in Corinth. Saratoga PLAN [Preserving Land and Nature] is a nonprofit land trust that preserves the rural character, natural habitats and scenic beauty of Saratoga County. The organization has helped conserve over 7,000 acres of land in Saratoga County and connects people to nature through an extensive trail network. Foir more information about Saratoga PLAN and its efforts, visit: saratogaplan.org.

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

