Letters to the Editor Sunday, Nov. 6 – From readers in Niskayuna and Watervliet

Transition to green energy isn’t simple



An Oct. 21 Gazette cartoon by Gary Varvel shows a small flashlight battery, labeled Green Energy, supplying bundles of wires suggesting existing users plus new demands including electric vehicles and electricity heated buildings.

The important goal is to eliminate CO2-producing global warming fossil fuels.

The formidable challenge is how to do it.

Carbon-free electricity from nuclear is being phased out and hydro is suffering from diminishing water supplies.

Ambitious plans for solar and wind are being delayed by lack of acceptable locations and supply chain problems.

Electricity will continue to be produced globally by new large carbon footprint coal-fueled steam plants, along with more efficient natural gas or oil fueled combined cycle.

Electric heating of buildings will remain expensive and net carbon polluting until there is enough green electricity to meet the new demand.

Meanwhile, natural gas-fueled home heating is benefiting from the introduction of high efficiency condensing furnaces, in which the chimney is replaced with a low-temperature vent and water drain.

An even better home heating system would be an electricity producing condensing furnace with an engine generator inside the furnace module converting about 20% of the fuel energy to low carbon footprint grid connected electricity and recovering most of the remainder as space heat.

The amount of electricity produced as a coproduct of heating each home is comparable to the charging needs for one electric car.

New environment friendly jobs and businesses can also be created.

Frank Wicks

Niskayuna

Will parties support intervention services



The Oct. 14 Gazette article (“Schools still adding resource officers”) is interesting. The school safety plans include “school violence prevention and intervention services” (section 2814, Ed. Law).

The state Education Department’s 2019 Social Emotional Learning (SEL): A Guide to Systemic Whole School Implementation indicates inclusion of school code of conduct and school safety plans.

School boards and their district administrators can establish SEL Implementation Teams to conduct “needs and resources assessment” with parents, school resource officers, guidance counselors and teachers.

I think parents and our neighbors agree with the state Education Department that students need to learn and “demonstrate ethical decision-making skills and responsible behaviors in personal, school, and community contexts.”

I think school resource officers can advocate to our congressional representatives for annual funding from the federal Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Police program and the Community Relations Services program to implement School Violence Prevention programs.

Parents and school district personnel can advocate to state legislators the need for the Education Department’s School Violence Prevention program to annually fund school SEL and safety plans.

However, I question whether our elected judges will advocate funding the Unified Court System’s Alternative Dispute Resolution program to assist with “intervention services” for families.

Do you think our political parties will obstruct the means for our public and private community-based organizations to establish non-violent “intervention services” for children as a human right?

Michael McGlynn

Watervliet

