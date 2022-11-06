Looking Ahead: Election Day, Saratoga Restaurant Week, ‘Pretty Woman’

With a new week underway, here are five of the events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

ELECTION DAY ON TUESDAY

Midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, with local and state races on the ballot. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at polling locations across the region. Residents can register to vote through their local board of elections or through www.elections.ny.gov. Tuesday’s elections will be highlighted by the race in New York’s 21st Congressional District, as Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik will face off with Democratic challenger Matt Castelli.

— Ted Remsnyder

ROTTERDAM HOLDING BUDGET HEARING

The Rotterdam Town Board on Wednesday will hold a public hearing on a proposed $27.7 million budget for 2023 that would curtail spending while keeping property taxes flat and reducing water and sewer rates. The proposed spending plan also sets aside $243,750 to settle a lingering dispute with the owners of ViaPort mall after officials earlier this year voted to nullify a 10-year lease agreement approved by the previous Town Board to relocate town facilities to a vacant Kmart facility. Wednesday’s hearing will take place 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1100 Sunrise Blvd.

— Chad Arnold

SARATOGA’S RESTAURANT WEEK BEGINS

From Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 people can dine out at some of their favorite restaurants, getting a three-course meal for either $25 or $25 plus tax and a tip, as part of Discover Saratoga’s annual restaurant week. The week-long event is meant to showcase various dining options throughout the county. Some of the participating restaurants will also have lunch specials for just $15 plus tax and a tip. People can find out more at https://www.discoversaratoga.org/events/restaurant-week/.

— Shenandoah Briere

COLOSSAL SPORTS SATURDAY

There’s a compelling argument to be made that Saturday will be the biggest, busiest day in Capital Region sports history, a confluence of no less than eight huge events in one afternoon and evening.

It starts with college football, with two huge games at noon — the showdown for the Dutchman Shoes Trophy as Union visits RPI, and UAlbany’s senior day game against Maine. Then there’s Section II football championship games on tap, with Class B and Class D both at 1 p.m. — at Shenendehowa and Schuylerville, respectively — and the Class A Super Bowl at 7 p.m. at Christian Brothers Academy. Over at Messa Rink, there’s a hockey doubleheader as the Union women face RIT at 3 p..m. and the Union men host Harvard at 7.

Then, the main event. The Albany Cup returns as the Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball meet for the first time since 2017, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at MVP Arena.

— Adam Shinder

‘BIG NEW MUSICAL. BIG. HUGE.’ COMING TO SCHENECTADY

The Broadway musical rendition of the ever-popular film “Pretty Woman” heads to Proctors on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13.

It stars Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Jessie Davidson as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

It runs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $20-85.50. For more information visit proctors.org.

— Indiana Nash

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County